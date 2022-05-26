PM Ciuca: Step by step we are getting closer to targets set forth in governing program

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), says the decision by the whole party is for former PNL national leader Florin Citu to stay in office as chairman of the Senate.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was elected as chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) during the Party's Congress, which took place in Parliament, on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

The extraordinary congress of the National Liberal Party (PNL) will reunite on Sunday, in Parliament, for electing the new chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca being the sole candidate for this position, Agerpres reports.

A formal meeting of NATO foreign ministers will take place in Bucharest on November 29 and 30, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced on Thursday on Twitter.

The Ministry of Interior on Thursday informed that, at present, the occupancy rate of the centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) is 75 per cent.

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Wednesday evening that PSD will give the prime minister in 2023, if Nicolae Ciuca will take over the National Liberal Party (PNL) leadership, Agerpres reports.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that he hopes that the coalition and the governing act stay unaffected by the new scandal ripping through the National Liberal Party (PNL), Agerpres reports.