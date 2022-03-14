PM Ciuca, Italian ForMin Di Maio address situation generated by military aggression in Ukraine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Monday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Luigi Di Maio, context in which the former expressed Romania's support for the adoption of new sanctions to maintain high pressure on…

It is imperative for state authorities to work together with the civil society for managing the situation of the refugee from Ukraine, PM Nicolae Ciuca said, during a meeting with the civil society and international organizations involved in managing the Ukrainian refugee crisis, the Government informs,…

Romania's Interior Ministry (MAI) informed on Monday that, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 3,288 Ukrainian citizens had applied for asylum in Romania.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who received Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, at the Victoria Palace on Monday, insisted on the importance of the solidarity and unity of the EU and NATO in the context of the crisis generated in Ukraine.

Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru announced on Monday that several sites that "were spreading fake news in the context of the crisis in Ukraine "have been shut down or are about to be shut down."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) continues to monitor the situation of Romanian citizens in Ukraine and has convoked the inter-institutional crisis cell to support and grant consular assistance to Romanian citizens in Ukraine, shows a release of the Executive regarding Prime Minister Nicolae…

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has convened on Thursday, at the level of the Government, the task force to manage the situation generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca reported in regards to the situation at border with Ukraine, that institutionally all measures have been taken in accordance with the Supreme Council for Country's Defence (CSAT)'s decisions and in coordination with NATO and EU allies, requesting responsible ministers…