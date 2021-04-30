PM Citu: We have all conditions to reach 5 million persons immunized on June 1

Stiri Recomandate

LIVE - TV NEWS BUZAU – "Tocatorul de stiri", cu Iulian Gavriluta. Astazi despre Paste si devieri, trepadusii si distrufgerea urbei, Loredana si "cardul de manelica", critica de film – "Patimile", comunistoizii Tom si Gica, decriptari si dezvaluiri de ulti

LIVE - TV NEWS BUZAU – “Tocatorul de stiri”, cu Iulian Gavriluta. Astazi despre Paste si devieri, trepadusii si distrufgerea urbei, Loredana si “cardul de manelica”, critica de film – “Patimile”, comunistoizii Tom si Gica, decriptari si dezvaluiri de ulti

Raed Arafat, anunț clar despre vacanțele de la mare. Toți turiștii sunt obligați să poarte măști (exclusiv)

Raed Arafat, anunț clar despre vacanțele de la mare. Toți turiștii sunt obligați să poarte măști (exclusiv)

Masca de protecție o să fie obligatorie la plajă în acest weekend ce coincide cu data de 1 Mai și cu Paștele ortodox. Raed Arafat, anunț clar despre vacanțele de la mare

Primarul Cătălin Cherecheș spune că este anchetat pentru că nu a vrut să o toarne pe Udrea

Primarul Cătălin Cherecheș spune că este anchetat pentru că nu a vrut să o toarne pe Udrea

Cătălin Cherecheș, primarul din Baia Mare, a dat declarații în dosarul de corupție în care este anchetat. El a dezvăluit că procurorii i-au propus un târg în urma căruia ar fi trebuit să o toarne pe Elena Udrea

Președintele Chinei se oferă să ajute India să lupte împotriva epidemiei de coronavirus

Președintele Chinei se oferă să ajute India să lupte împotriva epidemiei de coronavirus

Președintele chinez Xi Jinping s-a oferit să ajute India să lupte împotriva epidemiei de coronavirus, scrie vineri presa de stat chineză, citată de Reuters.Xi și-a exprimat și condoleanțe față de premierul indian Narendra

Secrete regale despre cozonacul cu nucă şi pasca cu brânză pregătite la Castelul Săvârşin pentru Paşte VIDEO

Secrete regale despre cozonacul cu nucă şi pasca cu brânză pregătite la Castelul Săvârşin pentru Paşte VIDEO

Pentru sfintele Sărbători de Paşti din acest an, Majestatea Sa Margareta, alături de maestrul bucătar Viorica Luciana Călin, oferă două reţete tradiţionale: pască cu

Casa inteligentă începe cu Samsung SmartThings. Am testat un televizor Neo QLED 2021, un soundbar Q950A, un purificator Cube AX9500 și un aspirator Jet 75

Casa inteligentă începe cu Samsung SmartThings. Am testat un televizor Neo QLED 2021, un soundbar Q950A, un purificator Cube AX9500 și un aspirator Jet 75

Se vorbește la tot pasul despre integrarea dispozitivelor într-un ecosistem. Auzim adesea

Gospodinele din Republica Moldova păstrează ritualurile învățate de la strămoși. Cum se pregătește cel mai bun cozonac moldovenesc

Gospodinele din Republica Moldova păstrează ritualurile învățate de la strămoși. Cum se pregătește cel mai bun cozonac moldovenesc

Creștinii ortodocși respecta tradiția oriunde s-ar afla. În Republica Moldova gospodinele sunt și ele aproape gata cu pregătirile:

Capitala poate ieşi din scenariul roşu

Capitala poate ieşi din scenariul roşu

Rata de infectare din orașul București a scăzut vineri sub 3 la mie. Asta înseamnă că îndeplinește condițiile pentru a intra în scenariul galben, ceea ce presupune relaxarea restricțiilor. Totuși, autoritățile nu vor lua o decizie vineri, ci peste câteva zile. Datele oficiale arată că vineri, rata de infectare în București

Cum stăm la vaccinare: Un român din cinci are cel puțin o doză făcută, iar unul din 10 are schema completă

Cum stăm la vaccinare: Un român din cinci are cel puțin o doză făcută, iar unul din 10 are schema completă

Potrivit datelor oficiale transmise astăzi, 20,33% din populația eligibilă (16+) este vaccinată cu cel puțin o doză (3,272,322 persoane); 11,93% din populația eligibilă (16+)

Cum vrea Diana Șoșoacă să fie îngropată. Dan Bittman a fost șocat când a auzit-o

Cum vrea Diana Șoșoacă să fie îngropată. Dan Bittman a fost șocat când a auzit-o

Diana Șoșoacă surprinde cu un detaliu la care nimeni nu s-ar fi gândit. Fosta membră a partidului AUR a dezvăluit care este ultima sa dorință. Cum vrea să fie îngropată? Dan Bittman a rămas șocat de cele auzite. Diana Șoșoacă,


PM Citu: We have all conditions to reach 5 million persons immunized on June 1

Publicat:
PM Citu: We have all conditions to reach 5 million persons immunized on June 1

thanks Romanians who chose to vaccinate at drive-through centers all around the country, stating that the conditions to reach 5 million persons vaccinated by June 1st are fulfilled.

"I want to thank all Romanians who went to vaccinate at the drive-through centers throughout the country. By personal car, by motorcycle, by bike, by taxi. At the center in there was one vaccination per minute. We are speeding up the campaign. Besides programming through the platform, we have drive-through centers, vaccination at the family doctor, vaccination

Iohannis: Drive-through anti-COVID vaccination centers, a success; I encourage all Romanians to immunize

15:10, 29.04.2021 - The drive-through anti-COVID vaccination centers are "a success", said, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, who added that it's a new stage of the immunization campaign in which no sort of bureaucracy will be needed, report agerpres. He visited, in Constitution Square, the first drive-through…

PM Citu: Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to be sped up, through drive-through centers and vaccination marathons

19:45, 26.04.2021 - The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will be sped up, both in the urban and in the rural environment, in order to offer as many people as possible the chance to get immunized against the virus and gradually return to a normal life, announced Prime Minister Florin Citu, on Monday, at the Victoria…

PM Citu: 115,000 persons get immunised daily: vaccination is the only way to escape pandemic

11:05, 13.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu pointed out that starting on Tuesday the vaccination capacity reaches 115,000 persons per day at the national level and he urged Romanians again to get immunised, as vaccination is the only way to escape the pandemic. "Great news for the Romanians! We did what we had promised.…

Romanian government sets new COVID-19 vaccination target

12:05, 12.04.2021 - The Romanian government brought forward its vaccination target by almost two months, with Prime Minister Florin Cițu promising that many restrictions could be lifted if 10 million people get their vaccine by 1 August, according to euractiv. com.  ”My target and the government’s target is to vaccinate…

PM Citu: We all want to return to normal; we are speeding up the vaccination campaign

08:40, 01.04.2021 - We all want to return to normal, and vaccination is the fastest way to get rid of the pandemic, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday, announcing that the COVID-19 immunisation campaign will speed up. "Over 3,000,000 doses of vaccine administered so far! The good news is that 1 million people…

AUR announces it will protest in front of prefectures across the country

17:00, 29.03.2021 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR, parliamentary party) announces that it will protest, on Monday, in front of the headquarters of the prefectures from all over the country and in the Universitatii Square in Bucharest, and will demand the resignation of Prime Minister Florin Citu and Secretary…

Vaccination campaign going well, target stands: 10.4 million people immunized against COVID by September

16:41, 16.03.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu reiterated on Tuesday, in southern Craiova, that the COVID vaccination campaign is going well in Romania, emphasizing that the target of reaching 10.4 million people immunized against SARS-CoV-2 virus by September remains the same. "The target stands - and we checked when…

PM Citu: Talk about implementing vaccination pass still premature, it would create discrimination

10:26, 12.03.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu, speaking on Thursday evening on private broadcaster B1 TV, said that it is still too early to discuss about implementing a vaccine passport that should come along with an internal bonus for those who get immunized, because it would create a discrimination before all the…


