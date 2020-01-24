PM Orban, about boos in Iasi: It's a more colorful atmosphere

Stiri Recomandate

Reporturile de la 6/49 și Joker vor scoate în weekend românii din case

Reporturile de la 6/49 și Joker vor scoate în weekend românii din case

Un report în valoare de aproximativ 4,40 milioane de lei (peste 922.000 de euro) este în joc la tragerea de duminică a jocului Joker în timp ce la Loto 6/49 se înregistrează un report de peste 2,77 milioane de lei (peste 581.500 de euro), informează Loteria… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul orașului Târgu Mureș, Dorin Florea, către maghiari, după ce i s-a cerut demisia: Merită mai mult decât caricaturi politice

Primarul orașului Târgu Mureș, Dorin Florea, către maghiari, după ce i s-a cerut demisia: Merită mai mult decât caricaturi politice

Primarul orașului Târgu Mureș, Dorin Florea, le transmite maghiarilor, după ce Consiliul Minorităților Naționale i-a cerut demisia… [citeste mai departe]

ZODIAC CHINEZESC 2020. Începe anul nou chinzesc, cel mai cunoscut ghicitor din Asia spune cum va fi pentru zodia ta

ZODIAC CHINEZESC 2020. Începe anul nou chinzesc, cel mai cunoscut ghicitor din Asia spune cum va fi pentru zodia ta

Este cea mai aglomerată perioadă a anului pentru So Man-fung Peter, unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți consultanți din Hong Kong, scrie CNN. El a calculat predicțiile de avere… [citeste mai departe]

CHINA Importante porțiuni din Marele Zid chinezesc, Disneyland Shanghai, Mormintele Ming și Padurea de Pagode și alte obiective au fost ÎNCHISE

CHINA Importante porțiuni din Marele Zid chinezesc, Disneyland Shanghai, Mormintele Ming și Padurea de Pagode și alte obiective au fost ÎNCHISE

China a anunţat vineri închiderea unor porţiuni din Marele Zid, precum şi a unor populare atracţii turistice… [citeste mai departe]

LIGA 2 // Transfer cu mare potențial făcut de Petrolul: Armando Vajushi, fotbalist cu selecții în prima reprezentativă a Albaniei, cotat la 600.000 de euro

LIGA 2 // Transfer cu mare potențial făcut de Petrolul: Armando Vajushi, fotbalist cu selecții în prima reprezentativă a Albaniei, cotat la 600.000 de euro

Petrolul Ploiești a mai oficializat transferul unui jucător strain în această iarnă.… [citeste mai departe]

China construieşte în 10 zile un spital pentru tratarea pacienţilor infectaţi cu noul coronavirus

China construieşte în 10 zile un spital pentru tratarea pacienţilor infectaţi cu noul coronavirus

Autorităţile din China au demarat vineri construcţia unui spital, capabil să primească în termen de 10 zile 1.000 de pacienţi infectaţi cu noul tip de coronavirus, au informat mass-media de stat, citate… [citeste mai departe]

Prim-vicepreședinte Pro România, despre o ALIANȚĂ cu PSD: Fără baroni, dar cu oameni competenți!

Prim-vicepreședinte Pro România, despre o ALIANȚĂ cu PSD: Fără baroni, dar cu oameni competenți!

Un puternic mesaj politic este lansat dinspre Pro România spre PSD. Mesajul este lansat prin vocea deputatului Nicolae Bănicioiu, prim-vicepreședinte PRO România care le amintește foștilor colegi… [citeste mai departe]

Record negativ: Suntem campionii Uniunii Europene, la creșterea datoriei guvernamentale și la deficitul guvernamental

Record negativ: Suntem campionii Uniunii Europene, la creșterea datoriei guvernamentale și la deficitul guvernamental

Ziarul Unirea Record negativ: Suntem campionii Uniunii Europene, la creșterea datoriei guvernamentale și la deficitul guvernamental Record negativ: Suntem campionii… [citeste mai departe]

Cum va putea fi escaladată orice CLĂDIRE, cu ușurință

Cum va putea fi escaladată orice CLĂDIRE, cu ușurință

În filmele de acțiune cu tentă SF, de obicei, atât supereroii, cât și răufăcătorii pot escalada cu ușurință clădiri înalte. Și totul pare atât de ușor, de firesc, încât cinefili oftează că nu pot face și ei un asemenea altfel de “parkour”. Iată însă că nimic nu e imposibil. ... [citeste mai departe]

Incident la Iași, la manifestările organizate cu ocazia Unirii Principatelor Române: O persoană a leșinat

Incident la Iași, la manifestările organizate cu ocazia Unirii Principatelor Române: O persoană a leșinat

Un incident a avut loc, vineri, la Iași în cadrul evenimentelor organizate cu ocazia a 161 de ani de la Unirea Principatelor Române.Potrivit informațiilor Antena 3, o persoană a leșinat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PM Orban, about boos in Iasi: It's a more colorful atmosphere

Publicat:
PM Orban, about boos in Iasi: It's a more colorful atmosphere

(PNL) leader, , considers that the public boos during his speech on the occasion of in Iasi have created "a more colorful atmosphere".

He stated that there were also "agitators" among the public in in Iasi, some of them being members of some football teams galleries.

"You should know that we were expecting this. There were two groups there, one of them with agitators, including from football galleries. That's it! It's a more colorful atmosphere," said Orban.

In his turn,

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis, about being booed in Iasi: Glad we have democracy that is alive

17:39, 24.01.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said that the boos during his speech in Iasi, at the events organized on Unification Day, show that "in Romania we have a democracy that is alive".He stated, at the end of the manifestation in Unirii Square, that "every Romanian has the right to his opinion", stressing…

PM Orban: Gov't to adopt normative act to amend OUG 114

17:24, 06.01.2020 - The Government will adopt, in its Monday's sitting, a normative act to amend the provisions of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114/2018, namely a series of measures that it considers necessary for the construction of the state budget Law and of the social insurance Law, such as freezing the pay of dignitaries,…

PM Orban: Collaboration with President Iohannis is extremely close, loyal and serious

08:36, 23.12.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Sunday evening in a television broadcast that the collaboration relation with President Klaus Iohannis is "extremely close, loyal and serious" and those who deny the obvious are "malicious."  "It is obvious to anyone that the President of Romania has a very…

#2019PresidentialElection2019 /PNL officials to attend election debate on public TV, radio

16:26, 18.11.2019 - National Liberal Party (PNL) Senator Alina Gorghiu said on Monday that the only electoral debate in which President Klaus Iohannis, endorsed for re-election by the party, will participate in one such debate to be organized on Tuesday at the Central University Library, and PNL representatives will…

PM Orban: Salaries, pensions will be paid on time; we will reduce size of bureaucratic apparatus

18:34, 15.11.2019 - Salaries and pensions will be paid on time, but salaries will not be paid to those "who went through the back door in public institutions, ''based on connections or party membership cards,'' Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Brasov on Friday."As far as we are concerned, we honor all the…

PM Orban denies President Iohannis wearing earpiece at news conference

08:57, 14.11.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that there was fake news about a picture of President Klaus Iohannis wearing an earpiece at a news conference.  "There was no such thing as an earpiece," Orban said on a Digi24 televised show. He added that the approach is characteristic of…

PM Orban meets representatives of public institutions in charge with the organisation of presidential election

21:23, 06.11.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban met on Wednesday at Victoria Palace with the representatives of the public institutions in charge of the organisation of the presidential election, meaning to carry out an analysis into the current stage of preparations. "I called this meeting to make a very serious analysis…

Scrisoare deschisa a unor angajati ai SMURD Iasi, in semn de sustinere fata de Raed Arafat si fata de sistemul public de urgenta, care e "tinta unor atacuri"

16:27, 05.11.2019 - Mai multi angajati ai SMURD Iasi au initiat o scrisoare deschisa prin care isi arata sustinerea fata de seful Departamentului pentru Situatii de Urgenta, Raed Arafat, si fata de sistemul public de urgenta, care a ajuns "tinta unor atacuri punctate intentionat in momente de criza".


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 24 ianuarie 2020
Bucuresti -4°C | 8°C
Iasi -6°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca -7°C | 3°C
Timisoara -4°C | 6°C
Constanta 0°C | 8°C
Brasov -6°C | 4°C
Baia Mare -5°C | 4°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 23.01.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 314.938,80 2.779.422,80
II (5/6) 10 10.497,96 -
III (4/6) 233 450,55 -
IV (3/6) 5.099 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.142.352,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2020
USD 4.3101
EUR 4.779
CHF 4.4487
GBP 5.6586
CAD 3.2738
XAU 215.385
JPY 3.9337
CNY 0.6217
AED 1.1735
AUD 2.9606
MDL 0.2442
BGN 2.4435

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec