PM Orban: Draft on modification of justice laws wasn't discussed by coalition gov't nor been debated upon

Publicat:
PM Orban: Draft on modification of justice laws wasn't discussed by coalition gov't nor been debated upon

PNL () leader on Friday said that the draft on the modification of the justice laws sent by to the CSM ( of Magistracy) was not discussed by the coalition government nor been subject to an ample public debate.

"The fundamental objective of the PNL, both in the period when we were in opposition and, especially now that we are in power, was to ensure the independence of the judiciary, to ensure a legislative framework at the level of European regulations and standards that will ensure the free access of the citizen…

