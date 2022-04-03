PM Ciuca: Romania will make all efforts for allied presence to be enhanced and consolidated

Stiri Recomandate

ANPIS: Numărul beneficiarilor de ajutor social a crescut în februarie, la 159.753 de persoane

Numărul beneficiarilor de ajutor social (venit minim garantat) a fost de 159.753 în februarie 2022, cu 418 mai mulţi faţă de luna anterioară, potrivit datelor centralizate de Agenţia Naţională pentru Plăţi şi Inspecţie… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciul de informații al armatei Ucrainei recunoaște: Soldații ruși sunt otrăviți de localnici prin oferirea de mâncare și alcool

Ucrainenii din teritoriile temporar ocupate rezistă invadatorilor prin toate mijloacele disponibile – scrie RBC. Recent, serviciile… [citeste mai departe]

3 aprilie, Ziua NATO. Drapelul României și al Alianței, ridicate pe catarg în cadrul unor ceremonii militare speciale

Statele aliate Organizației Tratatului Atlanticului de Nord celebrează astăzi, Ziua NATO. Cu acest prilej, în unitățile Ministerului Apărării Naționale au loc… [citeste mai departe]

3 aprilie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 30 de noi infectări și un deces, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ

3 aprilie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 30 de noi infectări și un deces, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ 3 aprilie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 30 de noi infectări și trei decese, în ultimele 24 de ore,… [citeste mai departe]

Câmpeni| Polițiștii din oraș i-au întocmit dosar penal unui bărbat care le-a prezentat un permis de conducere fals

La data de 1 aprilie 2022, în jurul orei 12,30, polițiștii din Câmpeni, în timp ce acționau pe strada Victoriei din oraș, au oprit, pentru control, un autoturism… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Flutur, prima declarație după ce a fost propus pentru funcția de președinte interimar al PNL: Partidul este unit

Totodată, Lucian Bode va deţine funcţia de secretar general interimar, conform unei decizii adoptate în unanimitate, în acelaşi for. ”Colegii m-au ales… [citeste mai departe]

Secretarul general adjunct al NATO: Războiul din Ucraina va mai dura

Mircea Geoană, secretarul general al NATO, a anunţat duminică, 3 aprilie, la o ceremonie de celebrare a Zilei NATO în România, că războiul din Ucraina va mai dura şi se anticipează o intensificare a conflagraţiei pe flancul estic al Alianţei, informează Agerpres."Noi… [citeste mai departe]

A fost cu Florin Cîțu în SUA, iar acum se leapădă de el: Alina Gorghiu anunță că îl votează pe Ciucă la șefia PNL, deși premierul nu a declarat dacă va candida

Florin Cîțu nu ar trebui schimbat din funcția de președinte… [citeste mai departe]

Pandemia de COVID-19 în Alba: 30 de noi cazuri depistate după testările de sâmbătă. Lista localităților din care provin cazurile

Pandemia de COVID-19 în Alba: 30 de noi cazuri depistate după testările de sâmbătă. Lista localităților din care provin cazurile… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia, învinuită de crime de război: „Toţi au fost împuşcaţi în cap, din spate”. Unele dintre victime nu aveau mai mult de 14 ani

Retragerea trupelor ruseşti din jurul oraşului Kiev a lăsat probe de brutalitate înfăptuite împotriva civililor. Suburbiile… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciuca: Romania will make all efforts for allied presence to be enhanced and consolidated

Publicat:
Romania will make all efforts for the allied and U.S. military presence to be enhanced and consolidated, to guarantee the citizens' security, says, in the context of celebrating NATO Day in Romania.

