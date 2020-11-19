PM Orban: National defence and security - major priority of gov't; we will ensure financing of endowment programmes

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has said that the anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be completed by next week and will be presented publicly by the campaign coordination team led by primary care military doctor, Lieutenant Colonel Valentin Gheorghita. "The vaccination strategy will be completed by…

- 7.096 de cazuri COVID-19 au fost raportate in ultimele 24 de ore, din 23.166 de teste realizate. La nivelul județului Constanța s-au inregistrat alte 459 de noi infectari. BULETIN DE PRESA 15 noiembrie 2020, ora 13.00 Pana astazi, 15 noiembrie, pe teritoriul Romaniei, au fost confirmate 360.281 de…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban paid today tribute to the memory of the Christian Democratic National Peasant Party's (PNTCD) landmark personality Corneliu Coposu - who died 25 years ago on November 11, 1995, sending a message in which he emphasizes that the "fruits" of the former PNTDC leader's political…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in southeastern Constanta on Thursday evening that by holding parliamentary elections on 6 December there is no additional risk of the spread of the coronavirus, if the rules imposed in this regard are respected both in the election campaign and on the day of the…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday said that he would support all projects initiated by the newly elected general mayor of the Capital City, Nicusor Dan, and said that the Executive would "bring to a good end" all projects that are related to the governmental area but, in fact, they "generate…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Eforie on Thursday that the Government had foreseen a feasibility study for the construction of an express road or even a motorway that would allow the smoothflow of road traffic between the municipality of Constanta and the southern littoral resorts.The…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday attended in the Corbu rural town in the Constanta County the start of the construction works at the subsea pipeline that makes the object of the Midia-MGD natural gas project developed by Black Sea Oil and Gas company, part of the Carlyle Energy Group. The…

- Minister of Defense Nicolae Ciuca had an official talk, in video-conferencing system, on Thursday with Admiral Robert P. Burke, Commander of Allied Joint Force Command (JFC) Naples.During the talks, the two officials addressed issues related to the security situation in the Black Sea region,…