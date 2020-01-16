PM Orban: We will demand debating PNL draft law on repeal of special pensions

PM Orban: We will demand debating PNL draft law on repeal of special pensionsPublicat:
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the Social Democrats "lie to the Romanians" that they want the special pensions eliminated, showing that if there is an extraordinary session of Parliament, he will request the introduction on the agenda of the National Liberal Party (PNL) the draft law regarding the repeal of these pensions. "The inventors of the special pensions are these demagogue Social Democrats, who most likely, when looking at the polls, saw that almost 90pct of the population of Romania is against the special pension and after being the inventors and promoters of…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PSD to convene extraordinary parliamentary meeting to repeal special state pensions
17:42, 14.01.2020 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has decided to convene an extraordinary parliamentary meeting for the last week of January to repeal special state pensions, PSD acting national chairman Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday. "Today, we have decided that PSD will convene an extraordinary session for the repeal…
Tariceanu: I urge PM not to sacrifice Romania's stability, economic growth for relatively petty political purpose
19:19, 12.01.2020 - Party of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu urges Prime Minister Ludovic Orban "not to sacrifice Romania's stability and economic growth for a relatively petty political purpose" - the early elections. "I urge Prime Minister Orban not to sacrifice Romania's…
PM Orban: PNL supports early polls, the question is to have enough partners
09:56, 12.12.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban reiterated on Wednesday that PNL (National Liberal Party) supports the organisation of early polls, but there must be a number of partners to help with this step first. "PNL announced, as early as in September, when we initiated the censure motion procedure, that the…
PM Orban: PNL decision is very clear: we support calculation of pensions on principle of contributivity
21:14, 09.12.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked all parliamentarians on Monday to support the draft law on the elimination of special pensions, with the exception of military service pensions, which the National Liberal Party (PNL) has tabled in Parliament.He stated, at the end of a meeting with the members…
PSD supports progressive taxation of income
16:07, 09.12.2019 - Interim Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu argued that it is "incorrect" for the National Liberal Party (PNL) to support the elimination of special pensions - "a right already won", "except" for the pensions of magistrates and the military, adding that Social Democrats…
PM Orban: We want to prepare draft law to repair inequities in realm of pensions
12:39, 03.12.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that, "on the basis of a medium- and long-term analysis of the sustainability of the pension system," a draft law is intended to be prepared to fix all the inequities of this domain."Obviously, at the level of the Labor Ministry Mrs. Minister is building…
PSD's Ciolacu: One must be irresponsible or cynical to claim PSD didn't budget pensions
13:49, 02.12.2019 - An endless string of lies - this is how the National Liberal Party governing will look like, said, on Monday, the interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stating that those who claim that the Social Democrats did not provide money in the budget for pensions on the last…
PM Orban: Pensions were distributed in Dolj County, in November at level before the September 1 increase
20:07, 14.11.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that in Dolj County, pensions were distributed in November at the level before the September 1 increase, and this has fueled the Social Democratic Party (PSD) campaign that the National Liberal Party (PNL) would cut pensions, and he requested investigations…