PM Ciuca: Step by step we are getting closer to targets set forth in governing program

PM Ciuca: Step by step we are getting closer to targets set forth in governing programPublicat:
Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca presented on Thursday the government's stocktaking report after six months in office, stating that "step by step" the targeted results are being achieved.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați și documente…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PNL agrees to keep Citu in office as Senate chair
20:45, 19.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), says the decision by the whole party is for former PNL national leader Florin Citu to stay in office as chairman of the Senate. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…
Nicolae Ciuca elected as chairman of PNL
14:00, 10.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was elected as chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) during the Party's Congress, which took place in Parliament, on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
PNL elects next chairman on Sunday, PM Ciuca, sole candidate
14:10, 08.04.2022 - The extraordinary congress of the National Liberal Party (PNL) will reunite on Sunday, in Parliament, for electing the new chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca being the sole candidate for this position, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
ForMin Aurescu: 'NATO formal Foreign Ministers Meeting on 29-30 November, in Bucharest'
18:10, 07.04.2022 - A formal meeting of NATO foreign ministers will take place in Bucharest on November 29 and 30, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced on Thursday on Twitter. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
IntMin Bode: Ever since the beginning of Ukraine conflict, Immigration Inspectorate at the frontline
15:20, 07.04.2022 - The Ministry of Interior on Thursday informed that, at present, the occupancy rate of the centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) is 75 per cent. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
Euro trades at 4.9426 RON
14:15, 07.04.2022 - The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…
Ciolacu: With certainty, PSD to give prime minister in May 2023 if Ciuca becomes PNL leader
08:35, 07.04.2022 - The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Wednesday evening that PSD will give the prime minister in 2023, if Nicolae Ciuca will take over the National Liberal Party (PNL) leadership, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
PSD's Ciolacu hoping new PNL scandal does not affect coalition and governing act
11:36, 04.04.2022 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that he hopes that the coalition and the governing act stay unaffected by the new scandal ripping through the National Liberal Party (PNL), Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…