PM Florin Citu: Romania needs infrastructure; relevant projects will be completed as planned

România ar putea organiza în curând vaccinarea anti-COVID-19 în farmacii. Despre această iniţiativă a vorbit vicepremierul român Dan Barna în cadrul unui interviu. Oficialul a menţionat că serul va fi administrat chiar de către farmacişti. [citeste mai departe]

Comisia Europeană (CE) dă din nou în judecată compania britanico-suedeză AstraZeneca și cere despăgubiri din cauza întârzierii livrărilor de vaccin anti-Covid, informează News.ro , care citează… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Barna a anunțat luni seara că în curând, românii se vor putea vaccina în farmacii, acesta fiind următorul obiectiv pe care autoritățile doresc să îl realizeze. În acest mod, numărul celor imunizați ar putea crește considerabil, a spus… [citeste mai departe]

Episcopul de Bălți a oficiat sâmbătă un parastas pentru sufletele eroilor români și ale tuturor celor decedați în 1944 în Lagărul de concentrare nr. 33 creat de ocupanții sovietici la Bălți. Zecii… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Capitalei - Alin Stoica a anunţat că o şedinţă a Comitetului Municipiului Bucureşti… [citeste mai departe]

Jucătorul spaniol Andres Iniesta a anunţat, marţi, prelungirea contractului său cu echipa japoneză Vissel Kobe, chiar în ziua în care împlineşte 37 de ani, potrivit news.ro. Andres Iniesta evoluează la Vissel… [citeste mai departe]

Baza sportivă „Unirea" a găzduit zilele trecute cea de-a XVIII-a ediţie a Trofeului „Cetatea de Scaun" la tenis de câmp, o competiţie destinată sportivilor veterani, trecuţi de vârsta de 30 de ani, aflată în circuitul FRT. La turneul… [citeste mai departe]

Șapte copii și un profesor au fost uciși în timpul împușcăturilor la o instituție de învățământ, a declarat serviciul de presă al… [citeste mai departe]

În ziua de 09 mai a.c., poliţiştii din cadrul Poliției Orașului Mioveni au pus în executare un mandat de executare a pedepsei cu închisoarea, emis de Judecătoria Pitești, privind un bărbat de 31 de ani, din comuna Dârmănești,… [citeste mai departe]

Studiile şi testele comparative realizate de InfoCons pe diferite produse agroalimentare arată că sarea regasită în acestea depăşeşte de peste patru ori recomandarea… [citeste mai departe]


PM Florin Citu: Romania needs infrastructure; relevant projects will be completed as planned

Publicat:
PM Florin Citu: Romania needs infrastructure; relevant projects will be completed as planned

Romania needs infrastructure, and the relevant projects will be completed on schedule, said on Tuesday in , adding that he would discuss the issue on a visit to Brussels this week.

"I have really wanted to see this project; last year I had discussions with the minister about funding, he convinced me, we managed to allocate resources and today we see the results. And I now understand the importance of this bridge to this area, to the county of . The problem I see and will fix under the incumbent government is that we start infrastructure projects

