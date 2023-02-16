PM Ciuca: Romania has potential to perform in three areas: energy, agriculture and IT&C

Stiri Recomandate

Prinde contur prima și cea mai mare dintre cele trei autogări ce se construiesc la Târgoviște cu fonduri europene

Autogara de pe Calea Ialomiței cu noua sală de așteptare prin contur, iar după foarte mulți ani, se poate spune că transportul public târgoviștean va oferi condiții excelente… [citeste mai departe]

Complexul groazei de la Chiajna. Zeci de mii de euro pentru apartamente într-o șandrama de lux - VIDEOREPORTAJ

Sunt imagini cu blocul în care oamenii și-au cumpărat apartamente cu speranța că aici își vor crea un cămin. Complexul rezidențial ridicat în comuna Chiajna și care promitea în… [citeste mai departe]

Biden: Cele 3 obiecte doborâte erau probabil baloane ale unor companii private. „Nu îmi cer scuze” pentru doborârea balonului chinez

Președintele SUA, Joe Biden, a vorbit despre obiectele neidentificate doborâte săptămâna trecută și despre balonul de spionaj… [citeste mai departe]

Marian Iancu a slăbit enorm în cei opt ani în care a stat în închisoare. „Acolo mâncarea nu are niciun gust”. Cum arată acum fostul patron de la Poli Timișoara – GALERIE FOTO

Marian Iancu, prima apariție… [citeste mai departe]

Procurorii DNA Constanta, nemultumiti de achitarea unui fost primar din judet! Fapta nu exista!“

Fostul edil este suspectat de abuz in serviciu asimilat infractiunilor de coruptie in forma continuata doua acte materiale si de folosirea sau prezentarea de documente ori declaratii false, inexacte sau incomplete,… [citeste mai departe]

Risc mare avalanșă în Munții Făgăraș

În Munții Făgăraș, la altitudini de peste 1.800 de metri se mențin condițiile de declanșare spontană a avalanșelor de dimensiuni medii și izolat mari, prin ruperea și alunecarea stratului instabil superioar sau a plăcilor de vânt, transmit meteorologii. [citeste mai departe]

RAJDP Constanta achizitioneaza servicii de forare - derocare in carierele Cheia, Șipote, Dumbraveni si Garlita (DOCUMENT)

Contractul are data 9 februarie 2023, valoarea de 4.145.000 lei, iar ofertant castigator este Drill Mining Europe SRL. Regia Autonoma Judeteana de Drumuri si… [citeste mai departe]

Organizația de Management al Destinației Maramureș – prima structură județeană avizată de Ministerul Antreprenoriatului și Turismului

Astăzi, printr-un comunicat oficial, Ministerul Antreprenoriatului și Turismului (MAT) a anunțat emiterea avizului… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzile primarilor, plătite din banii cetățenilor! Legea a trecut de Parlament

Amenzile primarilor, plătite din banii cetățenilor! Legea a trecut de Parlament Amenzile primarilor, plătite din banii cetățenilor! Legea a trecut de Parlament Amenzile primite de primari vor fi plătite din banii contribuabililor, nu din… [citeste mai departe]

HARTA SEISMICĂ| Cutremure similare cu cel din Gorj se pot produce mai aproape de ALBA: Zonele cele mai predispuse din țară

HARTA SEISMICĂ| Cutremure similare cu cel din Gorj se pot produce mai aproape de ALBA: Zonele cele mai predispuse din țară Cutremure similare cu cel din… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciuca: Romania has potential to perform in three areas: energy, agriculture and IT&C

Publicat:
PM Ciuca: Romania has potential to perform in three areas: energy, agriculture and IT&C

Romania has the potential to perform in at least three fields, energy, agriculture and the food industry and the IT&C industry, stated .

Romania's new orders in manufacturing industry up 18.4pct, in nominal terms, in 2022

10:30, 15.02.2023 - New orders in the manufacturing industry increased last year, in nominal terms, by 18.4pct compared to 2021, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca welcomes Land of Bavaria PM Soder at Victoria Governmental Palace

10:30, 13.02.2023 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed Land of Bavaria PM Markus Soder, who is paying a visit to Romania, at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Monday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Minister-President of Bavaria Soder to meet president Iohannis, PM Ciuca in Bucharest, Monday

11:55, 10.02.2023 - Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Soder will be visiting Romania on Monday and will have bilateral meetings with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, informs the German Embassy in Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PM Ciuca: In great historical moments the unity of will must prevail

18:55, 24.01.2023 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Tuesday that the destiny of a country cannot be built through division, pointing out that, in the great historical moments the unity of will must prevail, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Wizz Air launches three routes from Romania to Turkey

15:05, 19.01.2023 - Ultra-low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the phased launch of three new routes from Romania to Turkey starting from April this year, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

PM Ciuca: Investments in the economy must be further supported

19:00, 04.01.2023 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that investments in the economy must be further supported. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

PM Ciuca: There were 3 million Ukrainians who came to Romania; some of them are still here

15:16, 28.12.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday stated that more than 3 million Ukrainians crossed the border of our country in the past year, and some of them preferred to stay in Romania, Agerpres informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca: Almost all ministries have bigger budgets for next year

16:45, 08.12.2022 - Almost all ministries have bigger budgets for next year and the package of measures to cap and compensate energy and natural gas prices will continue, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the Government meeting. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


