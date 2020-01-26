PM Orban to participate in Poland ceremonies on 75th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation

Stiri Recomandate

Talida Sfârghiu, Erzilia Țâmpău și Asociația Județeană de Atletism Suceava, printre remarcații anului 2019

Federaţia Română de Atletism şi-a desemnat laureaţii anului 2019 într-un cadru festiv, cu prilejului unei ceremonii găzduite la finele săptămânii trecute de Hotelul Ramada… [citeste mai departe]

Arsenal Tunari a fost măcelărit de Dinamo într+un amical încheiat cu şase goluri

Formaţia Dinamo a învins, duminică dimineaţă, cu scorul de 6-0, echipa Arsenal Tunari, din liga a treia, într-un meci amical disputat pe stadionul din Şoseaua Ştefan cel Mare, potrivit news.ro. [citeste mai departe]

Donald Trump, înregistrat în timp ce ordona înlăturarea ambasadoarei SUA în Ucraina

Preşedintele american Donald Trump este auzit ordonând înlăturarea din post a ambasadoarei SUA în Ucraina, Marie Yovanovitch, într-o înregistrare video obţinută sâmbătă de agenţia Reuters, citată de Agerpres.Înregistrarea, pusă… [citeste mai departe]

VALENCIA - BARCELONA 2-0 // VIDEO Catalanii suferă în mandatul lui Quique Setién: „N-am înțeles ce vrea de la noi”

Sergio Busquets a făcut autocritica în numele Barcelonei, după 0-2 la Valencia: „Nu sunt multe schimbări, dar nu le aplicăm în teren. În fotbal contează golurile… [citeste mai departe]

​Australian Open: Roger Federer, în sferturi după ce a pierdut primul set cu Marton Fucsovics

​Primul set al partidei cu Marton Fucsovics a fost unul dificil pentru Roger Federer. Ungurul s-a impus cu 6-4, însă odată pornite motoarele, Fedex nu a scăzut din turație până la final și a câștigat… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanţul victimelor cutremurului din Turcia creşte la 35 de morţi. Peste 1.600 de persoane au fost rănite

35 de persoane au murit, iar peste 1.600 au fost rănite în cutremurul de vineri din Turcia. Autorităţile au înregistrat 645 de imobile foarte avariate şi alte 76 de imobile surpate în… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată mașina unui șofer care a scăpat fără nici o zgârietură după ce l-a izbit trenul. S-a întâmplat în Timiș

Un șofer a avut norocul să scape fără nici o zgârietură după ce a fost lovit de tren, la o trecere la nivel din Timiș. Mașina pe care o conducea s-a… [citeste mai departe]

PSD cere Guvernului să ia măsuri pentru a preveni răspândirea coronavirusului în România

"PSD somează Ministerul Sănătăţii şi Guvernul României să ia în serios recomandările Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii (OMS) şi să ia toate măsurile necesare preîntâmpinării răspândirii coronavirusului din China,… [citeste mai departe]

Bistrița-Năsăud: O mașină condusă de o tânără de 18 ani a intrat într-o casă

O mașină condusă de o tânără de 18 ani a intrat într-o curbă pe drumul național 17D, în localitatea bistrițeană Chiuza cu viteză prea mare și a oprit într-o casă, scrie Mediafax.Primele informații arată, potrivit polițiștilor… [citeste mai departe]


PM Orban to participate in Poland ceremonies on 75th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation

Publicat:
PM Orban to participate in Poland ceremonies on 75th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation

pays an official visit to Poland on Monday, to participate in the commemorative ceremonies devoted to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration and extermination camp, the Government's informs. Thus, the Prime Minister will participate in the official ceremony, which will take place in front of the former concentration camp Auschwitz II - the Gate of Death. , " of Remembrance" representative Ronald S. Lauder and Director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum Piotr Mateusz…

Premierul Ludovic Orban participa la ceremoniile din Polonia dedicate implinirii a 75 de ani de la eliberarea lagarului Auschwitz-Birkenau

12:29, 26.01.2020 - Premierul Ludovic Orban efectueaza luni o vizita oficiala in Polonia pentru a participa la ceremoniile comemorative dedicate implinirii a 75 de ani de la eliberarea lagarului nazist de concentrare si exterminare Auschwitz-Birkenau, informeaza Biroul de presa al Guvernului. Astfel, prim-ministrul…

PM Orban: Decisions on reorganisation of ministries - to be most likely adopted by 15 Jan

16:32, 30.12.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday that the decisions regarding the reorganisation and functioning of ministries will be most likely adopted by 15 January."At the last meeting I requested you to come up with the draft government decisions for the organisation and functioning…

Gov't meeting, Monday morning

08:50, 30.12.2019 - The Government meets on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, starting at 11:00 am, according to the program announced by the Press Office of the Executive.On Friday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that a new Government meeting will be held on December 30, asking the ministers to prepare…

International Anti-Corruption Day: PM Orban reiterates commitment and determination of Gov't to support this fight

12:25, 09.12.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in a message on Monday, occasioned by the International Anti-Corruption Day, that fighting this phenomenon is "the desideratum which united Romanians of all ages" and reiterated "the commitment and determination of the Government to tirelessly support" this endeavor. …

PM Orban: Between PM and President there is finally a relationship of dialogue, loyal cooperation, partnership

13:45, 25.11.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday that between the head of the Government and the president of Romania there is "finally a relationship of dialogue, loyal cooperation, partnership," adding that he will go the the Cotroceni Presidential Palace every time he is invited.  "Between me,…

PM Orban: In 2-3 months we will come with second stage of Gov't restructuring; it targets agencies, authorities

17:15, 11.11.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that, following the adoption of the Government decisions on the reorganization of the Executive, the second stage of the restructuring, which targets agencies and authorities, will follow in "two - three months"."After the adoption of the Government…

Ionel Danca: Digital Agenda to be reorganized, as there are EU regulations, directives that are not applied

15:45, 11.11.2019 - The Agency for Digital Agenda of Romania (A.A.D.R.) will be reorganized and transformed into the Authority for the Digitization of Romania, announced on Monday the Prime Minister's Chancellery head, Ionel Danca, specifying that there are several European regulations and directives at this agency's…

PM Orban: Emergency ordinance on restructuring of Government must be adopted at earliest

08:37, 05.11.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Monday evening that the emergency ordinance regarding the restructuring of the Government should be adopted at the earliest, most likely on Tuesday, "if ready", and asked the ministers of Economy and Labour to prepare a normative act to unlock the situation of miners…


