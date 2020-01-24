PM Orban, about boos in Iasi: It's a more colorful atmosphere

PM Orban, about boos in Iasi: It's a more colorful atmospherePublicat:
National Liberal Party (PNL) leader, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, considers that the public boos during his speech on the occasion of Unification Day in Iasi have created "a more colorful atmosphere".
He stated that there were also "agitators" among the public in Unirii Square in Iasi, some of them being members of some football teams galleries.
"You should know that we were expecting this. There were two groups there, one of them with agitators, including from football galleries. That's it! It's a more colorful atmosphere," said Orban.
In his turn, President Klaus Iohannis…
