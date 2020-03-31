PM Orban: We had to turn to the political, diplomatic channels to ensure some medical device stocks

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The National Defence Ministry (MApN) has started the necessary measures to supplement the number of positions in the medical-military system in view of employing staff as quickly as possible, a MApN release sent on Monday informs. According to the quoted source, the temporary hires are carried out…

- The government approved on Tuesday the establishment of emergency medical supplies for epidemics and measures regarding the establishment of quarantine under an emergency ordinance that also provides for the purchase of thermal scanners to equip Romania's 16 airports."The establishment of…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban informs that, among the items on the Government's Tuesday agenda, there will also be the emergency ordinance regarding a series of strategic projects, such as the Unirii motorway, while the Government means to cancel all the procedures carried out so far by the National…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban attended, on Monday, the 75th anniversary of liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz. According to a Government's release, the commemorative event, held under the high patronage of the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda,…

- Romania, in and of itself, but also as a member state of the European Union, promotes tolerance between people, non-discrimination and peace, remaining active in the process of preserving and completing the Holocaust memory, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in a message conveyed on Monday, on the…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban pays an official visit to Poland on Monday, to participate in the commemorative ceremonies devoted to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration and extermination camp, the Government's Press Office informs. Thus, the Prime Minister…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Wednesday that the Government is to issue a decision setting out the conditions for this year's "First Home" program, for which 2 billion lei were allocated, and he categorically denied "the flat-out lie launched by the PSD [Social Democratic Party]" that…

- The 2020 State Budget Law and the State Social Insurance Budget Law on 2020 were published in the Official Journal of Romania on Monday evening. President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees for promulgating the two normative acts on Monday.The 2020 State Budget Law and the State Social Insurance…