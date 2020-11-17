PM Orban: We have a testing capacity today, on Real Time PCRs devices of 53-53 thousand tests daily

PM Orban: We have a testing capacity today, on Real Time PCRs devices of 53-53 thousand tests dailyPublicat:
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated that at this point Romania has a testing capacity for the novel coronavirus, on Real Time PCR type of devices, of around 53-54 thousand tests daily, while mentioning that the number of tests isn't higher either because there are not enough requests or there is a certain limit regarding the capacity of collecting nasopharyngeal exudate, accoridng to AGERPRES.
He was asked why the authorities do not increase the testing capacity for COVID-19 patients, in the context in which, previously, they said that the testing capacity in Romania would reach…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Physician Rafila: Testing capacity must increase substantially; we should make 80,000-100,000 tests daily
16:10, 05.11.2020 - Physician Alexandru Rafila, PSD's (Social Democratic Party) candidate in the parliamentary elections on Thursday, stated that, in Romania, the testing capacity must increase substantially, so that between 80,000 and 100,000 tests can be done daily, according to AGERPRES."Considering the current…
Coronavirus/PM Orban: We are increasing testing capacity; Tataru: We will reach 50,000 tests daily
09:30, 29.10.2020 - On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban requested an increase in the testing capacity for COVID-19, the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, announcing that a capacity of 50,000 tests per day would be reached soon, according to AGERPRES."We have first discussed increasing the testing capacity,…
PM Orban: Outdoor joggers, exempted from wearing mask
11:45, 26.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that joggers could be exempted from wearing a mask, provided they do not interact with other people, according to AGERPRES.He said any other restrictions, such as banning movement at night, could be decided after seeing the effects of the measures…
PM Orban: Illussion with mass testing is sold by PSD since the beginning of pandemic
20:20, 23.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday said, in Iasi, that "the illusion of mass testing has been sold by the PSD since the beginning of the pandemic," but that at this moment the testing capacity in the country exceeds 40,000 tests daily and is growing. "The illusion of mass testing has been sold…
COVID-19 test centres in Romania report maximum daily capacity of around 35,000 tests
15:50, 21.10.2020 - The COVID-19 test centres in Romania have reported a constant value of around 35,000 tests a day, with a possibility to increase depending on organising, the Ministry of Health informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.The testing capacity is said to vary with the number of samples collected,…
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban: 'People in vulnerable categories to be immunized first when anti-COVID vaccine ready'
12:20, 16.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that when the anti-COVID vaccine arrives in Romania, people in vulnerable categories will be immunized first and probably for free."We have adopted a memorandum at European level, there is a clear understanding, when the vaccine is produced, depending…
PM Orban: We will use all levers to hamper the coming into force of law increasing pensions
18:20, 22.09.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Tuesday said that the government will use all levers to hamper the coming into force of the law providing for a 40 per cent increase in pensions and allowances, stating that this measure does nothing but "throw Romania into insolvency." "In fact, what does PSD [the…
Court unanimously rules out no gov't-Parliament conflict after censure motion tabled in extraordinary session
12:30, 15.09.2020 - The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) unanimously ruled on Tuesday that there is no legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament following the tabling of a motion of censure in a special session, thus ruling against Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's objection.…