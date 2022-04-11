Stiri Recomandate

Cum gătești legumele la aburi

Cum să gătești legumele la aburi pentru a le avea rapid pe masă? Această metodă este ideală pentru a evita legumele moi și fade. În acest fel vei avea legume crocante, fragede și delicioase de fiecare dată. Gătitul la aburi nu este deloc dificil. În plus, este cel mai sănătos mod prin care poți găti alimentele, pentru că nu implică niciun… [citeste mai departe]

   „Lucruri nespuse“ de Leta Popescu şi Maria Manolescu- o nouă reprezentație

Teatrul Național din Târgu Mureș anunță o nouă reprezentație a comediei poetice „Lucruri nespuse", în regia Letei Popescu. Spectacolul este primul dintr-o serie-program de regie al Letei Popescu pentru următorii trei ani, un proiect… [citeste mai departe]

Polonia vrea să ducă dosarul masacrului de la Katyn în fața justiției internaționale: „Genocidul nu poate fi prescris”

„Genocidul nu poate fi prescris. De aceea, voi cere ca acest dosar să fie tranşat de tribunalele internaţionale. Vom depune în curând cererile corespunzătoare”,… [citeste mai departe]

Autorităţile din Shanghai au relaxat restricţiile anti-COVID-19 în anumite cartiere

Autorităţile din Shanghai au relaxat luni restricţiile anti-COVID-19 în anumite cartiere ale metropolei chineze în urma nemulţumirilor tot mai mari legate de lockdownul foarte strict care a închis 25 de milioane de locuitori în… [citeste mai departe]

INS: Peste 3 milioane de chestionare au fost completate la o lună de la începerea autorecenzării

Peste 3 milioane de chestionare au fost completate la o lună de la începutul autorecenzării, a anunțat luni Institutul Național de Statistic (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

CNA: Reuniune a autoritatilor de reglementare in audiovizual din Flancul Estic

Necesitatea "fortificarii procesului decizional al institutiilor de reglementare in audiovizual, pentru a proteja publicul de propaganda de razboi, fara a afecta libertatea presei, acordandu se o atentie deosebita situatiei din Ucraina, a constituit… [citeste mai departe]

S-a țicnit PSD-ul? După Marin, la ”noua SIIJ” vine și Țuluș!

”Ciolacu intră cu Autobuzul Marin în Ministerul Justiției” titram ”lovitura” de ieri. Dezvăluirea ”reevaluării” procurorului Nicolae Marin tocmai de actuala conducere a Partidului Social Democrat reprezentând un adevărat semnal de alarmă. Fiind greu de înțeles de… [citeste mai departe]

Cancelarul austriac Nehammer, după întâlnirea cu Putin la Moscova: „A fost o discuție dură”

Cancelarul austriac spune că i-a cerut lui Vladimir Putin să pună capăt războiului din Ucraina, fiindcă „în război există doar pierzători de ambele părți”, potrivit Reuters.Potrivit presei austriece,… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Bulgariei l-a sunat pe Klaus Iohannis, după ce un român i-ar fi trimis un SMS de ameninţare unui parlamentar bulgar. Petkov a cerut găsirea vinovatului

Premierul Bulgariei, Kiril Petkov, l-a sunat personal pe Klaus Iohannis… [citeste mai departe]

Cancelarul austriac spune că întâlnirea cu Putin nu a fost „o vizită amicală”: Am avut o discuție „foarte directă, deschisă și dură”

Întâlnirea față în față dintre cancelarul austriac Karl Nehammer și președintele rus Vladimir Putin,… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciucă: Young people must demand war crime perpetrators to be held accountable

Publicat:
PM Ciucă: Young people must demand war crime perpetrators to be held accountable

declared to the Conference on the Future of Europe, on Monday, that young people should demand that those guilty of war crimes in Ukraine be brought before international courts. „What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy caused by the illegal, unprovoked, unjustified invasion by the Russian armed forces of Ukraine […] The post PM Ciuca: Young people must demand war crime perpetrators to be held accountable appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


PM Ciuca urges young people to demand war crime perpetrators brought before international courts

12:56, 11.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told a Conference on the Future of Europe on Monday that young people should demand that those guilty of war crimes in Ukraine be brought before international courts. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

EU, US plan fresh Russia sanctions over Bucha massacre

11:25, 05.04.2022 - The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders, according to France 24. Russian forces withdrew from towns north…

Poland wants to halt Russian oil, gas on Ukraine invasion

13:11, 30.03.2022 - Poland will strive to stop all Russian oil, gas and coal imports this year, as moves to wean Europe off its dependence on energy supplies from the country over its war in Ukraine intensify, according to Bloomberg. Poland plans to “do everything” to stop importing Russian oil by the end of 2022, Prime…

Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine

16:20, 18.03.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed what Russia calls its special operation in Ukraine, appearing on stage at a rally at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Friday in front of thousands of people waving Russian flags. Moscow police said more than 200,000 people were in and around the Luzhniki stadium for…

Slovakia charges two people with espionage for Russia

15:35, 15.03.2022 - Slovakia has charged a former military academy officer and another man with espionage for Russia, police and a special prosecutor said on Tuesday. The NATO member bordering Ukraine, detained four people suspected of spying for Moscow and expelled three Russian diplomats in response, according to Bloomberg. …

More EU airlines suspend Ukraine flights

16:30, 21.02.2022 - Air France and the Lufthansa Group are the latest airlines to cancel flights to Ukraine over concerns of a potential Russian attack on the country, according to Politico. The French carrier said on Monday it is canceling Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv in view of the local situation and as a…

NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat

11:20, 15.02.2022 - NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine

14:35, 28.01.2022 - Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…


