PM Florin Citu: Romania needs infrastructure; relevant projects will be completed as planned

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A convergence programme was approved at Tuesday's government meeting that contains reforms pledged by the government in areas such as the state pension system, public pay, state-owned companies, and public administration, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday. "At today's government…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that Romania would go to Brussels with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) keeping within earmarked funds, report agerpres. "The priorities Romania assumed in the governance programme will be represented in this PNRR as well. We are not dropping…

- Romania is currently on a downward slope of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday, who stressed the importance of compliance with health rules - face mask and social distancing, reports agerpres. Citu had a videoconference, together with the Minister…

- Romania will not benefit from European funds through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the irrigation system, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna declared on Wednesday evening. He told public television broadcaster TVR1 that the Minister of European Investments and Projects,…

- Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance's member states, which is taking place in Brussels. The agenda of the first day of the…

- Projects carried out by Romania's Interior Ministry (MAI) to increase disaster resilience and response and strengthening the capacity of public bodies to respond promptly and effectively to emergencies were on the agenda of talks held on Tuesday between Interior Minister Lucian Bode and Tatiana Proskuryakova,…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu met today with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, as part of an official visit to Brussels, with the talks approaching subjects related to ensuring the continuity of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at EU level, the elimination of the Co-operation and…

- Speeding up the vaccination campaign, attracting European funds and justice reforms were among the topics addressed on Thursday by Prime Minister Florin Citu, on a visit to Brussels, and the leader of the Renew Group in the European Parliament, Dacian Ciolos, according to AGERPRES. "Prime…