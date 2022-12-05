PM Ciuca: Next year, budget allocated to investments to increase significantly, to over 110 billion RON

PM Ciuca: Next year, budget allocated to investments to increase significantly, to over 110 billion RONPublicat:
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announces that the budget allocated to investments in 2023 will increase significantly, to over 110 billion RON, compared to almost 90 billion RON this year.
