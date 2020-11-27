PM Orban in call with Chancellor Merkel underlines Romania's interest in deepening Romanian-German cooperation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's latest non-reimbursable financial aid protocol for the Republic of Moldova is conditioned on the observance of the rule of law and the European track of the neighboring country, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said on Friday. The head of the Romanian diplomacy held a press…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the government's fundamental goal is to boost economic recovery and will not put fiscal barriers to companies, reiterating that duties and taxes will not increase, according to AGERPRES."I say it from the outset that we will not increase duties…

- National Local Development Program (PNDL) 1 and 2 programs will continue, and after establishing the local investment projects that are to be financed with European money through the financial year 2021-2027, but also through the National Resilience and Recovery Program, PNDL 3 will be implemented…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a new round of consultations with the representatives of the independent cultural sector, with a view to extending support measures for cultural operators, in which context it was established that the latter will be actively involved in the process of finalizing a…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in southeastern Constanta on Thursday that the Government will ensure the financing of investments and the completion of infrastructure projects to ensure the multimodal interconnection of the seaport with the European transport infrastructure."Whether we…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday said that the PNL (National Liberal Party) government has managed to absorb almost 2.7 billion euros in European funds, since it was installed 10 months ago, compared to 1.1 billion attracted by the previous government within ten months. "We have already taken…

- The relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova is extremely important for the Government in Bucharest, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday, stressing that all support efforts are directed to Moldovan citizens and must be continued in this direction, even when "the government…

- The National Liberal Party (PNL) Bucharest chapter kicked off their canvassing for the local elections on Friday with an event that took place in the centre of the capital city and where the party's candidates promised to "get the city rid" of the current administration and give the inhabitants a…