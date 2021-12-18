Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay a visit to Brussels next week, on Monday and Tuesday, for a series of meetings with senior officials of the European and NATO institutions. According to a Government's release the prime minister will have on Monday evening a working dinner with European…

- More students in Romania can return to in-person learning as of Monday after the authorities eased the COVID-19 safety rules for schools, according to Romania Insider. Educational units located in cities, towns or communes with COVID incidence rates below 3 per thousand can now hold in-person classes,…

- Representatives from EU countries have agreed that the European Commission will be the sole enforcer of new tech rules, with a limited role for national antitrust watchdogs instead of the wider powers sought for them, officials said on Monday, according to Reuters. EU ministers will formally ratify…

- Romania’s PM-designate and interim Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced late Monday that he is giving up the nomination to form a new government after it became clear he would not win approval in parliament to become prime minister, according to Politico. President Klaus Iohannis had tapped Ciuca,…

- Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis nominated former army General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister-designate on Thursday tasking him to form a government to end a month-long policy stalemate and political crisis. “I’ve said at every meeting that we need a solution now. The political crisis needs to end,…

- Romania reported the highest daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Romanian government said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past…

- Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million, according to Reuters. “The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely.…

- The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen is expected on Monday to unveil the evaluation of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), News.ro reported, according to Romania Insider. European Commission stated that von der Leyen will meet with Romania’s President Klaus…