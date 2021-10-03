PM Ctu: Nothing to discuss with USR at present; all options are on the table after Tuesday

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Florin Citu, said on Tuesday that in Parliament, where two censure motions are submitted, there is a "competition" of those who want to "destabilize Romania". He argued that the reasoning of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR)…

- The opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is urging Prime Minister Florin Citu, national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, to come to the "negotiating table" in the University Square in Bucharest before Romanians in response to Sunday's statement by the newly…

- The discussions with the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) can be resumed after the congress of this party, after the new leadership is established, and after they will no longer be in alliance with the Social Democrat Party (PSD) and the Alliance for the Union…

- The leader of the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) Deputies, Ionut Mosteanu, said on Tuesday that he sent a request to the presidents of the two chambers of Parliament to convene a plenary sitting to debate on the motion of censure, while mentioning that the only two…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that it will be difficult to explain to Romanians the "association" of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) with PSD (Social Democratic Party) and AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), but added that he wants the current situation…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday, about the tensions inside the ruling coalition, that "we must stop the statements and sit down to the dialogue table." "I have said that it is sad to see the coalition partners with AUR [Alliance for the Union of Romanians], an extremist party. Now…

- The opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) will go all in with the no confidence vote because Prime Minister Florin Citu "should not be allowed to run as an incumbent prime minister in the internal elections of the National Liberal Party (PNL)," AUR national leader George Simion said…

- The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Tuesday evening, that Prime Minister Florin Citu is using the money to be allotted in the budget revision to "buy" delegates' votes for the National Liberal Party (PNL) congress. "They confuse this money with the money…