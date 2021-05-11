PM Florin Citu: Romania needs infrastructure; relevant projects will be completed as planned

PM Florin Citu: Romania needs infrastructure; relevant projects will be completed as plannedPublicat:
Romania needs infrastructure, and the relevant projects will be completed on schedule, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday in Satu Mare, adding that he would discuss the issue on a visit to Brussels this week.
"I have really wanted to see this project; last year I had discussions with the minister about funding, he convinced me, we managed to allocate resources and today we see the results. And I now understand the importance of this bridge to this area, to the county of Satu Mare. The problem I see and will fix under the incumbent government is that we start infrastructure projects…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Gov't passes convergence programme including reforms pledged by it
16:40, 05.05.2021 - A convergence programme was approved at Tuesday's government meeting that contains reforms pledged by the government in areas such as the state pension system, public pay, state-owned companies, and public administration, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday. "At today's government…
PM Citu: We'll go to Brussels with PNRR keeping within earmarked funds
09:01, 29.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that Romania would go to Brussels with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) keeping within earmarked funds, report agerpres. "The priorities Romania assumed in the governance programme will be represented in this PNRR as well. We are not dropping…
PM Citu: we are on downward slope of the third wave of the COVID-19-pandemic
14:01, 27.04.2021 - Romania is currently on a downward slope of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday, who stressed the importance of compliance with health rules - face mask and social distancing, reports agerpres. Citu had a videoconference, together with the Minister…
Dan Barna maintains PNRR needs to be redrafted, Romania not to receive money for irrigation system
09:05, 22.04.2021 - Romania will not benefit from European funds through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the irrigation system, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna declared on Wednesday evening. He told public television broadcaster TVR1 that the Minister of European Investments and Projects,…
Meeting of Foreign Ministers of NATO countries / Aurescu: Romania supports drawing up new Strategic Concept
21:11, 23.03.2021 - Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance's member states, which is taking place in Brussels. The agenda of the first day of the…
IntMin Bode meets World Bank's Proskuryakova on improving disaster management
15:35, 23.02.2021 - Projects carried out by Romania's Interior Ministry (MAI) to increase disaster resilience and response and strengthening the capacity of public bodies to respond promptly and effectively to emergencies were on the agenda of talks held on Tuesday between Interior Minister Lucian Bode and Tatiana Proskuryakova,…
PM Citu, European Council President discuss about vaccination in EU, CVM and Schengen
15:50, 12.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu met today with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, as part of an official visit to Brussels, with the talks approaching subjects related to ensuring the continuity of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at EU level, the elimination of the Co-operation and…
Citu - Ciolos discussions in Brussels about vaccination campaign, access to European funds and MCV
08:35, 12.02.2021 - Speeding up the vaccination campaign, attracting European funds and justice reforms were among the topics addressed on Thursday by Prime Minister Florin Citu, on a visit to Brussels, and the leader of the Renew Group in the European Parliament, Dacian Ciolos, according to AGERPRES. "Prime…