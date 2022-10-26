PM Ciuca: Romania will contribute to NATO's voluntary funds dedicated to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the European Union Executive, with President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen, within the two-day visit to Brussels, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is paying an official visit to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, occasion on which he will have meetings with his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo, President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola,…

- Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, Georgia, Finland, Sweden and Bosnia and Herzegovina have been invited to participate in the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers that will take place on November 29 and 30 in Bucharest, official sources said. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- The allied countries will continue to support Ukraine "as long as it is needed" and will not be deterred by "any simulacrum of a referendum," NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Acting President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu will be visiting the Republic of Moldova, Wednesday to Thursday, where she will meet with the President of the Parliament, Igor Grosu, with the priorities of bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest on the agenda of discussions, a Senate press…

- Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday welcomed a business delegation of the Nokian Tires company to discuss the state aid packages available for large investment and openness shown towards the needs to relocate industrial production facilities as a result of the Russian military aggression…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Wednesday that analyses are still being carried out at the level of each Ministry in regards to budget amendment and specified that there is a possibility of supplementing the state aid scheme budget dedicated to important investments in the economy with 1…

- The first SmartLab laboratory in the Republic of Moldova was inaugurated on Wednesday in Durlesti, Chisinau, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…