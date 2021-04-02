PM Orban: Draft on modification of justice laws wasn't discussed by coalition gov't nor been debated upon

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Friday that, if there was a will, the regulation that only a fine could be applied to people accused of tax evasion up to 100,000 euros who repay the damage in full could be amended. "Certainly, PNL has voted against…

- Minister of Justice Stelian Ion on Monday informs that he will write to the Venice Commission to ask for an opinion related to the draft law on the abolition of the Section Investigating Magistrates (SIIJ), adopted by the Deputies' Chamber with a modification saying that magistrates can be sent to…

- Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance on Monday said that the modification brought by the Legal Committee of the Chamber of Deputies to the draft on the abolition of the Special Section for the Investigation of Judicial…

- Senate President Anca Dragu and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban had a meeting with the representatives of IVECO in Parliament on Friday, on which occasion it was emphasized that investments are a priority for the current governing coalition. "Today, in Parliament, together with the…

- National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the party's Executive Bureau discussed communicating decisions by ministers in a "consistent way" and "reducing the number of dissonances." "The discussion was about the cohesion of the coalition, the decision-making…

- The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, the leader of PNL (National Liberal Party), on Tuesday stated that there will be no increase in taxes, fees in the 2021 budget, adding that there is no delay in making the budget, just some talks are "a little more complex" in the context of…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu says the National Liberal Party (PNL) is "a party that has always been alive inside," in response to a question about "friction" inside PNL and whether or not the "reproaches" to the party's national chairman, Ludovic Orban, are justified, according to AGERPRES. "I…

- The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Friday discussed with the Italian Ambassador to Romania, Marco Giungi, about the situation of persons who were convicted in Romania but carry out their sentence in Italy, expressing their intention to analyze in the future the resumption of the exchange of…