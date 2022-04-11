Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told a Conference on the Future of Europe on Monday that young people should demand that those guilty of war crimes in Ukraine be brought before international courts. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders, according to France 24. Russian forces withdrew from towns north…

- Poland will strive to stop all Russian oil, gas and coal imports this year, as moves to wean Europe off its dependence on energy supplies from the country over its war in Ukraine intensify, according to Bloomberg. Poland plans to “do everything” to stop importing Russian oil by the end of 2022, Prime…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed what Russia calls its special operation in Ukraine, appearing on stage at a rally at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Friday in front of thousands of people waving Russian flags. Moscow police said more than 200,000 people were in and around the Luzhniki stadium for…

- Slovakia has charged a former military academy officer and another man with espionage for Russia, police and a special prosecutor said on Tuesday. The NATO member bordering Ukraine, detained four people suspected of spying for Moscow and expelled three Russian diplomats in response, according to Bloomberg. …

- Air France and the Lufthansa Group are the latest airlines to cancel flights to Ukraine over concerns of a potential Russian attack on the country, according to Politico. The French carrier said on Monday it is canceling Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv in view of the local situation and as a…

- NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

- Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…