PM Orban: We will demand debating PNL draft law on repeal of special pensions

- The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has decided to convene an extraordinary parliamentary meeting for the last week of January to repeal special state pensions, PSD acting national chairman Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday. "Today, we have decided that PSD will convene an extraordinary session for the repeal…

- Party of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu urges Prime Minister Ludovic Orban "not to sacrifice Romania's stability and economic growth for a relatively petty political purpose" - the early elections. "I urge Prime Minister Orban not to sacrifice Romania's…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban reiterated on Wednesday that PNL (National Liberal Party) supports the organisation of early polls, but there must be a number of partners to help with this step first. "PNL announced, as early as in September, when we initiated the censure motion procedure, that the…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked all parliamentarians on Monday to support the draft law on the elimination of special pensions, with the exception of military service pensions, which the National Liberal Party (PNL) has tabled in Parliament.He stated, at the end of a meeting with the members…

- Interim Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu argued that it is "incorrect" for the National Liberal Party (PNL) to support the elimination of special pensions - "a right already won", "except" for the pensions of magistrates and the military, adding that Social Democrats…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that, "on the basis of a medium- and long-term analysis of the sustainability of the pension system," a draft law is intended to be prepared to fix all the inequities of this domain."Obviously, at the level of the Labor Ministry Mrs. Minister is building…

- An endless string of lies - this is how the National Liberal Party governing will look like, said, on Monday, the interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stating that those who claim that the Social Democrats did not provide money in the budget for pensions on the last…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that in Dolj County, pensions were distributed in November at the level before the September 1 increase, and this has fueled the Social Democratic Party (PSD) campaign that the National Liberal Party (PNL) would cut pensions, and he requested investigations…