PM Citu proposes measures for those who attend Orthodox Easter servicePublicat:
Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Thursday that he will present to the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) a proposal of measures for the upcoming Orthodox Easter weekend, according to Romania-Insider. Cițu stated that for those who wish to attend the Easter service, traffic during the night should be allowed until 5:00. The time […] The post PM Citu proposes measures for those who attend Orthodox Easter service appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PM Citu: Night traffic - allowed until 5 a.m. for those who attend Orthodox Easter service
12:55, 08.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that he will submit for approval at Thursday's meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) a series of proposals aimed at Orthodox Easter holidays, including the one on traffic during the night, to be allowed until 5:00 hrs for those who…
Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases rise
11:40, 02.04.2021 - The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. As of Friday, the…
Anti-restriction protests rally in Victoriei Square against COVID measures
11:35, 30.03.2021 - A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres. People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…
PM Citu: EU Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of 2021
15:05, 19.03.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Cițu on Thursday discussed in detail with the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, about the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania, stating that the EU Commission supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM)…
Romania halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
16:36, 12.03.2021 - Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…
Romania’s Grampet Group expands in Slovenia
08:11, 27.02.2021 - The Grampet Group, the largest railway group and private logistics operator in Romania and Central and Southeast Europe, has launched operations in Slovenia. The group expanded its rail freight division to the tenth country in the region, according to Romania-Insider. “The expansion in Slovenia is…
PM Forin Cițu: 30 years have been wasted, we will attract foreign investors to reform the economy
08:11, 27.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Cițu argued on Thursday that the government will attract foreign investors to jointly reform the economy, adding that 30 years have been wasted in this regard, according to Agerpres. “I made a promise last year and many said it was a campaign promise. No, it was not a campaign…
PM Citu: Companies that disregard COVID prevention measures to have their activity suspended
16:45, 03.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu declared today that a regulatory act will be rolled out, instituting the suspension of the activity for a determined period for those companies that disregard the measures to prevent and fight the spread of COVID -19. "There's a novelty in today's decision of the…