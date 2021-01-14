PM Citu on Justice: Priority now is to get rid of CVM

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The judicial system expects from the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) an active role, a constructive and mature approach, free of partisanship in terms of the most "burning" themes in the field, on Thursday said president Klaus Iohannis, at the stocktaking report annual meeting of the CSM, according…

- Ministrul Finantelor, Florin Cîtu, a anuntat, marti, ca în 17 noiembrie echipele de control ale ANAF au început un control la Federatia Româna de Fotbal."În 17.11.2020, echipele de control ale ANAF au început un control la Federatia Româna de Fotbal,…

- Florin Citu a fost intrebat, luni seara, intr-o conferinta de presa, daca a semnat raportul de predare-primire la preluarea functiei de la Eugen Teodorovici si a afirmat: ”Am observatii acolo si sunt cateva anchete in Ministerul de Finante. In acest moment unele sunt terminate, iar raportul a ajuns…

- National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Thursday that the real stake after this year's general election is the establishment of a reformist majority in Romania, which can only comprise USR, the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the National Liberal Party…

- Inflation will not rise and interest rates will continue to fall, with Romania having an advantage over the rest of Europe, that it can push the economy through interest rates, the Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu said on Thursday, according to AGERPRES."Inflation will not rise and…

- "Nu si nu cresc taxele si nici nu trebuie sa ne uitam la anul viitor, ajunge sa ne uitam la 2020. In 2020 am trecut printr-o perioada dificila, exista riscul sa nu avem bani la buget si totusi, chiar daca am eliminat taxe introduse de cei care azi ne acuza de socialisti, cum ar fi supraacciza la…

- Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, announced on Tuesday that the budget deficit for the first nine months of this year is of 6.36 pct of the GDP, or 67.27 billion RON, according to AGERPRES."Romania, together with the global economy, is going through the largest crisis in the last 100…

- Depunerea declaratiilor fiscale de catre firme va fi amanata pana pe 25 decembrie 2020, iar rambursarea TVA cu control ulterior ar putea fi prelungita pana pe 25 ianuarie, anul viitor, a anuntat, miercuri, ministrul Finantelor Publice, Florin Citu. "Ne gandim la anul viitor pentru ca se…