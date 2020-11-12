PM Orban: Budget revision up for discussion in today's government meeting, draft to be adopted next weeek

PM Orban: Budget revision up for discussion in today's government meeting, draft to be adopted next weeekPublicat:
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that the budget revision will be on the table to discuss in today's government meeting, and that the budget revision draft will be presented and subsequently adopted next week.
"We will discuss the revision in the government meeting. After this, the budget revision draft will be presented and we will adopt it next week," Ludovic Orban said when asked about this subject during a press conference at the end of his working visit to Transgaz.
