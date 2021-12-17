PM Ciuca will meet in Brussels with presidents of European Council, European Commission, Secretary General of NATO

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, stated on Monday, during an online meeting with the representatives of the European Commission, that he will propose the Government to notify Parliament in relation to the draft law on the dismantling of the Section for the investigation of magistrates (SIIJ)…

- The government will approve the extension of the state of alert starting with December 9 and the new measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic related to the winter holidays, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Wednesday, agerpres reports. "Today we will approve the government…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter today to congratulate Nicolae Ciuca on his investiture as Prime Minister of Romania. "We will work together with the new Romanian government to find solutions against the pandemic and to implement the National Recovery and…

- The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will convene on Wednesday in a solemn joint meeting, dedicated to the National Day of Romania - December 1, agerpres reports. The meeting will begin at 2.00 pm. According to a memorandum approved by Parliament's leadership, the President of Romania, the…

- Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated on Monday, in Brussels, at a meeting of the heads of diplomacy from EU member states, Romania's "strong" support for the initiation of accession negotiations between the EU, on the one hand, and the Republic of Macedonia and Albania, on the other hand. According…

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis attended a videoconference meeting on Monday with European Council President Charles Michel, his Lithuanian counterpart and the prime ministers of Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia in preparation of the European Council meeting scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Brussels.…

- The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu are visiting, on Monday, the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital. At the end of the visit, the three officials are to hold a joint press conference. The Bucharest Emergency…

- The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, meets on Monday, in Bucharest, with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu, during the NextGenerationEU series of visits, representatives of the Community Executive announced. According to the agenda of the EC head,…