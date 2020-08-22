PM Orban: Romania will benefit from four billion euro European funds for investments in healthcare

Stiri Recomandate

Coronavirus în România, 22 august: 1.189 de cazuri noi și peste 500 de pacienți în secțiile ATI

Coronavirus în România, 22 august: 1.189 de cazuri noi și peste 500 de pacienți în secțiile ATI

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică a anunțat sâmbătă alte 1.189 cazuri noi de infectare cu coronavirus. Numărul total de infecții a ajuns la 77.544, iar cel al deceselor la 3.233. Până astăzi, 22 august,… [citeste mai departe]

Încă 29 de maramureșeni au fost testați pozitiv

Încă 29 de maramureșeni au fost testați pozitiv

Până astăzi, 22 august, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 77.544 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). 35.079 pacienți au fost declarați vindecați și 9.309 pacienți asimptomatici au fost externați la 10 zile după depistare. În urma testelor efectuate la nivel național,… [citeste mai departe]

ATENȚIE! Noi restricții în mai multe țări europene, după explozia de cazuri COVID!

ATENȚIE! Noi restricții în mai multe țări europene, după explozia de cazuri COVID!

Numărul cazurilor de infectare cu coronavirus crește din nou, alarmant. În mai multe state europene, bilanțul ultimelor zile indică cifre nemaivăzute din primăvară, când era vârful epidemiologic. Așa că au fost introduse noi… [citeste mai departe]

Congresul PSD: Radu Moldovan a indicat prioritatea zero a noii conduceri

Congresul PSD: Radu Moldovan a indicat prioritatea zero a noii conduceri

Liderul PSD Bistrița-Năsăud, Radu Moldovan, a declarat sâmbătă, la Congresul extraordinar al partidului, că „prioritatea zero” a viitoarei echipe este să facă ce n-a făcut Klaus Iohannis: să propună un proiect de țară.„M-as fi asteptat ca Klaus Iohannis sa… [citeste mai departe]

Container cu mobilier, încărcat cu peste 412.000 pachete ţigări de contrabandă

Container cu mobilier, încărcat cu peste 412.000 pachete ţigări de contrabandă

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Gărzii de Coastă, sub coordonarea procurorului din cadrul Parchetului Curții de Apel Constanţa, au descoperit și confiscat, în urma unor activități informativ-operative, peste 412.000 pachete cu țigări… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj: Numărul cazurilor de COVID a fost rectificat. Azi sunt "-1" cazuri

Cluj: Numărul cazurilor de COVID a fost rectificat. Azi sunt ”-1” cazuri

Clujul a raportat azi -1 caz de COVID 19, după ce numărul de cazuri a fost rectificat, cel mai probabil din cauza unei erori.În cursul zilei de vineri, 21 august, au fost raportate 43 de cazuri (1784 de cazxuri de la începutul pandemiei), iar sâmbătă… [citeste mai departe]

A început Cupa DJST-SCM la tenis

A început Cupa DJST-SCM la tenis

Pe baza sportivă a SCM Bacău a început de sâmbătă, 22 august, ediția 2020 a Cupei DJST-SCM Bacău la tenis. Concursul se desfășoară pe mai multe zile, până miercuri, 26 august.   La această competiție tradițională s-au înscris peste 100 de participanți de la cluburi din București, Galați, Brăila, Focșani, Bîrlad, Vaslui, Roman, Iași,… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Rafila, despre vaccinarea contra Covid-19: Ar dura 15 ani să ne imunizăm pe cale naturală

Alexandru Rafila, despre vaccinarea contra Covid-19: Ar dura 15 ani să ne imunizăm pe cale naturală

Ziarul Unirea Alexandru Rafila, despre vaccinarea contra Covid-19: Ar dura 15 ani să ne imunizăm pe cale naturală Alexandru Rafila, președinte al Societății Române de Microbiologie, a susținut o declarație,… [citeste mai departe]

1.189  de noi îmbolnăviri şi 37 de decese în ultimele 24 de ore. Peste 500 de pacienţi sunt la Terapie Intensivă

1.189  de noi îmbolnăviri şi 37 de decese în ultimele 24 de ore. Peste 500 de pacienţi sunt la Terapie Intensivă

Bilanţul total al persoanelor confirmate în România cu noul coronavirus a ajuns, sâmbătă, la 77.544  de cazuri, după ce în ultimele 24 de ore au fost confirmate alte… [citeste mai departe]


PM Orban: Romania will benefit from four billion euro European funds for investments in healthcare

Publicat:
PM Orban: Romania will benefit from four billion euro European funds for investments in healthcare

Romania will benefit from European funds worth over 4 billion euro, which will be destined for investments in healthcare, said, on Saturday, . Present in Arad, at the signing of European funds financing contracts in the realm of healthcare, the head of the Executive said that "investments need to target both the health infrastructure, as well as the equipping not only of hospitals, but the practices of family doctors and the practices of specialist doctors working in ERs."

"We will have funds worth over four billion euro, which will be destined for investments

