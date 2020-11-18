PM Orban: There is an anti-COVID vaccine; it'c lear that it can solve the coronavirus epidemic

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A number of 13,179 persons with COVID-19 are admitted to hospitals, of which 1,174 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. On the territory of Romania, 46,875 persons confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban discussed at the meeting that he had on Tuesday, during the visit conducted to the State of Israel, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the "possibility of joint production of the COVID-19 vaccine," according to a release of the Government, according…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will pay an official visit to Israel and Palestine on Tuesday and Wednesday, in which context he will hold official talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Palestinian counterpart, Mohammad Shtayyeh. According to a press release of the Government,…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced that the Government will conduct another tender procedure for the purchase of health protection masks to be granted free of charge to low-income people, according to AGERPRES. "There is a law in effect and we will run another tender procedure to come to…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Wednesday that, from the Government's point of view, the general election scheduled for December does not present an additional risk of spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus, stating that the authorities have provided "clear ways" to conduct election campaigning and to…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that when the anti-COVID vaccine arrives in Romania, people in vulnerable categories will be immunized first and probably for free."We have adopted a memorandum at European level, there is a clear understanding, when the vaccine is produced, depending…

- Government adopted a memorandum for the signing of the contract regarding the design and execution of the fourth segment of the Pitesti-Craiova express way, said, on Wednesday, in Pitesti, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.According to him, the measure was adopted after one of the companies participating…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told Austrian investors on Wednesday that they can count on a partnership with the Romanian government, which wants to develop a friendly business environment, in which state authorities can support a beneficial business environment to both parties. While attending the…