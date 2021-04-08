PM Citu proposes measures for those who attend Orthodox Easter service

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that he will submit for approval at Thursday's meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) a series of proposals aimed at Orthodox Easter holidays, including the one on traffic during the night, to be allowed until 5:00 hrs for those who…

- The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. As of Friday, the…

- A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres. People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…

- Prime Minister Florin Cițu on Thursday discussed in detail with the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, about the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania, stating that the EU Commission supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM)…

- Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

- The Grampet Group, the largest railway group and private logistics operator in Romania and Central and Southeast Europe, has launched operations in Slovenia. The group expanded its rail freight division to the tenth country in the region, according to Romania-Insider. “The expansion in Slovenia is…

- Prime Minister Florin Cițu argued on Thursday that the government will attract foreign investors to jointly reform the economy, adding that 30 years have been wasted in this regard, according to Agerpres. “I made a promise last year and many said it was a campaign promise. No, it was not a campaign…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu declared today that a regulatory act will be rolled out, instituting the suspension of the activity for a determined period for those companies that disregard the measures to prevent and fight the spread of COVID -19. "There's a novelty in today's decision of the…