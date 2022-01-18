PM Ciuca reiterates Romania's commitment to advancing European agenda at meeting with French Ambassador Laurence Auer

Stiri Recomandate

Un bărbat de 70 de ani a fost accidentat, marţi seara, în timp ce se deplasa pe trotuar, în municipiul Braşov, fiind lovit de o maşină care a ieşit de pe carosabil în urma impactului… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul premier Victor Ponta, căruia i s-a retras în 2016 titlul de doctor în drept, consideră că premierul Nicolae Ciucă nu ar trebui să piardă… [citeste mai departe]

Soluţie INEDITĂ pentru facturile enorme la energie primite de școli: „Mutăm elevii în Dubai și ne costă de 5 ori mai puțin” Soluţie… [citeste mai departe]

Pandemia 39; 39;este departe de a se fi terminat 39; 39;, a avertizat marti, 18 ianuarie, directorul general al Organizatiei Mondiale a Sanatatii… [citeste mai departe]

Drumul județean 109V, de la Pădureni la Satu Lung, din comuna Chinteni, este impracticabil. Mai mulți șoferi au rămas blocați în troienele de zăpadă. Oamenii au sărit să le dea o mână de ajutor celor cu probleme,… [citeste mai departe]

Cu mai puţin de trei săptămâni înainte de Jocurile Olimpice (JO) de Iarnă de la Bejing, prevăzute în perioads 4-20 februarie, autorităţile se tem de faptul că politica lor ”zero covid”… [citeste mai departe]

Din cauza condițiilor meteorologice actuale, mai exact a poleiului de pe carosabil, circulaţia în Capitală a devenit infernală marţi după-amiază. Aproape… [citeste mai departe]

O tragedie a avut loc în această după-amiază în orașul Sebiș: un bărbat a murit când traversa regulamentar strada. În jurul orei 16.35, polițiștii Orașului Sebiș au fost sesizați cu privire la producerea unui accident rutier în localitate. „Din cercetări a reieșit că un… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul urmează să aprobe în şedinţa de miercuri, printr-o ordonanţă de urgenţă, formele de sprijin financiar care se vor acorda până la 31 martie 2022 pentru persoanele, angajaţi sau profesionişti,… [citeste mai departe]

Spectacolul "Anonimul veneţian", proiectul pe care Ion Caramitru l-a coordonat regizoral… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciuca reiterates Romania's commitment to advancing European agenda at meeting with French Ambassador Laurence Auer

Publicat:
PM Ciuca reiterates Romania's commitment to advancing European agenda at meeting with French Ambassador Laurence Auer

welcomed on Tuesday, at of Government, the Ambassador of the in Bucharest, , in the context of France holding for six months the Presidency of the Council of the , reiterating during discussions Romania's commitment to advancing, in a consensual spirit, the European agenda.

According to a Government press release, the topics of the meeting focused on the close and dynamic cooperation between the two sides in the context of advancing the European agenda and on the solid partnership and priorities at…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Prime Minister Ciuca: Romania wants to host a 2027 men's basketball basketball group

20:10, 11.01.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed at the Victoria Palace, on Tuesday, Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation Andreas Zagklis, who was on an official visit at the invitation of the President of the Romanian Basketball Federation, Carmen Tocala. During the talks, the Prime…

Ambassador of Republic of Moldova: Organizing a joint meeting of Governments of Romania and Moldova, priority zero

20:00, 11.01.2022 - The organization of a joint meeting of the Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova represents the priority zero of the diplomacies of these states, Victor Chirila, the ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest, declared on Tuesday. According to him, the joint meeting of…

Bogdan Aurescu: David Sassoli - defender of European values; Europe has lost a great spirit

17:35, 11.01.2022 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday, at the death of European Parliament President David Sassoli, that Europe had lost "a great spirit and a true promoter of the European project". The head of the Romanian diplomacy was present at a press conference that marked, in Bucharest, the…

PM discusses with OMV Petrom representatives about investments in encouraging transition to green energy by 2030

19:45, 10.01.2022 - On Monday, OMV Petrom representatives presented to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca the development plan for investments in Romania for the 2030 horizon, considering the objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. According to a press release sent to Agerpres by the Government, the Prime Minister…

Prime Minister Ciuca and US Charge d'Affaires Muniz discuss Strategic Partnership

19:00, 23.12.2021 - On Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received the United States Charge d'Affaires in Bucharest, David Muniz. According to a Government press release, the discussion focused on the bilateral agenda between Romania and the United States, the developments…

PM Ciuca at meeting with President of the European Council presents commitment to strengthening cohesion at EU level

10:20, 21.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca presented, during his meeting in Brussels on Monday, with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the main priorities of the Government and offered assurances regarding Romania's commitment to continue to support, as a state deeply attached to the European…

PM Ciuca - meeting with head of EC Representation: Managing the pandemic and Romania's financing priorities, on agenda

19:25, 14.12.2021 - Managing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Romania's financing priorities were among the topics of discussion held on Tuesday by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca with the head of the European Commission Representation in Romania, Ramona Chiriac, agerpres reports. The two officials discussed…

PM Citu, President Maia Sandu, about supporting European integration efforts of Republic of Moldova

19:45, 23.11.2021 - The Acting Prime Minister Florin Citu had a meeting on Tuesday, at Victoria Palace, with the president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is carrying out an official visit to Bucharest. According to a press release sent by the Government, talks were focused on measures for a strengthened…


