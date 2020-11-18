PM Orban: There is an anti-COVID vaccine; it'c lear that it can solve the coronavirus epidemic

Stiri Recomandate

PM Orban: There is an anti-COVID vaccine; itc lear that it can solve the coronavirus epidemic

PM Orban: There is an anti-COVID vaccine; itc lear that it can solve the coronavirus epidemic

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday announced, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that there exists an anti-COVID vaccine, which is "a definite chance to solve this serious coronavirus epidemic." "As… [citeste mai departe]

Nelu Tătaru anunță 280 de noi paturi ATI în cel mult 21 de zile

Nelu Tătaru anunță 280 de noi paturi ATI în cel mult 21 de zile

Ministrul Sănătăţii Nelu Tătaru a anunţat, la începutul şedinţei de miercuri a Guvernului, că au fost introduse 24 de spitale în rândul celor suport COVID şi urmează să fie operaţionalizate 280 de paturi la terapie intensivă, într-o perioadă care va varia între 7 şi… [citeste mai departe]

Pandemia Covid-19. Tările în care situaţia se stabilizează după impunerea unor restricţii drastice

Pandemia Covid-19. Tările în care situaţia se stabilizează după impunerea unor restricţii drastice

Statele lumii introduc restricţii după restricţii în încercarea de a încetini cel de al doilea val al pandemiei de coronavirus. În Europa, Austia, Belgia, Greciei se află în izolare, la fel Franţa,… [citeste mai departe]

UEFA: România câştigă meciul cu Norvegia cu 3-0 la „masa verde”

UEFA: România câştigă meciul cu Norvegia cu 3-0 la „masa verde”

UEFA a decis ca România să câștige la "masa verde" meciul cu Norvegia, scor 3-0, după ce partida din Liga Națiunilor nu s-a disputat pentru că delegația nordicilor nu a putut pleca din țară din cauza unui caz de coronavirus din cadrul lotului, scrie GSP. Meciul… [citeste mai departe]

Nelu Tătaru: Încă 280 de paturi de ATI disponibile în 1-3 săptămâni

Nelu Tătaru: Încă 280 de paturi de ATI disponibile în 1-3 săptămâni

În următoarele trei săptămâni vor fi operaționalizate la nivel național încă 280 de paturi de terapie intensivă, a declarat miercuri, ministrul Sănătății, Nelu Tătaru, potrivit Agerpres. "În ultimele trei zile, am făcut o evaluare la nivel naţional şi… [citeste mai departe]

Bani de la stat pentru sectorul cultural

Bani de la stat pentru sectorul cultural

Un proiect de schemă de ajutor de stat pentru sprijinul sectorului cultural, unde au fost sistate activitățile, a fost realizat de Ministerul Culturii. Ministerul Culturii anunță că schema de ajutor de stat vize... [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Cine sunt surorile care ar fi ucis-o pe Sabina, tânără găsită incendiată în valiză - Detalii uluitoare din anchetă

FOTO Cine sunt surorile care ar fi ucis-o pe Sabina, tânără găsită incendiată în valiză - Detalii uluitoare din anchetă

Samira Constantin, Elena Constantin şi Alexandru Dinu, cei trei suspecţi în cazul crimei de la Ghimpaţi, acolo unde Sabina, o tânăra de 32 de ani… [citeste mai departe]

Primele atacuri din Rusia după victoria Maiei Sandu. Jirinovski: Chişinăul va încerca să ocupe Transnistria pe cale militară. Trebuie să o apărăm

Primele atacuri din Rusia după victoria Maiei Sandu. Jirinovski: Chişinăul va încerca să ocupe Transnistria pe cale militară. Trebuie să o apărăm

Liderul Partidului Liberal Democrat din Rusia, Vladimir Jirinovski, consideră că după victoria… [citeste mai departe]

Nancy Pelosi a fost desemnată pentru a fi în continuare preşedinte al Camerei Reprezentanţilor

Nancy Pelosi a fost desemnată pentru a fi în continuare preşedinte al Camerei Reprezentanţilor

Nancy Pelosi a fost desemnată, miercuri, de Partidul Democrat din Statele Unite pentru a fi în continuare preşedinte al Camerei Reprezentanţilor, informează site-ul Politico.com. Votul pentru validarea preşedintelui… [citeste mai departe]

Austria a depăşit 100 de decese cauzate de COVID-19 într-o singură zi, în plină perioadă de restricții

Austria a depăşit 100 de decese cauzate de COVID-19 într-o singură zi, în plină perioadă de restricții

Austria a înregistrat 109 decese de COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore, cea mai ridicată cifră de la începerea pandemiei, în condiţiile în care în ţară au fost impuse de două săptămâni… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PM Orban: There is an anti-COVID vaccine; it'c lear that it can solve the coronavirus epidemic

Publicat:
PM Orban: There is an anti-COVID vaccine; it'c lear that it can solve the coronavirus epidemic

on Wednesday announced, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that there exists an anti-COVID vaccine, which is "a definite chance to solve this serious coronavirus epidemic." "As you have seen in the official information, there is a COVID vaccine. It is in the final stages of approval, but the clinical trials have been completed and we finally see a clear chance to solve this serious epidemic of coronavirus, which has turned our lives upside down. "We need to be prepared, to organize ourselves, in order to be able to start the vaccination campaign as soon…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Coronavirus/ Large number of COVID-19 patients in ICU - 1,174; persons admitted - 13,179

14:40, 18.11.2020 - A number of 13,179 persons with COVID-19 are admitted to hospitals, of which 1,174 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. On the territory of Romania, 46,875 persons confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation…

Prime Minister Orban, Israeli counterpart Netanyahu discuss possibility of joint production of COVID-19 vaccine

09:25, 04.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban discussed at the meeting that he had on Tuesday, during the visit conducted to the State of Israel, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the "possibility of joint production of the COVID-19 vaccine," according to a release of the Government, according…

PM Ludovic Orban to pay visit to Israel, Palestine, on Tuesday and Wednesday

21:26, 02.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will pay an official visit to Israel and Palestine on Tuesday and Wednesday, in which context he will hold official talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Palestinian counterpart, Mohammad Shtayyeh. According to a press release of the Government,…

PM Orban: Gov't to run tender to purchase masks for low-income people

15:45, 21.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced that the Government will conduct another tender procedure for the purchase of health protection masks to be granted free of charge to low-income people, according to AGERPRES. "There is a law in effect and we will run another tender procedure to come to…

PM Orban says general election no COVID-19 spreader

15:26, 21.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Wednesday that, from the Government's point of view, the general election scheduled for December does not present an additional risk of spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus, stating that the authorities have provided "clear ways" to conduct election campaigning and to…

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban: 'People in vulnerable categories to be immunized first when anti-COVID vaccine ready'

12:20, 16.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that when the anti-COVID vaccine arrives in Romania, people in vulnerable categories will be immunized first and probably for free."We have adopted a memorandum at European level, there is a clear understanding, when the vaccine is produced, depending…

Orban: We adopted memorandum by which we decided to sign contract regarding design and execution of Pitesti-Craiova road

16:10, 16.09.2020 - Government adopted a memorandum for the signing of the contract regarding the design and execution of the fourth segment of the Pitesti-Craiova express way, said, on Wednesday, in Pitesti, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.According to him, the measure was adopted after one of the companies participating…

PM Orban to Austrian investors: You can count on a partnership with the Government

22:35, 09.09.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told Austrian investors on Wednesday that they can count on a partnership with the Romanian government, which wants to develop a friendly business environment, in which state authorities can support a beneficial business environment to both parties. While attending the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 19 noiembrie 2020
Bucuresti -1°C | 11°C
Iasi 0°C | 10°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 10°C
Timisoara 1°C | 13°C
Constanta 6°C | 12°C
Brasov -2°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 15.11.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 245.362,80 5.909.333,12
II (5/6) 9 9.087,51 -
III (4/6) 178 459,48 -
IV (3/6) 3.956 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.191.588,32

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 noiembrie 2020
USD 4.1033
EUR 4.8725
CHF 4.5089
GBP 5.4533
CAD 3.1417
XAU 247.207
JPY 3.9503
CNY 0.6264
AED 1.1171
AUD 3.0047
MDL 0.2398
BGN 2.4912

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec