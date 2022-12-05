PM Ciuca: Next year, budget allocated to investments to increase significantly, to over 110 billion RON

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) earned 1.06 billion RON in capitalization, 0.53pct, this week, and the value of transactions with shares increased by 360.5pct, compared to the previous week.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) chair Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday said that the ruling coalition reached an agreement on the budget envelope for pensions, which should account for at least 15 billion RON, told Agerpres.

The Government has completed the analysis for the last budget revision of this year, concluding that it will be positive, with an increase in the revenues of the general consolidated budget by 500 million RON.

Speaking on Thursday in Vicovu de Sus - northern Suceava County, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca gave assurances that next year's budget will be approved in Parliament by mid-December.

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, declared on Monday that the liberals support the increase of pensions by 15% if the budget allows it.

Food and energy security represent priorities in the coming period, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Sunday, on the occasion of his participation in the INDAGRA International Fair.

Fuel price compensation will be extended until the end of the year, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday.

The government will launch an agency dedicated to foreign investments, as a central point of communication with companies interested in investing in Romania, which will function directly under the coordination of the prime minister, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced.