Stiri Recomandate

Victorie categorică pentru AS Roma în deplasare cu Atalanta

Victorie categorică pentru AS Roma în deplasare cu Atalanta

Formaţia AS Roma a învins, sâmbătă, în deplasare, cu scorul de 4-1, echipa Atalanta, într-un meci din etapa a XVIII-a a campionatului Italiei. Învingătorii au marcat prin Abraham ‘1, ’82, Zaniolo ’27 şi Smalling ’73. Pentru Atalanta a înscris Muriel, în minutul 45+1.Partidele Bologna… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o celebritate testată pozitiv pentru Covid, fondatorul trupei Queen a făcut anunțul

Încă o celebritate testată pozitiv pentru Covid, fondatorul trupei Queen a făcut anunțul

Chitaristul Brian May, forndator al formaţiei Queen, a fost testat pozitiv pentru Covid-19, anunţă Variety.May a distribuit pe Instagram: „Ziua şocantă a venit în sfârşit pentur mine. Temuta linie dublă roşie. Au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Vasile Zelca este noul presedinte al SNPPC!

Vasile Zelca este noul presedinte al SNPPC!

Vasile Zelca este noul presedinte al SNPPC In perioada 16 19 decembrie se desfasoara congresul.Ieri, 17 decembrie au avut loc alegerile, si in urma votului acordat s a stabilit ca Vasile Zelca este presedintele Sindicatului National al Politistilor si Personalului Contractual si al Federatiei Sindicatelor Nationale… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Petrescu, înaintea ultimului meci din 2021 pentru CFR Cluj: “Sper să pot să-mi dau pălăria jos după meci” (Video)

Dan Petrescu, înaintea ultimului meci din 2021 pentru CFR Cluj: “Sper să pot să-mi dau pălăria jos după meci” (Video)

Antrenorul echipei CFR Cluj, Dan Petrescu, a susținut o conferinţă de presă, sâmbătă, în care a spus, printre altele, căî şi poate da jos pălăria… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția rutieră anunță ce restricții de trafic vor fi în București la 32 de ani de la evenimentele din decembrie 1989

Poliția rutieră anunță ce restricții de trafic vor fi în București la 32 de ani de la evenimentele din decembrie 1989

Poliția Capitalei, prin Brigada rutieră, anunţă că în zilele de 21 şi 22 decembrie vor fi impuse restricții de trafic în Capitală cu ocazia acţiunilor de… [citeste mai departe]

Robert Glinţă ratează calificarea în finala Campionatului Mondial la 50 m spate

Robert Glinţă ratează calificarea în finala Campionatului Mondial la 50 m spate

Sportivul Robert Glinţă a ratat, sâmbătă, calificarea în finala probei de 50 m spate din cadrul Campionatelor Mondiale de nataţie în bazon scurt, la Abu Dhabi. Glinţă a ocupat locul 6 în prima semifinală, cu timpul 23.28. Primii cinci… [citeste mai departe]

Ce sunt gropițele din obraji, de fapt, și ce secret ascund ele despre posesorii lor

Ce sunt gropițele din obraji, de fapt, și ce secret ascund ele despre posesorii lor

Gropițele sunt mici adâncituri care se văd cel mai mult pe obraji, de ambele părți ale gurii, dar pot apărea și în alte părți ale corpului. Ele sunt adesea considerate un semn de frumusețe și tinerețe. Sunt dorite atât de bărbați,… [citeste mai departe]

Dana Budeanu, despre formularul digital: Mă duc în Apuseni să mă izolez. Satul n-are curent! Vă pup!

Dana Budeanu, despre formularul digital: Mă duc în Apuseni să mă izolez. Satul n-are curent! Vă pup!

Dana Budeanu ironizează formularul digital care trebuie completat la intrarea în România. Ea susține că dacă ajunge cu mașina în ”Arafatenia”, atunci le va spune autorităților că ea se duce… [citeste mai departe]

CNCAV: Bilanțul vaccinărilor din ultimele 24 de ore

CNCAV: Bilanțul vaccinărilor din ultimele 24 de ore

Comitetul de coordonare a vaccinării (CNCAV) a anunţat, sâmbătă, că în ultimele 24 de ore, s-au vaccinat peste 28.000 persoane, dintre care aproape 5.000 cu prima doză. Potrivit CNCAV, de la ultima raportare au fost vaccinate 28.320, dintre care 4.556 cu prima doză, 8.638 cu doza a doua şi 15.126… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat și un copil mic răniți în accident la Câțcău, impactul prins pe camera video

Un bărbat și un copil mic răniți în accident la Câțcău, impactul prins pe camera video

Un șofer care efectua o depășire periculoasă și copilul cu care se afla în mașină au fost răniți, în urma unui accident produs sâmbătă în localitatea Câțcău din județul Cluj. În jurul orei 15.20, polițiștii au fost… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PM Ciucă to meet in Brussels with presidents of European Council, European Commission and Secretary General of NATO

Publicat:
PM Ciucă to meet in Brussels with presidents of European Council, European Commission and Secretary General of NATO

will pay a visit to Brussels next week, on Monday and Tuesday, for a series of meetings with senior officials of the European and NATO institutions. According to a Government’s release the prime minister will have on Monday evening a working dinner with European Council President Charles Michael. , the […] The post PM Ciuca to meet in Brussels with presidents of European Council, and of NATO appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Ciuca will meet in Brussels with presidents of European Council, European Commission, Secretary General of NATO

23:05, 17.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay a visit to Brussels next week, on Monday and Tuesday, for a series of meetings with senior officials of the European and NATO institutions. According to a Government's release the prime minister will have on Monday evening a working dinner with European…

More students return to in-person classes as Romanian authorities ease restrictions

14:20, 22.11.2021 - More students in Romania can return to in-person learning as of Monday after the authorities eased the COVID-19 safety rules for schools, according to Romania Insider. Educational units located in cities, towns or communes with COVID incidence rates below 3 per thousand can now hold in-person classes,…

EU Commission to be sole enforcer of tech rules, EU countries agree

12:45, 09.11.2021 - Representatives from EU countries have agreed that the European Commission will be the sole enforcer of new tech rules, with a limited role for national antitrust watchdogs instead of the wider powers sought for them, officials said on Monday, according to Reuters. EU ministers will formally ratify…

Romania’s PM-designate Ciuca gives up mandate to form government

10:25, 02.11.2021 - Romania’s PM-designate and interim Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced late Monday that he is giving up the nomination to form a new government after it became clear he would not win approval in parliament to become prime minister, according to Politico. President Klaus Iohannis had tapped Ciuca,…

Nicolae Ciuca designated as Romania’s prime minister

14:56, 21.10.2021 - Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis nominated former army General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister-designate on Thursday tasking him to form a government to end a month-long policy stalemate and political crisis. “I’ve said at every meeting that we need a solution now. The political crisis needs to end,…

Romania reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, deaths on record

14:45, 19.10.2021 - Romania reported the highest daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Romanian government said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past…

Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150mln damage to global firms

16:16, 04.10.2021 - Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million, according to Reuters. “The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely.…

EC’s President Leyen expected to endorse Romania’s Resilience Plan

11:15, 27.09.2021 - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen is expected on Monday to unveil the evaluation of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), News.ro reported, according to Romania Insider. European Commission stated that von der Leyen will meet with Romania’s President Klaus…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 19 decembrie 2021
Bucuresti -1°C | 6°C
Iasi 0°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 4°C
Timisoara 2°C | 5°C
Constanta 0°C | 5°C
Brasov -1°C | 2°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 3°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 16.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 187.729,20 637.729,20
II (5/6) 7 8.939,48 -
III (4/6) 279 224,28 -
IV (3/6) 5.732 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 934.842,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 decembrie 2021
USD 4.3703
EUR 4.9492
CHF 4.7595
GBP 5.8062
CAD 3.4119
XAU 253.992
JPY 3.8496
CNY 0.6848
AED 1.1898
AUD 3.1283
MDL 0.2472
BGN 2.5305

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec