PM Orban: Gov't aims to increase pensions; we're closely watching economy development

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Government will "certainly" increase pensions, the decision to be made depending on the report regarding the state of the economy and the state of the budget after the first six months of the year and the prognoses that will be conducted, said, on Monday night in a press conference at the Victoria…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday that the local elections may be organized in September, if the first wave of the pandemic ceases by the start of July, and in the case of the parliamentary elections, which should take place in December, a high turnout can be ensured by introducing…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that for the time being, the movement restrictions imposed on people will certainly be lifted after May 15, adding, however that this will occur under certain conditions."For now, it is certain that what President Klaus Iohannis has announced will…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that reopening Romania's economy will be done gradually, depending on the epidemiological context. "We will make all decisions according to the developments in the epidemic and, to be honest, there are no 100-percent certain forecasts. There are forecasts…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that, according to the current assessments, the peak of the epidemic might occur between 20 April and 1 May, mentioning that this is the view of most specialists, because it's difficult to make a prediction of 100 percent probability. "I am no expert,…

- The economy must function in this period, especially in the key sectors, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban emphasized on Thursday, further requesting companies to take protection measures for employees and showed that all state institutions must function at maximum capacity."The economy must function,…

- The Government has decided to raise the credit guarantee ceiling for SMEs by 5 billion lei, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday."We have decided, through emergency ordinance, to raise the credit guarantee ceiling for SMEs through the Guarantee Fund. Raising the ceiling could…

- The starting by the European Commission of procedures against excessive deficit does not exclude the wages and pensions' increases forecast according to the budget for this year, said, on Thursday, the designated Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, at a select conference organized by the European Bank…