PM Orban: We have committed to build nearly 3,000 km of highways and expressways

Investiții majore din fonduri europene în Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă Arad: șapte milioane de euro pentru echipamente medicale şi de protecţie

Investiții majore din fonduri europene în Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă Arad: șapte milioane de euro pentru echipamente medicale şi de protecţie

Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Arad obţine aproximativ şapte milioane de…

TRAGEDIE FĂRĂ MARGINI la Ungheni. Un bărbat a MURIT în timp ce repara un gard în gospodăria părinților

TRAGEDIE FĂRĂ MARGINI la Ungheni. Un bărbat a MURIT în timp ce repara un gard în gospodăria părinților

Un bărbat de 34 de ani a murit, în timp ce repara un gard în gospodăria părinților. Tragedia a avut loc sâmbătă în satul Buşila din raionul Ungheni. Poliţia a fost alertată în jurul…

De ce au păianjenii sânge albastru și de ce dansează. Cele mai uimitoare curiozități despre arahnidele din România

De ce au păianjenii sânge albastru și de ce dansează. Cele mai uimitoare curiozități despre arahnidele din România

În prezent, există peste 40.000 de specii de păianjeni care au fost identificate, arahnidele reușind să se extindă pe toate continentele cu excepția Antarcticii.…

Vlad Voiculescu: Dacă Vâlcov ar fi rămas primar la Slatina, probabil că acum era deja la PNL

Vlad Voiculescu: Dacă Vâlcov ar fi rămas primar la Slatina, probabil că acum era deja la PNL

Fostul ministru al Sănătății Vlad Voiculescu, lider USR-PLUS, îi critică pe liberali și spune că dacă Darius Vâlcov ar fi rămas primar la Slatina, probabil că acum era deja la PNL: „Cu tablourile și banii ...

Noua Dacia, schimbări majore din 2021. Șoferii de Logan sunt vizați

Noua Dacia, schimbări majore din 2021. Șoferii de Logan sunt vizați

Noua Dacia Logan va aduce o schimbare majoră pe care mulți dintre șoferi o vor simți chiar din momentul în care se vor așeza pe scaunul mașinii și vor începe să o conducă. Dacia Logan 2021, schimbări majore visate de șoferi Noua Dacia va veni cu un bord complet…

O bijuterie a Brașovului se va schimba la față. Sinagoga abandonată va fi restaurată cu fonduri alocate de Primărie și va fi introdusă în circuitul turistic

O bijuterie a Brașovului se va schimba la față. Sinagoga abandonată va fi restaurată cu fonduri alocate de Primărie și va fi introdusă în circuitul turistic

Sinagoga Ortodoxă din strada Castelului 64 ar putea deveni un nou obiectiv…

Întăriri pe banda stângă. Jucător cu apariții în prima ligă a semnat cu Politehnica

Întăriri pe banda stângă. Jucător cu apariții în prima ligă a semnat cu Politehnica

Fundaşul stânga Claudiu Pamfile a semnat un contract pe un an de zile cu Politehnica Timişoara. Noul jucător alb-violet s-a născut la Tecuci, în data de 14 ianuarie 1997, şi a început fotbalul la FC Braşov, echipă pentru…

Dramă la Constanța: un adolescent de numai 15 ani s-a înecat în lacul Istria

Dramă la Constanța: un adolescent de numai 15 ani s-a înecat în lacul Istria

Un adolescent de 15 ani s-a înecat sâmbătă în lacul Istria, județul Constanța. ISU Constanța anunță că mai multe echipaje au intervenit pentru căutarea și salvarea unui tânăr de 15 ani dispărut în lacul Istria, relatează Mediafax.Citește și:…

Pacientul infectat cu noul coronavirus care a fugit din spital, prins de poliţişti

Pacientul infectat cu noul coronavirus care a fugit din spital, prins de poliţişti

Poliţiştii clujeni l-au găsit şi l-au reţinut pe pacientul confirmat cu SARS-COV-2 care a plecat, joi, 20 august, de la Clinica Medicală I din Cluj-Napoca, fără permisiunea cadrelor medicale. Procurorii au deschis un dosar penal pentru…

Argeș: 13 persoane implicate într-un accident dintre două mașini și un microbuz

Argeș: 13 persoane implicate într-un accident dintre două mașini și un microbuz

Un număr de 13 persoane au fost implicate într-un accident rutier petrecut în zona Morărești, județul Argeș, între două mașini și un microbuz. Din fericire, nimeni nu a fost rănit. Potrivit ISU Argeș,...


PM Orban: We have committed to build nearly 3,000 km of highways and expressways

Publicat:
PM Orban: We have committed to build nearly 3,000 km of highways and expressways

stated on Saturday that the Government, through for Administrating Road Infrastructure (CNAIR), committed to build 3,000 km of highways and expressways.

"The National Company for Administrating Road Infrastructure, on the basis of our program for economic relaunch and investments, will have extremely hard projects. We committed to build nearly 3,000 kilometers of highways, expressways, important investments," Orban stated.

He mentioned that funds for investments will be allotted from the budget of the in the 2021…

