PM Ciuca: Romania will make all efforts for allied presence to be enhanced and consolidated

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has stated that he has not accepted the bill on crisis situations, as there is a draft law in the defense package aimed at managing such situations, Agerpres reports.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, visiting Romania, was received on Thursday at Victoria Palace by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Agerpres reports.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will meet with the Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu and the Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, on Thursday morning.

NATO and the European Union have shown solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the Executive in Kyiv, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Sunday.

Poland is joining the NATO forces for the defense of the Eastern flank, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is meeting, Wednesday evening, starting at 21:30 hrs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that by Wednesday morning, 118,461 Ukrainian refugees had entered Romania, 46,435 of them deciding to stay in our country, and about 18,000 of them were children.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said today that Romania is currently on a downward trend of the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the government will therefore come up with "response measures to suit this specific situation."