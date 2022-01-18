PM Ciuca reiterates Romania's commitment to advancing European agenda at meeting with French Ambassador Laurence Auer

PM Ciuca reiterates Romania's commitment to advancing European agenda at meeting with French Ambassador Laurence AuerPublicat:
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Tuesday, at Victoria Palace of Government, the Ambassador of the French Republic in Bucharest, Laurence Auer, in the context of France holding for six months the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, reiterating during discussions Romania's commitment to advancing, in a consensual spirit, the European agenda.
According to a Government press release, the topics of the meeting focused on the close and dynamic cooperation between the two sides in the context of advancing the European agenda and on the solid partnership and priorities at…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Prime Minister Ciuca: Romania wants to host a 2027 men's basketball basketball group
20:10, 11.01.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed at the Victoria Palace, on Tuesday, Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation Andreas Zagklis, who was on an official visit at the invitation of the President of the Romanian Basketball Federation, Carmen Tocala. During the talks, the Prime…
Ambassador of Republic of Moldova: Organizing a joint meeting of Governments of Romania and Moldova, priority zero
20:00, 11.01.2022 - The organization of a joint meeting of the Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova represents the priority zero of the diplomacies of these states, Victor Chirila, the ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest, declared on Tuesday. According to him, the joint meeting of…
Bogdan Aurescu: David Sassoli - defender of European values; Europe has lost a great spirit
17:35, 11.01.2022 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday, at the death of European Parliament President David Sassoli, that Europe had lost "a great spirit and a true promoter of the European project". The head of the Romanian diplomacy was present at a press conference that marked, in Bucharest, the…
PM discusses with OMV Petrom representatives about investments in encouraging transition to green energy by 2030
19:45, 10.01.2022 - On Monday, OMV Petrom representatives presented to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca the development plan for investments in Romania for the 2030 horizon, considering the objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. According to a press release sent to Agerpres by the Government, the Prime Minister…
Prime Minister Ciuca and US Charge d'Affaires Muniz discuss Strategic Partnership
19:00, 23.12.2021 - On Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received the United States Charge d'Affaires in Bucharest, David Muniz. According to a Government press release, the discussion focused on the bilateral agenda between Romania and the United States, the developments…
PM Ciuca at meeting with President of the European Council presents commitment to strengthening cohesion at EU level
10:20, 21.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca presented, during his meeting in Brussels on Monday, with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the main priorities of the Government and offered assurances regarding Romania's commitment to continue to support, as a state deeply attached to the European…
PM Ciuca - meeting with head of EC Representation: Managing the pandemic and Romania's financing priorities, on agenda
19:25, 14.12.2021 - Managing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Romania's financing priorities were among the topics of discussion held on Tuesday by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca with the head of the European Commission Representation in Romania, Ramona Chiriac, agerpres reports. The two officials discussed…
PM Citu, President Maia Sandu, about supporting European integration efforts of Republic of Moldova
19:45, 23.11.2021 - The Acting Prime Minister Florin Citu had a meeting on Tuesday, at Victoria Palace, with the president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is carrying out an official visit to Bucharest. According to a press release sent by the Government, talks were focused on measures for a strengthened…