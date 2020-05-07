PM Orban says Dacia Renault management assured of gov't openness to dialogue

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the moment religious services are allowed again, they will most likely not take place in enclosed spaces. "Most likely, when the religious services are allowed again, they will not take place in enclosed spaces. Mostly likely, outside churches. Anyway,…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has informed that at the Government meeting on Thursday they will approve a donation to the Republic of Moldova, of equipment, medicines and substances needed in fighting COVID. "Today, at the Government meeting, we are going to approve a Government decision by which…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the administration and the government have moved "very fast" with the measures meant to support the economy, like the facilities granted to the employees and employers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic generated crisis. "I know what measures were taken in…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday evening that he prefers to be invited directly to a discussion with the leaders of the parliamentary parties, not through letters sent to the media, as long as he answers his phone."I am a man of dialogue and I dialogue with any person, with any…

- The government has finalized the procedures for the adoption and implementation of the economic support measures for companies and employees affected by the COVID-19 crisis, announced the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca."The approval at the government meeting of the enforcement…

- Carmaker Groupe Renault Romania announced on Thursday in a release the extension of the production halt at the Mioveni-based Dacia plant.According to the cited source, the decision was made in agreement with the social partners "in the context of the global spread of the novel coronavirus…

- The Government has decided to raise the credit guarantee ceiling for SMEs by 5 billion lei, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday."We have decided, through emergency ordinance, to raise the credit guarantee ceiling for SMEs through the Guarantee Fund. Raising the ceiling could…

- President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Thursday the decoration decree of literary critic Ilina Gregory, according to a release of the Presidential Administration. The head of state bestowed the "Educational Merit" Order in rank of Knight upon Ph.D., literary critic, essayist, translator (Free University…