PM Orban: We had to turn to the political, diplomatic channels to ensure some medical device stocks

Coreea de Nord joacă tare - După testele cu rachete, amenință să întrerupă dialogul cu SUA

Coreea de Nord a ameninţat luni că va întrerupe dialogul cu SUA, în timp ce şeful diplomaţiei americane s-a declarat nerăbdător ca negocierile să fie reluate, informează marţi AFP potrivit Agerpres. "Auzind… [citeste mai departe]

Licitația de 17 milioane de euro privind concesionarea centrului de management și depozitare a deșeurilor de la Galda de Jos va fi reluată pentru a treia oară!

Ziarul Unirea Licitația de 17 milioane de euro privind concesionarea centrului… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele clubului Bayern Munchen vrea ca sezonul să se încheie pe teren, chiar şi în luna septembrie

Preşedintele clubului Bayern Munchen, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, va solicita, în cadrul adunării generale a Ligii germane de fotbal, care va avea loc marţi la Frankfurt, ca actualul sezon… [citeste mai departe]

Ordonanța pentru amânarea ratelor la credite, publicată: cum beneficiezi de ea

Foarte mulți români au așteptat măsurile din parte guvernului Orban referitoare la amânarea plății ratelor la credite bancare. În urmă cu câteva ore, aceasta a fost publicată în Monitorul Oficial. Printre ordonanțele guvernului României luate… [citeste mai departe]

Johnson & Johnson începe testarea vaccinului pentru coronavirus. Când estimează lansarea pe piață

Divizia farmaceutică a companieiJohnson & Johnson va începe testele pe oameni pentru un vaccinpentru coronavirus până în luna septembrie și speră să lansezeprimele loturi de vaccin pe piață în ianuarie… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus în România // 2.109 cazuri de îmbolnăvire, din care 593 în Suceava

2.109 cazuri de îmbolnăvire cu coronavirus au fost confirmate până luni seară în România, din care 593 la Suceava, astfel că în municipiul Suceava și în 8 localități limitrofe se instituie carantina. [citeste mai departe]

De aceea ezită Guvernul? Băncile se OPUN amânării ratelor: Nu este cea mai bună soluție

Asociația Română a Băncilor și Consiliul Patronatelor Bancare din România consideră că abordarea individuală a cazurilor clienților, persoane fizice și juridice, afectați de pandemie reprezintă cea mai corectă și eficientă… [citeste mai departe]

TABLETA DE MARȚI – Puiu JIPA – Întîmplări pe timp de molimă

Ora 16:45. Îmi fac bilet de ieșire din casă. De-ăla lung, că n-am mai prins varianta scurtă. Pînă la cel Post-ul TABLETA DE MARȚI – Puiu JIPA – Întîmplări pe timp de molimă apare prima dată în Gazeta Dambovitei . [citeste mai departe]

Anunt: Finalizarea proiectului „Extindere și modernizare producție MOBIREF DESIGN SRL”

Anunț de presă   31 martie 2020 Finalizarea proiectului „Extindere și modernizare producție MOBIREF DESIGN SRL”   S.C. MOBIREF DESIGN Post-ul Anunt: Finalizarea proiectului „Extindere și modernizare producție MOBIREF… [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19 în lume: Aproape 38.000 de decese la nivel mondial și peste 780.000 de infectări. Jumătate din populația lumii, afectată de restricții

Ziarul Unirea COVID-19 în lume: Aproape 38.000 de decese la nivel mondial și peste 780.000 de infectări.… [citeste mai departe]


PM Orban: We had to turn to the political, diplomatic channels to ensure some medical device stocks

Publicat:
on Monday stated that "we haven't overcome, yet, the shortage" of medical equipment, masks, coveralls, gloves, needed by the medical staff fighting the coronavirus, but he added that the Government has turned to its political and diplomatic channels with several countries to buy these products from them. " 4, when there was no citizen in Romania confirmed to be infected yet, the Government adopted an emergency ordinance by which we earmarked the necessary amounts of money and we instructed the for to initiate the…

