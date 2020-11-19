PM Orban: National defence and security - major priority of gov't; we will ensure financing of endowment programmes

Stiri Recomandate

Polițiștii au făcut percheziţii la persoane din Gherla bănuite de furtul a 115 monede din aur

Poliţiştii din Mehedinţi au efectuat, miercuri, două percheziţii în localitatea Gherla, judeţul Cluj, la două persoane bănuite de furtul a 115 monede din aur, au informat, joi, reprezentanţii Inspectoratului… [citeste mai departe]

STUDIU: Românii vor fi atenți cu cheltuielile de Crăciun, în acest an. Ce preferă în materie de cadouri

Sondajul a fost realizat în cinci țări europene – Germania, Polonia, Spania, Olanda și România.   Iar românii și spaniolii sunt fruntași: 60% dintre participanți au spus că vor reduce… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ pe Valea Prahovei - Rata de infectare în stațiunile montane este în creștere, prefectul cere controale

Prefectul de Prahova, Cristian Ionescu, cere intensificarea controalelor în staţiunile de pe Valea Prahovei, în condiţiile în care rata de infectare cu noul coronavirus în… [citeste mai departe]

Sprijin concret pentru cei din industria HoReCa

Comunicat de presă. ”Noi, cei de la Pro România, suntem conștienți de situația dificilă prin care trece sectorul HoReCa, prin care trec proprietarii de pensiuni, de hoteluri, de restaurante, cu atât mai mult cu cât, acest sector este foarte important și bine reprezentat în Suceava. De aceea, ne-am propus… [citeste mai departe]

Ruairi O’Connor şi rapperul Nelly, în Clear Lake, film despre Buddy Holly

Actorul Ruairi O’Connor, cunoscut pentru rolurile din „The Spanish Princess” şi „The Postcard Killings”, şi rapperul Nelly fac parte din distribuţia filmului „Clear Lake”, despre artistul american Buddy Holly, potrivit news.ro.O’Connor va interpreta… [citeste mai departe]

România dă lovitura. Banii care vin cu sacii la Guvern

România dă lovitura. Investitorii vin cu sacii de bani la Guvern: subscrieri de 165 milioane de euro titlurile de stat puse în vânzare de Finanțe. Guvernul României, în interesul investitorilor: vin cu sacii de bani Cele 3 emisiuni de titluri de stat pentru populației în programul Fidelis… [citeste mai departe]

ANM anunţă lapoviţă şi ninsori începând de vineri. Iată zonele vizate

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie a emis, joi, o informare de ninsori la munte, precipitații mixte în zonele joase de relief şi intensificări ale vântului în perioada 20 noiembrie, ora 12:00 – 21 noiembrie, ora 17:00. În intervalul menționat… [citeste mai departe]

AFP: Orban contra Orban. Premierul român apără UE în urma vetoului ungar; ”Orban cel bun” se abţine să spună dacă ar vota în favoarea unei excluderi a Fidesz din PPE, cerută de Donald Tusk

Într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Dansatoarea de manele Emy, angajată fără concurs la DSP Bucureşti. Explicaţiile şefilor instituţiei

Maria Emylia Florescu, cunoscută pentru apariţiile sale ca dansatoare alături de mai mulţi manelişti, are studii în managementul turistic, la o universitate privată, dar asta nu a oprit-o… [citeste mai departe]

Se vrea înființarea unui „Minister pentru Digitalizare, Inovare și Inteligență Artificială”. Vezi programul de guvernare al PMP

În cadrul prezentării Programului de Guvernare al partidului PMP, liderul formațiunii politice, Eugen Tomac, a cerut înființarea… [citeste mai departe]


PM Orban: National defence and security - major priority of gov't; we will ensure financing of endowment programmes

Publicat:
PM Orban: National defence and security - major priority of gov't; we will ensure financing of endowment programmes

on Thursday said that national defence and security are a "major priority" for the government he leads, adding that "predictability" and "stability" of funding for the Army endowment programmes will be ensured. The head of Executive participated, on Thursday, in an event dedicated to the joint Romanian-American military exercise RAPID FALCON, at the in Constanta.

"We often talk about how important it is for our Army soldiers to be able to operate routinely to standards, to be interoperable with their…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


PM Orban: Anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be completed by next week

17:00, 19.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has said that the anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be completed by next week and will be presented publicly by the campaign coordination team led by primary care military doctor, Lieutenant Colonel Valentin Gheorghita. "The vaccination strategy will be completed by…

459 de cazuri COVID-19 la Constanța, in ultimele 24 de ore/ 7.096 infectari la nivel național, din 23.166 teste

13:40, 15.11.2020 - 7.096 de cazuri COVID-19 au fost raportate in ultimele 24 de ore, din 23.166 de teste realizate. La nivelul județului Constanța s-au inregistrat alte 459 de noi infectari. BULETIN DE PRESA  15 noiembrie 2020, ora 13.00 Pana astazi, 15 noiembrie, pe teritoriul Romaniei, au fost confirmate 360.281 de…

PM Orban: Fruit of Corneliu Coposu's political courage - present in all the bright aspects of today's Romania

20:31, 11.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban paid today tribute to the memory of the Christian Democratic National Peasant Party's (PNTCD) landmark personality Corneliu Coposu - who died 25 years ago on November 11, 1995, sending a message in which he emphasizes that the "fruits" of the former PNTDC leader's political…

Orban: By organising parliamentary elections on 6 December there is no additional risk of coronavirus spread

22:25, 29.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in southeastern Constanta on Thursday evening that by holding parliamentary elections on 6 December there is no additional risk of the spread of the coronavirus, if the rules imposed in this regard are respected both in the election campaign and on the day of the…

PM Orban: As a PM I will support all projects initiated by Nicusor Dan

15:05, 29.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday said that he would support all projects initiated by the newly elected general mayor of the Capital City, Nicusor Dan, and said that the Executive would "bring to a good end" all projects that are related to the governmental area but, in fact, they "generate…

PM Orban: Express way, even motorway for faster, smoother movement between Constanta, southern litoral

19:10, 17.09.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Eforie on Thursday that the Government had foreseen a feasibility study for the construction of an express road or even a motorway that would allow the smoothflow of road traffic between the municipality of Constanta and the southern littoral resorts.The…

PM Orban attending start of construction works at subsea pipeline under Midia-MGD natural gas project

11:50, 17.09.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday attended in the Corbu rural town in the Constanta County the start of the construction works at the subsea pipeline that makes the object of the Midia-MGD natural gas project developed by Black Sea Oil and Gas company, part of the Carlyle Energy Group. The…

Minister of Defense Ciuca, talks with Admiral Robert P. Burke, Commander of JFC Naples

18:15, 03.09.2020 - Minister of Defense Nicolae Ciuca had an official talk, in video-conferencing system, on Thursday with Admiral Robert P. Burke, Commander of Allied Joint Force Command (JFC) Naples.During the talks, the two officials addressed issues related to the security situation in the Black Sea region,…


