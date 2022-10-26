PM Ciuca: Romania will contribute to NATO's voluntary funds dedicated to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

Stiri Recomandate

Criza de gaz se atenuează, dar europenii se îmbată cu apă rece

Prețurile la gazele naturale în Europa au scăzut de la vârfurile din vară datorită vremii blânde și a unei lupte de câteva luni pentru a umple depozitele înainte de iarnă și pentru a înlocui livrările rusești în timpul războiului din Ucraina. Este un răgaz binevenit după… [citeste mai departe]

Clarificări ELCEN: Nu a fost avarie! Nu a fost explozie! A fost o reparație minoră la CET Grozăvești

Electrocentrale București SA (ELCEN), principalul furnizor de agent termic pentru sistemul de alimentare centralizată cu energie termică din București și unul dintre cei mai importanți producători… [citeste mai departe]

Moscova insistă. Putin acuză Ucraina de planuri cu o bombă murdară și afirmă că riscurile de conflict mondial sunt ridicate

Vladimir Putin a declarat miercuri că Rusia are cunoştinţă despre planurile Ucrainei de a utiliza o "bombă murdară", reluând o acuzaţie nefondată… [citeste mai departe]

În Florești apar două noi parcuri, pe strada Urușagului și în zona străzilor Someșului-Tineretului

Primarul comunei Florești, Bogdan Pivariu, anunță că se amenajează două noi parcuri pe strada Urușagului și în zona străzilor Someșului-Tineretului.”Am început lucrările de amenajare a două… [citeste mai departe]

Curs de reînnoire a licenţelor C de antrenori!

ARAD. Comisia Tehnică a Asociaţiei Judeţene de Fotbal Arad, cu sprijinul Şcolii de Antrenori FRF, organizează luni, 31 octombroe, ora 17,30, la sediul AJF Arad (strada Infanteriei Nr. 3), cursul de perfecționare al antrenorilor pentru reînnoirea licențelor C. Taxa de participare este de 100 lei. Cei care… [citeste mai departe]

Petre Daea, anunț sumbru: Prețul cărnii de porc va exploda. Ar putea costa chiar și 60 de lei/kilogram

Reporter: Cât va costa un kilogram de carne de porc de Crăciun?Petre Daea: Nu e mic prețul dar… este prețul cel mai mic la produsele agricole în România. jReporter: Cât să își pună românii… [citeste mai departe]

Ar fi cerut 100 de litri de motorină în schimbul unei amenzi: Doi polițiști, cercetați penal pentru corupere pasivă, unul fiind reținut

Doi angajați ai Batalionului Sud al Inspectoratului Național de Securitate Publică sunt suspectați că ar fi cerut mită… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Concurenței recunoaște. Profiturile companiilor străine din România scapă neimpozitate

Investigația Consiliului Concurenței privind serviciile de transport alternativ de persoane, cu autoturism și conducător auto, intermediate de platforme digitale, a scos la iveală o practică comună… [citeste mai departe]

Trei bărbați au fost prinși în timp ce încercau să înșele o femeie din Cluj-Napoca cu 400.000 de euro

Poliţiştii de la Serviciul de Investigaţii Criminale au prins în flagrant delict trei bărbaţi bănuiţi de comiterea infracţiunii de tentativă la înşelăciune prin metoda "RIP DEAL", prejudiciul… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina le cere refugiaților să nu se întoarcă în țară până la primăvară: Vedeți ce face Rusia. Trebuie să supraviețuim iernii

Guvernul Ucrainei îi sfătuiește pe refugiații în străinătate să nu se întoarcă în această iarnă, pe fondul temerilor crescânde… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciuca: Romania will contribute to NATO's voluntary funds dedicated to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

Publicat:
emphasized, in Brussels, on Wednesday, the need for support and assistance for Ukraine, noting that the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, the most vulnerable partners, need support, and Romania's decision is to contribute financially to the NATO dedicated to these states.

