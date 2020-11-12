PM Orban: Budget revision up for discussion in today's government meeting, draft to be adopted next weeek

Stiri Recomandate

Arafat: CNSU approves decision of 30-day extension of state of alert as of November 14

The National Committee for Emergency Situations approved a new decision proposing the 30-day extension of the state of alert across Romania, as of November 14, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Dr. Raed Arafat,… [citeste mai departe]

Şantierul naval german Lürssen va furniza Bulgariei două nave de patrulare înarmate

Şantierul naval german Lürssen a semnat joi un contract pentru a livra Bulgariei două nave de patrulare înarmate, a anunţat Ministerul Apărării de la Sofia, citat de France Presse, potrivit Agerpres.Cele două nave multifuncţionale… [citeste mai departe]

LAPTE ȘI VINDECARE, DE LA FERMA DE MĂGĂRIȚE

Invitată: Claudia BÂLDEA, reprezentanta fermei de măgărițe https://youtu.be/Q39WpxL22zo   The post LAPTE ȘI VINDECARE, DE LA FERMA DE MĂGĂRIȚE appeared first on Stiri din judetul Hunedoara . [citeste mai departe]

Fosta soție a lui Augustin Viziru o atacă dur pe Bianca Drăgușanu: „Peștele nelipsit din stilul ei de viață!”

Dezvăluirile făcute de procurorii DIICOT despre Alex Bodi au stârnit tot felul de reacţii în mediul online. Printre vedetele care au avut ceva de spus în legătură… [citeste mai departe]

34 de lucruri de făcut când te plictisești acasă

Plictiseala își poate face apariția extrem de rapid, zilele astea. Acest lucru este valabil mai ales acum, când mulți dintre noi sunt blocați în interior din cauza eforturilor de distanțare socială necesare pentru a încetini răspândirea COVID-19.... Clic pe titlu pentru a citi tot articolul. [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) Crimă oribilă în regiunea Petersburg. O moldoveancă a fost ucisă de soțul ei într-un centru comercial

O femeie originară din Moldova, în vârstă de 36 de ani a fost ucisă cu deosebită cruzime chiar de soțul ei. Bărbatul a împușcat-o în față dintr-un pistol traumatic, apoi… [citeste mai departe]

Hugh Grant a dezvăluit că a fost infectat cu coronavirus. Simptomele violente pe care le-a avut

Hugh Grant, în vârstă de 60 de ani, a dezvăluit că a fost infectat cu noul virus, în luna februarie a acestui an. Actorul a vorbit despre simptomele agresive pe care le-a resimțit și a detaliat cum a decurs… [citeste mai departe]

Primul artist rus din portofoliul Global Records, RAIM TRIGER, lansează piesa Vremena (Времена)

RAIM TRIGER, primul artist rus din portofoliul Global Records, lansează piesa Vremena (Времена), o melodie cu un touch personal, despre dragoste, gânduri și nedreptate. Pornind de la versuri, piesa… [citeste mai departe]

Motivul pentru care Volkswagen a ales Slovacia pentru noua sa investiție, în detrimentul României, Bulgariei și Turciei

Grupul auto Volkswagen AG va muta producţia modelului de Passat şi a modelului premium Skoda Superb la fabrica sa din Bratislava, Slovacia, după ce, iniţial,… [citeste mai departe]


PM Orban: Budget revision up for discussion in today's government meeting, draft to be adopted next weeek

Publicat:
announced that the budget revision will be on the table to discuss in today's government meeting, and that the budget revision draft will be presented and subsequently adopted next week.

"We will discuss the revision in the government meeting. After this, the budget revision draft will be presented and we will adopt it next week," Ludovic Orban said when asked about this subject during a press conference at the end of his working visit to Transgaz.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


