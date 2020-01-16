PM Orban: We will demand debating PNL draft law on repeal of special pensions

Stiri Recomandate

Cod galben de ceaţă şi polei în zone din 29 de judeţe şi în Bucureşti

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis, joi, o serie de avertizări nowcasting Cod galben de ceaţă şi polei, valabile în zone din 29 de judeţe, precum şi în Municipiul Bucureşti. [citeste mai departe]

Presa americană scrie că SUA reiau operaţiunile militare comune cu Irakul

SUA au reluat miercuri operaţiunile militare comune cu Irakul, întrerupte după moartea generalului iranian Qassem Soleimani, ucis la începutul lui ianuarie într-o lovitură aeriană americană la Bagdad, relatează New York Times, preluat de France Presse. [citeste mai departe]

Șase unități de măsuri sunt vizate de schimbări, în urma unei propuneri făcute de Guvern. Care sunt acestea și începând de când se vor modifica

Ziarul Unirea Șase unități de măsuri sunt vizate de schimbări, în urma unei propuneri făcute… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep, eliminată de la WTA Adelaide » Aryna Sabalenka, cuvinte superbe despre Halep: „Și la 5-0 mă așteptam să revină, e o mare luptătoare”

Simona Halep (28 de ani, 4 WTA) a fost eliminată în sferturile de finală ale turneului… [citeste mai departe]

Dilema bărbaților: cum le place femeilor, cu barbă sau fără?

Cel mai nou studiu despre „bărboși” spune că dacă o femeie aleargă mâncând pământul când vede orice creatură păroasă, nu același lucru se întâmplă și în urma impactului cu un bărbat care își poartă cu mândrie barba. Desigur, la nivel inconștient. Natura ne-a programat în… [citeste mai departe]

Mariana Alexandru, candidat la şefia DNA: Cred cu tărie ca etapa experimentelor trebuie sa înceteze (VIDEO)

Cei cinci candidaţi la conducerea Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie (DNA) susţin astăzi interviurile. Primul candidat intervievat este Mariana Alexandru, procuror cu peste 30 de ani… [citeste mai departe]

Sistem de supraveghere prin WiFi și Bluetooth la un spital din Iași. Conducerea știe în orice moment unde sunt medicii și asistentele

Spitalul de Obstetrică și Ginecologie „Elena Doamna” din Iași testează un sistem de supraveghere digitală a angajaților, cale… [citeste mai departe]

Năstase regretă că Sandu a fost candidata comună la prezidențialele din 2016? (agora.md)

A insistat, în 2016, pe un candidat apolitic, iar Maia Sandu a eșuat, din anumite motive, informează portalul agora.md. O spune liderul PPDA, Andrei Năstase, care a invocat și un sondaj intern, realizat de Partidul… [citeste mai departe]

Operațiune a mascaților în centrul municipiului Alba Iulia. Bărbat căutat în Germania, reținut într-un local de lângă Tribunal

Un bărbat din Alba Iulia a fost reținut de polițiștii din Alba, miercuri, 15 ianuarie și pus sub control judiciar. Pe numele lui… [citeste mai departe]


PM Orban: We will demand debating PNL draft law on repeal of special pensions

Publicat:
said on Wednesday that the "lie to the Romanians" that they want the special pensions eliminated, showing that if there is an extraordinary session of Parliament, he will request the introduction on the agenda of the (PNL) the draft law regarding the repeal of these pensions.  "The inventors of the special pensions are these demagogue , who most likely, when looking at the polls, saw that almost 90pct of the population of Romania is against the special pension and after being the inventors and promoters of…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


