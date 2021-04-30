PM Citu: We have all conditions to reach 5 million persons immunized on June 1

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The drive-through anti-COVID vaccination centers are "a success", said, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, who added that it's a new stage of the immunization campaign in which no sort of bureaucracy will be needed, report agerpres. He visited, in Constitution Square, the first drive-through…

- The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will be sped up, both in the urban and in the rural environment, in order to offer as many people as possible the chance to get immunized against the virus and gradually return to a normal life, announced Prime Minister Florin Citu, on Monday, at the Victoria…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu pointed out that starting on Tuesday the vaccination capacity reaches 115,000 persons per day at the national level and he urged Romanians again to get immunised, as vaccination is the only way to escape the pandemic. "Great news for the Romanians! We did what we had promised.…

- The Romanian government brought forward its vaccination target by almost two months, with Prime Minister Florin Cițu promising that many restrictions could be lifted if 10 million people get their vaccine by 1 August, according to euractiv. com. ”My target and the government’s target is to vaccinate…

- We all want to return to normal, and vaccination is the fastest way to get rid of the pandemic, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday, announcing that the COVID-19 immunisation campaign will speed up. "Over 3,000,000 doses of vaccine administered so far! The good news is that 1 million people…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR, parliamentary party) announces that it will protest, on Monday, in front of the headquarters of the prefectures from all over the country and in the Universitatii Square in Bucharest, and will demand the resignation of Prime Minister Florin Citu and Secretary…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu reiterated on Tuesday, in southern Craiova, that the COVID vaccination campaign is going well in Romania, emphasizing that the target of reaching 10.4 million people immunized against SARS-CoV-2 virus by September remains the same. "The target stands - and we checked when…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu, speaking on Thursday evening on private broadcaster B1 TV, said that it is still too early to discuss about implementing a vaccine passport that should come along with an internal bonus for those who get immunized, because it would create a discrimination before all the…