PM Ctu: Nothing to discuss with USR at present; all options are on the table after Tuesday

PM Ctu: Nothing to discuss with USR at present; all options are on the table after TuesdayPublicat:
Prime Minister Florin Citu says that the Liberals have nothing to discuss with USR PLUS at the moment, but that after Tuesday, when the no confidence motion is voted, all options will be considered.
"PNL has nothing to discuss with a party that overthrows the government of the National Liberal Party, especially when it associates itself with AUR [the Alliance for the Union of Romanians], an extremist party and with those from PSD [the Social Democratic Party], those who are the enemies of the Romanians. So we have nothing to discuss at this moment, and after Tuesday we will see what…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PM Citu: In Parliament there is competition of those who want to destabilize Romania
17:05, 28.09.2021 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Florin Citu, said on Tuesday that in Parliament, where two censure motions are submitted, there is a "competition" of those who want to "destabilize Romania". He argued that the reasoning of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR)…
AUR urges PM Citu to go to University Square to deal directly with Romanians
13:45, 27.09.2021 - The opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is urging Prime Minister Florin Citu, national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, to come to the "negotiating table" in the University Square in Bucharest before Romanians in response to Sunday's statement by the newly…
Citu states discussions with USR PLUS can resume after latter's congress
13:05, 26.09.2021 - The discussions with the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) can be resumed after the congress of this party, after the new leadership is established, and after they will no longer be in alliance with the Social Democrat Party (PSD) and the Alliance for the Union…
USR PLUS's Mosteanu: We've asked presidents of Parliament chambers to convene joint plenum to debate on motion
13:25, 14.09.2021 - The leader of the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) Deputies, Ionut Mosteanu, said on Tuesday that he sent a request to the presidents of the two chambers of Parliament to convene a plenary sitting to debate on the motion of censure, while mentioning that the only two…
PM Citu: It will be very difficult to explain to Romanians this association of USR with PSD and AUR
17:20, 07.09.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that it will be difficult to explain to Romanians the "association" of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) with PSD (Social Democratic Party) and AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), but added that he wants the current situation…
Citu: We have to stop the statements and sit down to the dialogue table
19:45, 06.09.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday, about the tensions inside the ruling coalition, that "we must stop the statements and sit down to the dialogue table." "I have said that it is sad to see the coalition partners with AUR [Alliance for the Union of Romanians], an extremist party. Now…
AUR's Simion: We will go all in with the no confidence vote
16:01, 06.09.2021 - The opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) will go all in with the no confidence vote because Prime Minister Florin Citu "should not be allowed to run as an incumbent prime minister in the internal elections of the National Liberal Party (PNL)," AUR national leader George Simion said…
PSD's Ciolacu: PM Citu uses Romanians money to buy delegates' votes in PNL congress
08:40, 14.07.2021 - The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Tuesday evening, that Prime Minister Florin Citu is using the money to be allotted in the budget revision to "buy" delegates' votes for the National Liberal Party (PNL) congress. "They confuse this money with the money…