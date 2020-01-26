PM Orban to participate in Poland ceremonies on 75th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Premierul Ludovic Orban efectueaza luni o vizita oficiala in Polonia pentru a participa la ceremoniile comemorative dedicate implinirii a 75 de ani de la eliberarea lagarului nazist de concentrare si exterminare Auschwitz-Birkenau, informeaza Biroul de presa al Guvernului. Astfel, prim-ministrul…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday that the decisions regarding the reorganisation and functioning of ministries will be most likely adopted by 15 January."At the last meeting I requested you to come up with the draft government decisions for the organisation and functioning…

- The Government meets on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, starting at 11:00 am, according to the program announced by the Press Office of the Executive.On Friday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that a new Government meeting will be held on December 30, asking the ministers to prepare…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in a message on Monday, occasioned by the International Anti-Corruption Day, that fighting this phenomenon is "the desideratum which united Romanians of all ages" and reiterated "the commitment and determination of the Government to tirelessly support" this endeavor. …

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday that between the head of the Government and the president of Romania there is "finally a relationship of dialogue, loyal cooperation, partnership," adding that he will go the the Cotroceni Presidential Palace every time he is invited. "Between me,…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that, following the adoption of the Government decisions on the reorganization of the Executive, the second stage of the restructuring, which targets agencies and authorities, will follow in "two - three months"."After the adoption of the Government…

- The Agency for Digital Agenda of Romania (A.A.D.R.) will be reorganized and transformed into the Authority for the Digitization of Romania, announced on Monday the Prime Minister's Chancellery head, Ionel Danca, specifying that there are several European regulations and directives at this agency's…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Monday evening that the emergency ordinance regarding the restructuring of the Government should be adopted at the earliest, most likely on Tuesday, "if ready", and asked the ministers of Economy and Labour to prepare a normative act to unlock the situation of miners…