PM Ciuca: Step by step we are getting closer to targets set forth in governing program

Stiri Recomandate

Nicolae Ciucă: Pas cu pas ne apropiem de atingerea rezultatelor propuse în programul de guvernare

Nicolae Ciucă: Pas cu pas ne apropiem de atingerea rezultatelor propuse în programul de guvernare

Preşedintele PNL, premierul Nicolae Ciucă, a prezentat, joi, un bilanţ al guvernării la şase luni de la preluarea mandatului, afirmând că „pas cu pas” se ating rezultatele propuse. „În primele şase luni… [citeste mai departe]

Actionarii societatii Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra - SA, in sedinta. Ce se afla pe ordinea de zi

Actionarii societatii Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra - SA, in sedinta. Ce se afla pe ordinea de zi

Consiliul de Administratie al Societatii THR Marea Neagra S.A., cu sediul in localitatea Mangalia, intrunit la data de 17.05.2022, avand in vedere Adresa nr. 1350 12.05.2022 a Transilvania… [citeste mai departe]

Bănca Europeana pentru Reconstrucţie şi Dezvoltare o numeşte pe Madeline-Dalila Alexander în Consiliul de Administraţie al Agricover Holding

Bănca Europeana pentru Reconstrucţie şi Dezvoltare o numeşte pe Madeline-Dalila Alexander în Consiliul de Administraţie al Agricover Holding

Madeline-Dalila Alexander a fost numită în funcţia de administrator provizoriu - membru în Consiliul de Administraţie… [citeste mai departe]

Anamaria Prodan a dat lovitura în instanță! Are de încasat 350.000 de euro acum

Anamaria Prodan a dat lovitura în instanță! Are de încasat 350.000 de euro acum

Anamaria Prodan este pe val! Celebra impresară a dat lovitura în instanță, iar acum are de încasat nu mai puțin de 350.000 de euro. Judecătorii au decis că ea are câștig de cauză în cadrul unui proces mult discutat în lumea fotbalului,… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Carla's Dreams a lansat o nouă piesă romantică: „Tu azi ești marea, eu sunt ale tale valuri”

(video) Carla's Dreams a lansat o nouă piesă romantică: „Tu azi ești marea, eu sunt ale tale valuri”

Carla’s Dreams revine cu o nouă premieră muzicală. Artistul a lansat melodia „Înapoi”. „Am așteptat mult momentul acesta. Suntem bucuroși și mândri să o impărtășim cu voi”, a… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep, eliminată de la Roland Garros, în turul II. Românca a acuzat probleme medicale în timpul meciului împotriva chinezoaicei Qinwen Zheng

Simona Halep, eliminată de la Roland Garros, în turul II. Românca a acuzat probleme medicale în timpul meciului împotriva chinezoaicei Qinwen Zheng

Simona Halep (30 de ani, numărul 19 WTA) a fost eliminată de chinezoaica Qinwen Zheng (19 ani, numărul… [citeste mai departe]

Video - Gheorghe Flutur, către liberali: Partidul trebuie să livreze la foc continuu politici publice

Video - Gheorghe Flutur, către liberali: Partidul trebuie să livreze la foc continuu politici publice

Secretarul general interimar PNL, Gheorghe Flutur, a declarat joi, la Liga Aleșilor Locali ai partidului, că nu trebuie să mai existe ședință centrală a partidului fără că formațiunea să nu abordeze… [citeste mai departe]

Ray Liotta, starul filmului „Goodfellas”, a murit la vârsta de 67 de ani

Ray Liotta, starul filmului „Goodfellas”, a murit la vârsta de 67 de ani

Ray Liotta a murit în somn în timpul filmărilor din în Republica Dominicană pentru cel mai recent proiect al său, „Dangerous Waters”. Actorul, cunoscut mai ales pentru filmele „Goodfellas” și „Field of Dreams”, a murit la vârsta de 67 de ani, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina este concentrata pe rutele alternative: Porturile la Marea Neagra raman cea mai buna optiune pentru exporturile rapide de cereale ucrainene

Ucraina este concentrata pe rutele alternative: Porturile la Marea Neagra raman cea mai buna optiune pentru exporturile rapide de cereale ucrainene

Ucraina incearca cu disperare sa isi exporte stocurile mari de cereale pe cale rutiera, feroviara si fluviala… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE TEXT | Război în Ucraina. Ruşii au ocupat Svitlodarsk, în regiunea Doneţk. Rinat Ahmetov dă în judecată Rusia pentru distrugerea Azovstal

LIVE TEXT | Război în Ucraina. Ruşii au ocupat Svitlodarsk, în regiunea Doneţk. Rinat Ahmetov dă în judecată Rusia pentru distrugerea Azovstal

Trupele ruse îşi continuă ofensiva în Donbas,  concentrându-se asupra încercuirii Lysychansk şi Severodonetsk… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

PM Ciuca: Step by step we are getting closer to targets set forth in governing program

Publicat:
PM Ciuca: Step by step we are getting closer to targets set forth in governing program

Chairman of the (PNL) presented on Thursday the government's stocktaking report after six months in office, stating that "step by step" the targeted results are being achieved.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PNL agrees to keep Citu in office as Senate chair

20:45, 19.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), says the decision by the whole party is for former PNL national leader Florin Citu to stay in office as chairman of the Senate. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

Nicolae Ciuca elected as chairman of PNL

14:00, 10.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was elected as chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) during the Party's Congress, which took place in Parliament, on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

PNL elects next chairman on Sunday, PM Ciuca, sole candidate

14:10, 08.04.2022 - The extraordinary congress of the National Liberal Party (PNL) will reunite on Sunday, in Parliament, for electing the new chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca being the sole candidate for this position, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

ForMin Aurescu: 'NATO formal Foreign Ministers Meeting on 29-30 November, in Bucharest'

18:10, 07.04.2022 - A formal meeting of NATO foreign ministers will take place in Bucharest on November 29 and 30, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced on Thursday on Twitter. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

IntMin Bode: Ever since the beginning of Ukraine conflict, Immigration Inspectorate at the frontline

15:20, 07.04.2022 - The Ministry of Interior on Thursday informed that, at present, the occupancy rate of the centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) is 75 per cent. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Euro trades at 4.9426 RON

14:15, 07.04.2022 - The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Ciolacu: With certainty, PSD to give prime minister in May 2023 if Ciuca becomes PNL leader

08:35, 07.04.2022 - The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Wednesday evening that PSD will give the prime minister in 2023, if Nicolae Ciuca will take over the National Liberal Party (PNL) leadership, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

PSD's Ciolacu hoping new PNL scandal does not affect coalition and governing act

11:36, 04.04.2022 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that he hopes that the coalition and the governing act stay unaffected by the new scandal ripping through the National Liberal Party (PNL), Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 27 mai 2022
Bucuresti 15°C | 29°C
Iasi 14°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 26°C
Timisoara 16°C | 29°C
Constanta 15°C | 23°C
Brasov 11°C | 25°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 26°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 mai 2022
USD 4.6194
EUR 4.9423
CHF 4.8107
GBP 5.8196
CAD 3.6032
XAU 274.176
JPY 3.6448
CNY 0.6864
AED 1.2576
AUD 3.2762
MDL 0.2425
BGN 2.5269

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec