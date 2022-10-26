PM Ciuca: Romania will contribute to NATO's voluntary funds dedicated to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

PM Ciuca: Romania will contribute to NATO's voluntary funds dedicated to Ukraine, Moldova and GeorgiaPublicat:
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca emphasized, in Brussels, on Wednesday, the need for support and assistance for Ukraine, noting that the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, the most vulnerable partners, need support, and Romania's decision is to contribute financially to the NATO Voluntary Funds dedicated to these states.
