PM Ciuca will meet in Brussels with presidents of European Council, European Commission, Secretary General of NATO

Un tribunal din Belarus a condamnat un blogger la 13 ani de închisoare

Un tribunal din Belarus a condamnat un blogger la 13 ani de închisoare

Un tribunal din Belarus l-a condamnat vineri la 13 ani de închisoare pe bloggerul Eduard Palcis, pentru rolul său în protestele de anul trecut, după realegerea contestată a preşedintelui Aleksandr Lukaşenko, informează AFP. Bloggerul şi istoricul în vârstă de… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Ce a ajuns să spună ÎPS Teodosie despre COVID-19: Boala aceasta nu este o ficţiune, e o realitate + Ce spune despre restricţiile impuse de sărbători

VIDEO Ce a ajuns să spună ÎPS Teodosie despre COVID-19: Boala aceasta nu este o ficţiune, e o realitate + Ce spune despre restricţiile impuse de sărbători

Arhiepiscopul Tomisului, Înalt Prea Sfinţitul (ÎPS) Teodosie, a afirmat că “boala… [citeste mai departe]

Sirian condamnat cu suspendare după ce a lovit cu un briceag un gălățean

Sirian condamnat cu suspendare după ce a lovit cu un briceag un gălățean

La data de 25 august 2020, procurori din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Galaţi, au solicitat luarea măsurii arestării preventive faţă de inculpatul M.J., cetăţean sirian, cercetat sub aspectul săvârşirii infracţiunilor de tentativă la omor… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful USR Timiș Acuză guvernul României de discriminare … financiară

Șeful USR Timiș Acuză guvernul României de discriminare … financiară

În cadrul ședinței de guvern de vineri, Executivul condus de Nicolae Ciucă a alocat din fondul de rezervă, 1 miliard de lei pentru un număr mare dintre localitățile din România. Șeful USR Timiș, Dominic Fritz, spune că din Timiș, doar patru localități… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Șeful Brigăzii Antitero din SRI vorbește despre un atentat în România: Întrebarea este când se va întâmpla, nu dacă se va întâmpla

VIDEO | Șeful Brigăzii Antitero din SRI vorbește despre un atentat în România: Întrebarea este când se va întâmpla, nu dacă se va întâmpla

Serviciul Român de Informaţii a lansat podcastul TOP (ne)SECRET, al cărui realizator este Ovidiu Marincea,… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop zilnic 18 decembrie. Avertisment pentru toate zodiile! Cine va suferi în curând

Horoscop zilnic 18 decembrie. Avertisment pentru toate zodiile! Cine va suferi în curând

Venus, planeta iubirii și a banilor, se pregătește să intre în mers aparent retrograd în zodia Capricorn. Perioada de retrogradare se va încheia pe 29 ianuarie 2022, timp în care suntem sfătuiți să ne reevaluăm sentimentele… [citeste mai departe]

Noua variantă Omicron reprezintă deja 30% din noile cazuri de COVID-19 din Madrid

Noua variantă Omicron reprezintă deja 30% din noile cazuri de COVID-19 din Madrid

Noua variantă Omicron a coronavirusului se răspândeşte rapid în Spania, unde în capitala Madrid reprezintă deja 30% din noile cazuri de COVID-19, potrivit presei spaniole citate vineri de Reuters. Acest procent este de circa 25% în metropola… [citeste mai departe]

Castelului Teleki va fi cumpărat de Judeţ

Castelului Teleki va fi cumpărat de Judeţ

    Castelului Teleki din Pribileşti va fi achiziţionat de Consiliul Judeţean Maramureş cu suma de 210.000 euro. În 2022 urmează a se depune cererea de finanţare pentru reabilitarea clădirii, ulterior urmând a fi introdusă în circuitul cultural-turistic şi în circuitul muzeal al Maramureşului. În Maramureş avem numeroase… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat acordarea voucherelor de vacanţă pentru bugetari până în 2026

Guvernul a aprobat acordarea voucherelor de vacanţă pentru bugetari până în 2026

Guvernul a adoptat vineri Ordonanţa de Urgenţă privind modificarea şi completarea unor acte normative şi prorogarea unor termene, care prevede acordarea voucherelor de vacanţă pentru angajaţii din sectorul bugetar, în cuantum de 1.450… [citeste mai departe]

ANPC în control la Târgul de Crăciun București

ANPC în control la Târgul de Crăciun București

Președintele ANPC împreună cu o echipă de control au mers la Târgul de Crăciun București pentru a se asigura că produsele cumpărate de români în această perioadă sunt în conformitate cu legea. „Scopul acestei vizite a avut un rol constructiv, astfel că nu am avut intenția de a amenda operatorii economici,… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciuca will meet in Brussels with presidents of European Council, European Commission, Secretary General of NATO

Publicat:
PM Ciuca will meet in Brussels with presidents of European Council, European Commission, Secretary General of NATO

will pay a visit to Brussels next week, on Monday and Tuesday, for a series of meetings with senior officials of the European and NATO institutions.

According to a Government's release the prime minister will have on Monday evening a working dinner with European Council President Charles Michael.

, the prime minister will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other members of the Commission, Agerpres.ro informs.

Also, will have a meeting at NATO headquarters with the Secretary…

JusMin Predoiu: MJ proposes government to notify Parliament on SIIJ dismantling

18:25, 13.12.2021 - The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, stated on Monday, during an online meeting with the representatives of the European Commission, that he will propose the Government to notify Parliament in relation to the draft law on the dismantling of the Section for the investigation of magistrates (SIIJ)…

PM Ciuca: Gov't to approve extension of state of alert starting December 9, measures for winter holidays

10:40, 08.12.2021 - The government will approve the extension of the state of alert starting with December 9 and the new measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic related to the winter holidays, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Wednesday, agerpres reports. "Today we will approve the government…

Ursula von der Leyen congratulates Nicolae Ciuca on his investiture as Prime Minister

21:00, 25.11.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter today to congratulate Nicolae Ciuca on his investiture as Prime Minister of Romania. "We will work together with the new Romanian government to find solutions against the pandemic and to implement the National Recovery and…

Parliament to hold solemn meeting on Romania's National Day

08:40, 24.11.2021 - The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will convene on Wednesday in a solemn joint meeting, dedicated to the National Day of Romania - December 1, agerpres reports. The meeting will begin at 2.00 pm. According to a memorandum approved by Parliament's leadership, the President of Romania, the…

ForMin Aurescu reiterates strong support for accession negotiations between EU and Northern Macedonia, Albania

18:10, 15.11.2021 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated on Monday, in Brussels, at a meeting of the heads of diplomacy from EU member states, Romania's "strong" support for the initiation of accession negotiations between the EU, on the one hand, and the Republic of Macedonia and Albania, on the other hand. According…

Poland, Slovenia say willing to help Romania with COVID-19 pandemic

20:26, 18.10.2021 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis attended a videoconference meeting on Monday with European Council President Charles Michel, his Lithuanian counterpart and the prime ministers of Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia in preparation of the European Council meeting scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Brussels.…

Head of EC, President Iohannis and PM Citu, at Bucharest Emergency University Hospital

19:01, 27.09.2021 - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu are visiting, on Monday, the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital. At the end of the visit, the three officials are to hold a joint press conference. The Bucharest Emergency…

Head of European Commission meets with President Iohannis and Prime Minister Citu, on Monday, in Bucharest

14:25, 24.09.2021 - The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, meets on Monday, in Bucharest, with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu, during the NextGenerationEU series of visits, representatives of the Community Executive announced. According to the agenda of the EC head,…


