PM Ciuca, Italian ForMin Di Maio address situation generated by military aggression in Ukraine

Joe Biden ar putea veni în Europa (surse CNN). Biden: Nu vom lăsa autocrați să impună lumii o direcție

Joe Biden ar putea veni în Europa (surse CNN). Biden: Nu vom lăsa autocrați să impună lumii o direcție

Călătoria ar urma să vină în urma vizitelor celor mai importanți oficiali americani după președintele Statelor Unite, vicepreședintele Kamala Harris și secretarul de stat Antony Blinken.Nicio… [citeste mai departe]

Ceaiul care luptă împotriva asteniei de primăvară, cu multe beneficii pentru organism. Te ajută să slăbești și alungă depresia

Ceaiul care luptă împotriva asteniei de primăvară, cu multe beneficii pentru organism. Te ajută să slăbești și alungă depresia

Ceaiul care luptă împotriva asteniei de primăvară, cu multe beneficii pentru organism. Acest ceai este recomandat de către specialiști… [citeste mai departe]

Oficial european: Avansul de 4% al economiei UE, preconizat de Comisia Europeană în februarie, este puţin probabil să fie atins

Oficial european: Avansul de 4% al economiei UE, preconizat de Comisia Europeană în februarie, este puţin probabil să fie atins

Comisarul european pentru Economie, Paolo Gentiloni, a transmis, luni, că cele mai recente estimări privind evoluţia economiei europene nu… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski, un Gavrilo Princip disperat să împingă omenirea în cel de-Al Treilea Război Mondial!

Zelenski, un Gavrilo Princip disperat să împingă omenirea în cel de-Al Treilea Război Mondial!

„Nu știu cu ce arme se vor da luptele în Al Treilea Război Mondial, dar al Patrulea Război Mondial va fi cu bețe și pietre”, spunea Albert Einstein. În mass-media din Statele Unite, există o atmosferă de… [citeste mai departe]

Laurențiu Marin este oficial deputat PSD de Vrancea; el a depus astăzi jurământul în Camera Deputaților

Laurențiu Marin este oficial deputat PSD de Vrancea; el a depus astăzi jurământul în Camera Deputaților

​Social democratul Laurențiu Marin a depus azi jurământul de credință față de țară și popor în fața plenului Camerei Deputaților, întrunit în ședință solemnă. Laurențiu Marin a preluat… [citeste mai departe]

Studenta din Timişoara care a ucis şi tranşat un bărbat în 2009 ar putea fi eliberată condiţionat

Studenta din Timişoara care a ucis şi tranşat un bărbat în 2009 ar putea fi eliberată condiţionat

Studenta la Facultatea de Medicină din Timişoara care a ucis şi a tranşat un bărbat într-un cămin studenţesc, în anul 2009, împreună cu iubitul ei de la acea vreme, ar putea fi eliberată condiţionat… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul de la Kremlin aduce noi luptători în Ucraina: Putin angajează combatanţi din Orientul Mijlociu pe 200-300 de dolari pe lună (media)

Liderul de la Kremlin aduce noi luptători în Ucraina: Putin angajează combatanţi din Orientul Mijlociu pe 200-300 de dolari pe lună (media)

Rusia intenţionează să-şi completeze forţele în Ucraina prin racolarea de combatanţi ceceni şi sirieni, cu ajutorul… [citeste mai departe]

Secretarul general al ONU, despre consecinţele războiului din Ucraina: „Trebuie să facem tot posibilul pentru a evita un uragan al foametei"

Secretarul general al ONU, despre consecinţele războiului din Ucraina: „Trebuie să facem tot posibilul pentru a evita un uragan al foametei”

Secretarul general al ONU, Antonio Guterres, a avertizat luni împotriva repercusiunilor războiului Rusiei… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciuă anunţă plafonări şi compensări la facturile de energie şi gaze naturale de la 1 aprilie

Nicolae Ciuă anunţă plafonări şi compensări la facturile de energie şi gaze naturale de la 1 aprilie

Guvernul va adopta, în această săptămână, un set de soluții care includ plafonări și compensări ale prețurilor la energie si gaze naturale, pentru un an de zile, începând cu 1 aprilie, a… [citeste mai departe]

Conferință internațională dedicată ultimelor descoperiri din domeniul gerontologiei și longevității

Conferință internațională dedicată ultimelor descoperiri din domeniul gerontologiei și longevității

Senatul Științific al Fundației Dan Voiculescu pentru Dezvoltarea României aduce, din nou, față în față, în cadrul unei noi conferințe științifice, experți de renume în gerontologie și longevitate,… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciuca, Italian ForMin Di Maio address situation generated by military aggression in Ukraine

Publicat:
PM Ciuca, Italian ForMin Di Maio address situation generated by military aggression in Ukraine

received, on Monday, at the , the Minister of and of the Government of the , Luigi di Maio, the discussions regarding especially the situation generated by the military aggression in Ukraine, both from the perspective of the military, economic and social effects, as well as from that of the management of the humanitarian crisis and the flow of Ukrainian refugees, the government informed in a release.

President Iohannis, to Italian ForMin Di Maio: Romania supports adoption of new sanctions against Russia

18:15, 14.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Monday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Luigi Di Maio, context in which the former expressed Romania's support for the adoption of new sanctions to maintain high pressure on…

PM Ciuca: It is imperative for authorities to work with civil society for managing Ukrainian refugee situation

17:40, 14.03.2022 - It is imperative for state authorities to work together with the civil society for managing the situation of the refugee from Ukraine, PM Nicolae Ciuca said, during a meeting with the civil society and international organizations involved in managing the Ukrainian refugee crisis, the Government informs,…

Ukrainian asylum seekers in Romania since conflict starts reach 3,288

14:55, 07.03.2022 - Romania's Interior Ministry (MAI) informed on Monday that, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 3,288 Ukrainian citizens had applied for asylum in Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

PM Ciuca, at meeting with EU Commissioner Johansson highlights importance of EU, NATO unity in context of Ukrainian crisis

21:01, 28.02.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who received Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, at the Victoria Palace on Monday, insisted on the importance of the solidarity and unity of the EU and NATO in the context of the crisis generated in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

UPDATE Gov't spokesman Carbunaru: Sites spreading fake news shut down in Ukrainian crisis context

11:16, 28.02.2022 - Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru announced on Monday that several sites that "were spreading fake news in the context of the crisis in Ukraine "have been shut down or are about to be shut down." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

MAE convokes inter-institutional crisis cell to support Romanian citizens in Ukraine

11:35, 24.02.2022 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) continues to monitor the situation of Romanian citizens in Ukraine and has convoked the inter-institutional crisis cell to support and grant consular assistance to Romanian citizens in Ukraine, shows a release of the Executive regarding Prime Minister Nicolae…

Prime Minister Ciuca convenes task force to manage situation generated by Russian military aggression in Ukraine

10:11, 24.02.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has convened on Thursday, at the level of the Government, the task force to manage the situation generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca, on situation in Ukraine: Institutionally, all measures have been taken, in accordance with CSAT

11:55, 23.02.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca reported in regards to the situation at border with Ukraine, that institutionally all measures have been taken in accordance with the Supreme Council for Country's Defence (CSAT)'s decisions and in coordination with NATO and EU allies, requesting responsible ministers…


