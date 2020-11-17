PM Orban: We have a testing capacity today, on Real Time PCRs devices of 53-53 thousand tests daily

Stiri Recomandate

Măsuri disperate la Spitalul din Târgu Cărbuneşti. Oxigen cu porţia pentru pacienți. Medic: „Facem cu rândul”

Situație critică la Spitalul de Urgenţă Târgu Cărbuneşti, din judeţul Gorj, unde medicii  sunt nevoiţi să găsească tot felul de soluţii pentru ca şansele pacienţilor… [citeste mai departe]

Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat un proiect privind garanţiile procedurale pentru minorii care sunt suspectaţi sau acuzaţi în cadrul procedurilor penale

Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat marţi, decizional, un proiect de lege care aduce modificări Codului… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 280 de beneficiari şi angajaţi ai unor centre rezidenţiale din Tulcea, infectaţi cu noul coronavirus

Peste 50% din beneficiarii serviciilor de asistenţă socială din patru centre din judeţul Tulcea sunt infectaţi cu noul coronavirus, a declarat, pentru AGERPRES, directorul Direcţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Un laborator inteligent, inaugurat pe malul Borcei. La cât se ridică investiţia

SmartLab-ul de la Călăraşi este al doilea laborator inteligent creat în afara şcolilor. Proiectul SmartLab se extinde rapid ȋn România şi ajunge ȋn Călăraşi, prima localitate din afara regiunii Bucureşti-Ilfov. [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu Neamţ/ Procurorii verifică ipoteza izbucnirii incendiului ca urmare a funcţionării defectuoase a aparaturii medicale

Parchetul General a anunţat, marţi, că au fost dispuse expertize şi constatări asupra aparaturii medicale ridicate de la Spitalul din Piatra Neamţ,… [citeste mai departe]

Minoră identificată de polițiștii vrânceni pe raza județului Galați

La data de 16 noiembrie a.c., ora 15.40, polițiștii Secției 4 Poliție Rurală Adjud au fost sesizați de către un bărbat de 39 de ani, din comuna Tănăsoaia, despre faptul că în cursul dimineții, fiica sa, o minoră în vârstă de 13 ani, ar fi plecat de la… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a ajuns un aeroport din SUA să aibă două morminte pe mijlocul unei piste

Aeroportul internațional Hilton Head din Savannah, Georgia, SUA, pare un unul ca multe altele din lume. Și, totuși, există o caracteristică ”specială”: are două pietre funerare amplasate pe una dintre piste, informează Travelbook.de. Pietrele… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus România, bilanț 17 noiembrie. S-au înregistrat 8.262 de noi cazuri și 186 de decese în ultimele 24h

Coronavirus România, bilanț 17 noiembrie. Până marți, pe teritoriul României au fost confirmate 373.474 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2. În ultimele 24 de… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Constanta: Biciclist accidentat la iesire din Murfatlar

Un accident rutier avut loc la iesire din localitatea Murfatlar, spre Poarta Alba, judetul Constanta.In urma cu cateva momente, Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea a fost solicitat sa intervina la iesire din localitatea Murfatlar, spre Poarta Alba, judetul Constanta.Din… [citeste mai departe]

Orban: Avem capacitatea să facem 53.000 – 54.000 de teste pe zi

Premierul Ludovic a declarat, marți, că statul român are capacitatea de a efectua zilnic peste 50.000 de teste de coronavirus, în condițiile în care în ultimele 24 de ore s-au prelucrat mai puțin de 19.000 de teste în baza definiţiei de caz. „Avem capacitate azi de 53.000-54.000… [citeste mai departe]


PM Orban: We have a testing capacity today, on Real Time PCRs devices of 53-53 thousand tests daily

Publicat:
has stated that at this point Romania has a testing capacity for the novel coronavirus, on Real Time PCR type of devices, of around 53-54 thousand tests daily, while mentioning that the number of tests isn't higher either because there are not enough requests or there is a certain limit regarding the capacity of collecting nasopharyngeal exudate, accoridng to AGERPRES.

He was asked why the authorities do not increase the testing capacity for COVID-19 patients, in the context in which, previously, they said that the testing capacity in Romania would reach…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


