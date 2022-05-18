PM Ciuca voices conviction that Romania can become energy independent in five years

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the Finance Ministry will present in two weeks an analysis on the optimization of the fiscal environment, making it clear that there will be no changes in the taxation system this year.

Romania will analyze the requests of the Kyiv Executive regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Wednesday that Romania was assessing the possibility of opening new border crossing points with Ukraine.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Wednesday having submitted his candidacy for National Liberal Party (PNL) national leadership.

Minister of European Investment and Projects Dan Vilceanu announced on Wednesday having tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Agerpres reports.

The price of thermal energy is set to increase, on Friday, in Bucharest, to 330 RON excluding VAT per gigacalorie, according to a draft decision adopted in the session of the Bucharest City General Council (CGMB) on Wednesday.

The Government will adopt this week a set of solutions that include caps and compensations on the price of electrical energy and natural gas for one year, starting with April 1, announced, on Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will hold a new meeting with members of the Cabinet on Monday, at 17:30, at the Victoria Governmental Palace, on the management of the effects of the increase in energy prices.