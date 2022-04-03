PM Ciuca: Romania will make all efforts for allied presence to be enhanced and consolidated

PM Ciuca: Romania will make all efforts for allied presence to be enhanced and consolidatedPublicat:
Romania will make all efforts for the allied and U.S. military presence to be enhanced and consolidated, to guarantee the citizens' security, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says, in the context of celebrating NATO Day in Romania.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Ciuca: I did not accept bill on crisis situation; Defense package contains bill on such situations
12:40, 18.03.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has stated that he has not accepted the bill on crisis situations, as there is a draft law in the defense package aimed at managing such situations, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
President of Spanish Government Pedro Sanchez received by PM Ciuca at Victoria Palace
12:55, 17.03.2022 - The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, visiting Romania, was received on Thursday at Victoria Palace by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
PM to meet with ministers of Energy, Economy and other officials for talks regarding fuel price
09:55, 10.03.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will meet with the Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu and the Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, on Thursday morning. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…
PM Ciuca: Both NATO and the EU showed solidarity with the Ukrainian people
15:40, 06.03.2022 - NATO and the European Union have shown solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the Executive in Kyiv, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…
PM Ciuca: Polish sub-unit to be part of battlegroup led by France
18:00, 03.03.2022 - Poland is joining the NATO forces for the defense of the Eastern flank, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to meet, Wednesday evening, European Commission President
21:35, 02.03.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is meeting, Wednesday evening, starting at 21:30 hrs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…
Ciuca: 118,461 Ukrainian refugees entered Romania by Wednesday morning; 46,435 remained
17:10, 02.03.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that by Wednesday morning, 118,461 Ukrainian refugees had entered Romania, 46,435 of them deciding to stay in our country, and about 18,000 of them were children. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
PM Ciuca: Having entered downward trend of fifth pandemic wave, we'll make due measure adjustments
12:16, 23.02.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said today that Romania is currently on a downward trend of the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the government will therefore come up with "response measures to suit this specific situation." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…