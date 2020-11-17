PM Orban: We have a testing capacity today, on Real Time PCRs devices of 53-53 thousand tests daily

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Physician Alexandru Rafila, PSD's (Social Democratic Party) candidate in the parliamentary elections on Thursday, stated that, in Romania, the testing capacity must increase substantially, so that between 80,000 and 100,000 tests can be done daily, according to AGERPRES."Considering the current…

- On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban requested an increase in the testing capacity for COVID-19, the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, announcing that a capacity of 50,000 tests per day would be reached soon, according to AGERPRES."We have first discussed increasing the testing capacity,…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that joggers could be exempted from wearing a mask, provided they do not interact with other people, according to AGERPRES.He said any other restrictions, such as banning movement at night, could be decided after seeing the effects of the measures…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday said, in Iasi, that "the illusion of mass testing has been sold by the PSD since the beginning of the pandemic," but that at this moment the testing capacity in the country exceeds 40,000 tests daily and is growing. "The illusion of mass testing has been sold…

- The COVID-19 test centres in Romania have reported a constant value of around 35,000 tests a day, with a possibility to increase depending on organising, the Ministry of Health informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.The testing capacity is said to vary with the number of samples collected,…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that when the anti-COVID vaccine arrives in Romania, people in vulnerable categories will be immunized first and probably for free."We have adopted a memorandum at European level, there is a clear understanding, when the vaccine is produced, depending…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Tuesday said that the government will use all levers to hamper the coming into force of the law providing for a 40 per cent increase in pensions and allowances, stating that this measure does nothing but "throw Romania into insolvency." "In fact, what does PSD [the…

- The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) unanimously ruled on Tuesday that there is no legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament following the tabling of a motion of censure in a special session, thus ruling against Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's objection.…