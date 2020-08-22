PM Orban: We have committed to build nearly 3,000 km of highways and expressways

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania will benefit from European funds worth over 4 billion euro, which will be destined for investments in healthcare, said, on Saturday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. Present in Arad, at the signing of European funds financing contracts in the realm of healthcare, the head of the Executive said…

- The government is about to adopt a government emergency ordinance regarding the one billion euros made available as a result of the increase in the flexibility of the programmes funded with European money, meant to support the business environment, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Friday."We…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday asked all ministries to get "maximum" involved in the preparation of the partnership agreement with the European Union, considering that the Government is going to put up for public debate the structure of programmes for the multiannual budget 2021-2027 as…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the incumbent government's objective regarding the Cernavoda nuclear power plant is to make investments worth 8-9 billion euros, in retrofitting unit 1 and building units 3 and 4, with works expected to be completed by 2030. "We have big plans for…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Tuesday stated, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that Romania will receive higher amounts than ever before from the European Union, of almost 80 billion euros. "The future sounds well for Romania and for Europe. After heated negotiations, the white smoke…

- The government will pay special attention to investments in the next period to support the development of river transport on the Danube, to ensure both seaworthiness standards and modernization of ports, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday."We have a special opportunity offered by…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban underscored, during the consultations on Wednesday carried out with representatives of sheep breeders' associative structures, alongside Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros, that he endorses "investments and increased access to European funding" for this zootechnical sector.…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Tuesday, during an exchange of opinions with the ambassadors of the member states of the EU in Bucharest regarding the way to manage the pandemic crisis on the continent, that "now, when from a healthcare point of view things are starting to re-enter normality,…