PM Orban, about boos in Iasi: It's a more colorful atmosphere

- President Klaus Iohannis said that the boos during his speech in Iasi, at the events organized on Unification Day, show that "in Romania we have a democracy that is alive".He stated, at the end of the manifestation in Unirii Square, that "every Romanian has the right to his opinion", stressing…

- The Government will adopt, in its Monday's sitting, a normative act to amend the provisions of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114/2018, namely a series of measures that it considers necessary for the construction of the state budget Law and of the social insurance Law, such as freezing the pay of dignitaries,…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Sunday evening in a television broadcast that the collaboration relation with President Klaus Iohannis is "extremely close, loyal and serious" and those who deny the obvious are "malicious." "It is obvious to anyone that the President of Romania has a very…

- National Liberal Party (PNL) Senator Alina Gorghiu said on Monday that the only electoral debate in which President Klaus Iohannis, endorsed for re-election by the party, will participate in one such debate to be organized on Tuesday at the Central University Library, and PNL representatives will…

- Salaries and pensions will be paid on time, but salaries will not be paid to those "who went through the back door in public institutions, ''based on connections or party membership cards,'' Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Brasov on Friday."As far as we are concerned, we honor all the…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that there was fake news about a picture of President Klaus Iohannis wearing an earpiece at a news conference. "There was no such thing as an earpiece," Orban said on a Digi24 televised show. He added that the approach is characteristic of…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban met on Wednesday at Victoria Palace with the representatives of the public institutions in charge of the organisation of the presidential election, meaning to carry out an analysis into the current stage of preparations. "I called this meeting to make a very serious analysis…

- Mai multi angajati ai SMURD Iasi au initiat o scrisoare deschisa prin care isi arata sustinerea fata de seful Departamentului pentru Situatii de Urgenta, Raed Arafat, si fata de sistemul public de urgenta, care a ajuns "tinta unor atacuri punctate intentionat in momente de criza".