PM Ctu: Nothing to discuss with USR at present; all options are on the table after Tuesday

Iohannis, despre poziția Ungariei: Mă enervează. E ca un văr de-al treilea care calcă în străchini

Președintele Klaus Iohannis s-a arătat deranjat de poziția Ungariei: „Mă enervează ba chiar mai mult decât pe dumneavoastră afirmațiile lor despre Trianon”. „Este ca un văr de-al doilea, de-al… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț coronavirus în România – 3 octombrie 2021

Până astăzi, 3 octombrie, pe teritoriul României au fost înregistrate 1.265.827 de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19), dintre care 2.163 sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați pozitiv la o perioadă mai mare de 180 de zile după prima infectare. 1.129.096 de pacienți au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț covid: Număr record de pacienți la ATI

Bilanțul coronavirus de astăzi, 3 octombrie, vine cu un număr de 8.682 de infectări în ultimele 24 de ore, 150 de decese înregistrate, 1.440 de persoane internate la ATI.  În ultimele 24 de ore au fost efectuate 18.040 de teste RT-PCR (7.706 în baza definiției de caz și a protocolului medical și 10.334… [citeste mai departe]

Sub 9.000 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, raportate în ultimele 24 de ore. Bilanțul urcă la 1.265.827 de persoane infectate în România. Vezi situația pe județe

Până astăzi, 3 octombrie 2021, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.265.827… [citeste mai departe]

Royal Canin STERILISED LOAF 85 g cu livrare la domiciliu

Doi bătrâni bolnavi de Covid, aflați într-o zonă izolată, duși cu salvamontiștii la ambulanță. „Nu se putea ajunge altfel la ei”

Intervenție a salvamontiștilor la doi bolnavi de Covid-19, în zona Herculane. Bătrânii, de 80 și 90 de ani, locuiesc într-o… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu, mesaj dur după protestul de ieri: ‘Cinic! Românii cheltuiesc mai mulți bani pentru că unii sunt iresponsabili’

Premierul României le-a transmis un mesaj tuturor cetățenilor României după protestele care au avut loc sâmbătă, 2 octombrie, în Capitală,… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 1.000 de localități în scenariul roșu. Ilfovul conduce detașat

175 de orașe și 913 localități în scenariul roșu, având rata de infectare COVID peste 3 la mia de locuitori. Cea mai gravă situație este în orașul ilfovean Bragadiru, unde rata se apropie de 14. În primele 10 locuri se află alte 4 orașe din Ilfov ( Voluntari,… [citeste mai departe]

ONRC: 3.848 de firme şi PFA au intrat în insolvenţă în primele opt luni ale acestui an

Numărul societăţilor comerciale şi persoanelor fizice autorizate (PFA) intrate în insolvenţă a crescut cu peste 7,61% în primele opt luni ale acestui an, comparativ cu aceeaşi perioadă din 2020, fiind înregistrate 3.848… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 400 de cazuri noi în Cluj, duminică. Rata de infectare pe județ se apropie de 6 la mie

În județul Cluj, duminică, s-au înregistrat peste 400 de cazuri noi de COVID-19. De asemenea, rata de infectare pe județ se apropie de 6 la mia de locuitori.Situația epidemiologică din județul Cluj:Rata incidenței… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ctu: Nothing to discuss with USR at present; all options are on the table after Tuesday

Publicat:
says that the Liberals have nothing to discuss with USR PLUS at the moment, but that after Tuesday, when the no confidence motion is voted, all options will be considered.

"PNL has nothing to discuss with a party that overthrows the government of the , especially when it associates itself with AUR [the Alliance for the Union of Romanians], an extremist party and with those from PSD [the ], those who are the enemies of the Romanians. So we have nothing to discuss at this moment, and after Tuesday we will see what…

