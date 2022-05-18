PM Ciuca voices conviction that Romania can become energy independent in five years

Stiri Recomandate

Festivalul de Film de la Cannes a început cu discursul lui Zelenski. România, în competiție cu două pelicule

Festivalul de Film de la Cannes a început cu discursul lui Zelenski. România, în competiție cu două pelicule

A inceput Festivalul Internațional de Film de la Cannes! Timp de 12 zile, vor fi lansate peste 40 de filme, iar două dintre ele sunt pelicule românești. Anul acesta, a fost interzisa… [citeste mai departe]

Salariile angajaților din instituțiilor de învățământ, aflate la autogestiune, vor fi majorate

Salariile angajaților din instituțiilor de învățământ, aflate la autogestiune, vor fi majorate

Începând cu luna mai, salariul minim al angajaților din cadrul instituțiilor de învățământ, aflate la autogestiune, va fi majorat de la 2000 la 3500 de lei. Decizia a fost aprobată astăzi, în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se întâmplă în corpul tău dacă bei oțet timp de două săptămâni. Așa a procedat o femeie

Ce se întâmplă în corpul tău dacă bei oțet timp de două săptămâni. Așa a procedat o femeie

Oțetul este unul dintre ingredientele care nu lipsesc din bucătăria oricărui român. Deși face minuni odată adăugat în salate și se folosește pentru a curăța cele mai dificile suprafețe din casă, acest… [citeste mai departe]

Agențiile de turism din Brașov organizează tabere pentru copii

Agențiile de turism din Brașov organizează tabere pentru copii

Agențiile de turism din Brașov organizează tabere pentru copii pentru vacanța de vară, iar în această perioadă sunt în derulare excursii școlare, cele mai multe pentru școlile internaționale, anunță Agenția de presă Rador. Astfel, pe lângă faptul că se pot bucura de drumeții,… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul Republicii Moldova în SUA, rechemat/ A fost deja numit înlocuitorul

Ambasadorul Republicii Moldova în SUA, rechemat/ A fost deja numit înlocuitorul

Ambasadorul Republicii Moldova în Statele Unite ale Americii, Eugen Caras, va fi rechemat din data de 1 august. O decizie în acest sens a fost luată astăzi, în cadrul ședinței Guvernului, transmite Știri.md. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi… [citeste mai departe]

Un algoritm va prezice riscul de deces Covid

Un algoritm va prezice riscul de deces Covid

Oamenii de știință dezvoltă un instrument pentru a identifica pacienții cu cel mai mare risc de deces COVID. Pe lângă faptul că îi ajută pe medici să ia decizii cu privire la pacienții aflați în stare gravă, poate prezice cu 9 zile înainte supraviețuirea sau decesul. CODOP (COVID-19 Disease Outcome Predictor) va… [citeste mai departe]

Două treimi din locuitorii mun. Tg.Mureș s-au autorecenzat

Două treimi din locuitorii mun. Tg.Mureș s-au autorecenzat

Viceprimarul municipiului Târgu Mureş, Portik Vilmos, a anunţat, marţi, că 62,3% dintre persoanele care locuiesc în oraş s-au autorecenzat. O pătrime (24,5%) dintre chestionare au fost completate la punctele de recensământ cu ajutorul recenzorilor ARA. "Odată cu prelungirea termenului… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție, sălăjeni! Nu riscați nimic. Trucuri utile pentru a ține în siguranță garajul de la casă

Atenție, sălăjeni! Nu riscați nimic. Trucuri utile pentru a ține în siguranță garajul de la casă

A locui la casă este un vis împlinit pentru multe familii de români. Și adevărul este că ce poate fi mai frumos decât să-ți bei cafeaua dimineața în parfumul cireșilor înfloriți, respirând aer… [citeste mai departe]

Finlanda stă pe un butoi de pulbere: a refuzat să plătească gazul rusesc în ruble, așa că se așteaptă să fie tăiat

Finlanda stă pe un butoi de pulbere: a refuzat să plătească gazul rusesc în ruble, așa că se așteaptă să fie tăiat

Finlanda se teme de o întrerupere a alimentării cu gaze naturale ruseşti, din cauza refuzului său de a plăti în ruble grupului rusesc Gazprom, anunţă… [citeste mai departe]

Jazzy Jo și Zarug joacă Ruleta Muzicală @Tic Talk cu Oana Tache

Jazzy Jo și Zarug joacă Ruleta Muzicală @Tic Talk cu Oana Tache

Acum nu mai e un challenge să te trezești în weekend dimineața. Pentru că ai cu cine! Și de ce! Virgin Radio Romania îți servește în fiecare sâmbătă și duminică un matinal buuuun și nebun! Tic Talk! Cu Oana Tache! De la 8 la 12! Weekend-ul ăsta a fost unul cât se poate… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciuca voices conviction that Romania can become energy independent in five years

Publicat:
PM Ciuca voices conviction that Romania can become energy independent in five years

said on Wednesday that, through the measures taken, the Government has the certainty that in no more than five years Romania can become energy independent.

