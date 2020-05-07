PM Orban says Dacia Renault management assured of gov't openness to dialogue

Stiri Recomandate

Ludovic Orban a vorbit de redeschiderea bisericilor

Ludovic Orban a vorbit de redeschiderea bisericilor

Autoritățile sunt “în curs de evaluare” în ceea ce privește redeschiderea bisericilor, în condițiile în care, încă de dinaintea Sărbătorilor Pascale în lăcașurile de cult slujbele au fost oficiate de către clerici, fără prezența credincioșilor. După ce a readus în discuție o relaxare a graduală a… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Piersic, reacție dură după ce s-a zvonit că a murit. „Eu am înțeles că virusul ăsta atacă plămânii, nu capul”

Florin Piersic, reacție dură după ce s-a zvonit că a murit. „Eu am înțeles că virusul ăsta atacă plămânii, nu capul”

La scurt timp după ce s-a zvonitcă ar fi murit și a primit mai multe telefoane din partea apropiaților,îngrijorați de acesta, Florin Piersic… [citeste mai departe]

Două țări europene critică postarea lui Viktor Orban cu „Ungaria mare”. Președintele Croației: Acele hărți vor rămâne în dulap

Două țări europene critică postarea lui Viktor Orban cu „Ungaria mare”. Președintele Croației: Acele hărți vor rămâne în dulap

Croația, țară care deține președinția rotativă a Uniunii Europene, și Slovenia au criticat o postare a premierului Ungariei,… [citeste mai departe]

OMS: Simptome rare de COVID-19, identificate de medicii din întreaga lume

OMS: Simptome rare de COVID-19, identificate de medicii din întreaga lume

Organizația Mondială a Sănătății a grupat simptome rare de COVID-19, transmise de medici din întreagă lume. Degetele COVID, asemănătoare degerăturilor, sunt întâlnite la mulți copii din Italia. De asemenea, aceștia atrag atenția că senzația de arsură... [citeste mai departe]

Vor creşte pensiile cu 40%? Orban: Vrem să putem garanta plata pensiilor crescute

Vor creşte pensiile cu 40%? Orban: Vrem să putem garanta plata pensiilor crescute

Premierul Ludovic Orban a fost întrebat joi dacă au existat discuţii la Guvern pentru majorarea pensiilor în septembrie cu un procent mai mic de 40%, el răspunzând că Executivul vrea să şi poată garanta plata pensiilor crescute. [citeste mai departe]

Alte cinci decese la pacienți cu COVID-19. Bilanțul ajunge la 886

Alte cinci decese la pacienți cu COVID-19. Bilanțul ajunge la 886

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică a anunțat, joi, alte cinci decese la pacienți cu COVID-19, bilanțul morților din România ajungând la 886. Deces 882 - Femeie, 85 ani, județ Galați. Data confirmării:... [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban laudă Dacia la Mioveni: Fabrica este foarte importantă pentru noi, realizează 3% din PIB

Ludovic Orban laudă Dacia la Mioveni: Fabrica este foarte importantă pentru noi, realizează 3% din PIB

Premierul Ludovic Orban a declarat, joi, după ce a vizitat Uzina Dacia de la Mioveni, că este importantă reluarea activităţii, întrucât fabrica realizează 3% din PIB-ul României, în timp ce… [citeste mai departe]

Miroslav Klose a fost numit antrenor secund la Bayern Munchen

Miroslav Klose a fost numit antrenor secund la Bayern Munchen

Clubul Bayern Munchen a anunţat, joi, că Miroslav Klose, în vârstă de 41 de ani, va deveni antrenor secund la gruparea bavareză în data de 1 iulie potrivit news.ro.Contractul fostului internaţional german va fi valabil până la 30 iunie 2021. “Abia aştept să îmi preiau atribuţiile.… [citeste mai departe]

Lidia Buble a plecat din casa unde locuia cu Răzvan Simion. Motivul pentru care a ales să stea la părinţi

Lidia Buble a plecat din casa unde locuia cu Răzvan Simion. Motivul pentru care a ales să stea la părinţi

Se pare că motivul pentru care a luat această decizie este starea de sănătate a tatălui său, în ultimele două luni nu s-a simţit prea bine. „Am venit ca să am grijă de tati și să o ajut… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PM Orban says Dacia Renault management assured of gov't openness to dialogue

Publicat:
PM Orban says Dacia Renault management assured of gov't openness to dialogue

said on Thursday, at the end of a visit to the Dacia plant at Mioveni, , that he had assured the plant's management of collaboration in order to establish the best measures to support the automotive sector. "We wanted to come here in an important governmental team in order to see for ourselves the good things that are happening at Dacia-Renault, the gradual resumption of production. We had a conversation with the company's management regarding the resumption and growth schedule. We also had a very important conversation on how the government can support

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Orban: When religious services are allowed, most likely to take place in open air

17:52, 07.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the moment religious services are allowed again, they will most likely not take place in enclosed spaces. "Most likely, when the religious services are allowed again, they will not take place in enclosed spaces. Mostly likely, outside churches. Anyway,…

PM Orban: We will approve a donation to Republic of Moldova, of equipment, medicines needed in fighting COVID

10:23, 30.04.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has informed that at the Government meeting on Thursday they will approve a donation to the Republic of Moldova, of equipment, medicines and substances needed in fighting COVID. "Today, at the Government meeting, we are going to approve a Government decision by which…

PM Orban: Romanian administration and gov't have moved very fast with measures to support economy

22:22, 24.04.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the administration and the government have moved "very fast" with the measures meant to support the economy, like the facilities granted to the employees and employers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic generated crisis. "I know what measures were taken in…

PM Orban on party leaders' meeting absence: I prefer not to be invited through letters sent to media

09:14, 10.04.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday evening that he prefers to be invited directly to a discussion with the leaders of the parliamentary parties, not through letters sent to the media, as long as he answers his phone."I am a man of dialogue and I dialogue with any person, with any…

Gov't completes adoption procedures for coronavirus support measures

10:33, 07.04.2020 - The government has finalized the procedures for the adoption and implementation of the economic support measures for companies and employees affected by the COVID-19 crisis, announced the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca."The approval at the government meeting of the enforcement…

Carmaker Groupe Renault Romania extends production halt at Mioveni-based Dacia plant

17:19, 02.04.2020 - Carmaker Groupe Renault Romania announced on Thursday in a release the extension of the production halt at the Mioveni-based Dacia plant.According to the cited source, the decision was made in agreement with the social partners "in the context of the global spread of the novel coronavirus…

Gov't decides to raise credit guarantee ceiling for SMEs by 5 billion lei

11:18, 19.03.2020 - The Government has decided to raise the credit guarantee ceiling for SMEs by 5 billion lei, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday."We have decided, through emergency ordinance, to raise the credit guarantee ceiling for SMEs through the Guarantee Fund. Raising the ceiling could…

President Iohannis decorates literary critic Ilina Gregory

20:50, 27.02.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Thursday the decoration decree of literary critic Ilina Gregory, according to a release of the Presidential Administration. The head of state bestowed the "Educational Merit" Order in rank of Knight upon Ph.D., literary critic, essayist, translator (Free University…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 07 mai 2020
Bucuresti 7°C | 21°C
Iasi 6°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 14°C
Timisoara 6°C | 20°C
Constanta 9°C | 16°C
Brasov 2°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 mai 2020
USD 4.4695
EUR 4.8242
CHF 4.5825
GBP 5.5241
CAD 3.1747
XAU 243.258
JPY 4.197
CNY 0.6303
AED 1.2169
AUD 2.8874
MDL 0.251
BGN 2.4666

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec