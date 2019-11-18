PM Ludovic Orban: Almost nothing done in 4 years, despite 2014 pledge to host EURO 2020 matches

Stiri Recomandate

Nicolae Eșanu este consilierul prim-ministrului Ion Chicu pe domeniul dreptului

Premierul Ion Chicu a semnat astăzi o dispoziție de numire a domnului Nicolae Eșanu în funcția de consilier pe domeniul dreptului în Cabinetul Prim-ministrului.Nicolae Eșanu are o experiență de peste 25 de ani în domeniul dreptului. [citeste mai departe]

Dezastru la Veneția! Cele mai grave inundații din ultimii 150 de ani continuă – pagube de UN MILIARD DE EURO

Pentru a treia oară în doar cinci zile, Veneția a fost din nou inundată de o maree înaltă. Apele au făcut din nou prăpăd, pagubele fiind estimate de primarul orașului la peste… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Viorica Dăncilă, caracterizată de primarul PSD din Buzău: „Nu-i nici geniu, n-a luat niciun premiu Nobel, dar este reprezentantul nostru”

Constantin Toma, primarul PSD din Buzău, i-a făcut o caracterizare inedită Vioricăi Dăncilă, de… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai nou film al regizorului Andrei Gruzsniczki, „Zavera”, va fi proiectat în premieră, la Timișoara

Casa Artelor, Sala Studio, va fi gazda proiecției în premieră la Timișoara a celui mai nou film al regizorului Andrei Gruzsniczki, intitulat „Zavera”. Așadar, Asociația Marele Ecran… [citeste mai departe]

DINAMO // S-a retras Alioșa Vojnovic, primul căpitan străin din istoria „roș-albilor”

Alioșa Vojnovic (34 de ani), fostul căpitan al lui Dinamo, s-a retras din cariera de jucător profesionist. S-a retras „Suleyman" La 34 de ani, și după o serie mai lungă de accidentări la genunchi, Alioșa Vojnovic a… [citeste mai departe]

Euro, la un nou nivel record. Chiriile, mărfurile din import şi toate facturile raportate la moneda europeană vor exploda

Cursul valuitar euro-leu a atins luni un nou nivel record, cel mai mare înregistrat vreodată în ţara noastră, ceea ce va face ca toate facturile raportate… [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Municipiului Mangalia angajeaza. Conditii

Primaria Municipiului Mangalia organizeaza concurs de recrutare la sediul din Soseaua Constantei nr.13, conform H.G. nr. 286 2011 si H.G. nr. 1027 2014, pentru ocuparea urmatoarelor posturi contractual de executie vacante: Noua posturi de guard Serviciul Ordine Publica, Paza si Proximitate Trei posturi… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Orban vorbește de o prezență mare la alegerile prezidențiale de duminică: Cine nu votează cu Iohannis, acceptă stilul de a conduce a PSD

Premierul Ludovic Orban a declarat, într-o conferință de presă, la Palatul Parlamentului, imediat după… [citeste mai departe]

S-a stabilit data la care va avea loc Untold 2020. Primele bilete la preţ special încep de la 109 euro

Festivalul UNTOLD va avea loc anul viitor în perioada 30 iulie-2 august. Primele abonamente la preţ special vor fi scoase la vânzare miercuri, 20 noiembrie, ora 14.00. Preţurile încep la 109 euro… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ludovic Orban: Almost nothing done in 4 years, despite 2014 pledge to host EURO 2020 matches

Publicat:
PM Ludovic Orban: Almost nothing done in 4 years, despite 2014 pledge to host EURO 2020 matches

said Monday morning, during a visit at the site of the , that in 2014 Romania pledged to complete four stadiums to serve as venues for the EURO 2020 matches to be played in Bucharest, but that he now finds that "almost nothing" has been done in four years.

''The purpose of my presence here is to make sure that these works we committed to complete can be completed. In 2014 we pledged to fulfill a set of requirements in order to be able to organize the four matches of the 2020 . Virtually one can say that almost nothing has…

