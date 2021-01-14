PM Citu on Justice: Priority now is to get rid of CVM

Stiri Recomandate

Cum arată acum fiica lui Paul Walker. Meadow are un succes uriaș ca model

Cum arată acum fiica lui Paul Walker. Meadow are un succes uriaș ca model

Meadow, fiica regretatului Paul Walker, e din ce în ce mai frumoasă. Tânăra în vârstă de 22 de ani se bucură de o carieră de succes în modelling. Recent, ea a devenit imaginea celei mai noi colecții a brandului Proenza Schouler. „Sunt incredibil de recunoscătoare… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment omagial dedicat poetului Mihai Eminescu la Muzeul Județean Argeș

Eveniment omagial dedicat poetului Mihai Eminescu la Muzeul Județean Argeș

  De Ziua Culturii Naționale și în ziua când se împlinesc 171 de ani de la nașterea poetului național Mihai Eminescu, 15 ianuarie 2021, la Muzeul Județean Argeș va avea loc un eveniment omagial dedicat poetului, o expoziție temporară cu lucrări de… [citeste mai departe]

Appetito Romania se alătură campaniei TOTUL PENTRU VICTORIA!

Appetito Romania se alătură campaniei TOTUL PENTRU VICTORIA!

Dorim să aducem în atenția voastră cazul Victoriei, o fetiță în varstă de 1 an și jumătate, care se confruntă cu o formă rară de cancer. Învingerea acestei boli necesită un tratament costisitor în... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

DNA a descoperit o fraudă cu fonduri europene de peste 8 milioane de lei intr-o localitate condusa de primar PNL

DNA a descoperit o fraudă cu fonduri europene de peste 8 milioane de lei intr-o localitate condusa de primar PNL

O firmă din Panciu şi reprezentantul acestuia au fost trimişi în judecată de cătr procurorii DNA pentru fraudă cu fonduri europene, prejudiciul fiind estimat la peste 8 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Firmă din Vrancea, trimisă în judecată de DNA pentru fraudă cu fonduri europene; patronul „a creat un circuit financiar cu ramificații în Bulgaria, China, Turcia, Cipru și Slovenia”

ULTIMA ORĂ! Firmă din Vrancea, trimisă în judecată de DNA pentru fraudă cu fonduri europene; patronul „a creat un circuit financiar cu ramificații în Bulgaria, China, Turcia, Cipru și Slovenia”

Procurorii… [citeste mai departe]

Delia, nemulțumită de destinația turistică preferată a milionarilor lumii

Delia, nemulțumită de destinația turistică preferată a milionarilor lumii

Delia și soțul ei, Răzvan Munteanu, au ales la început anului 2021 să viziteze Tulum, cea mai în vogă destinație turistică a momentului și devenită stațiunea favorită a milionarilor. Contrar așteptărilor, artista s-a declarat complet dezamăgită… [citeste mai departe]

Liviu Dragnea, citat la DNA pentru a fi pus sub acuzare pentru trafic de influență în dosarul vizitei la Donald Trump

Liviu Dragnea, citat la DNA pentru a fi pus sub acuzare pentru trafic de influență în dosarul vizitei la Donald Trump

Fostul lider PSD Liviu Dragnea a fost citat azi la DNA pentru a fi pus sub acuzare pentru trafic de influență în dosarul vizitei din SUA la inaugurarea președintelui… [citeste mai departe]

Dacia lansează Bigster, un SUV de 4,6 metri lungime

Dacia lansează Bigster, un SUV de 4,6 metri lungime

Noul SUV lansat de Dacia, sub numele Bigster, este soluția pentru un vehicul de segment C, accesibil la preț. Modelul are 4,6 metri lungime și poate fi echipat cu motorizări alternative şi hibride. Dacia a... [citeste mai departe]

Se deschide și pârtia de la Șuior

Se deschide și pârtia de la Șuior

Pârtia de la Șuior se deschide vineri, după ce în acest sezon a fost totul închis.”VINERI DESCHIDEM P RTIILE ȘUIOR! Dragi prieteni, avem o veste super pentru pasionații sporturilor de iarnă. Începând de vineri, 15 ianuarie, deschidem pârtiile Șuior. Program zilnic: 10:00 - 20:00. Iar pentru cei care… [citeste mai departe]

Robert Cazanciuc, critici pentru Iohannis: Dacă ar fi ţinut cont de votul românilor am fi evitat acele conflicte care aduc oamenii în stradă

Robert Cazanciuc, critici pentru Iohannis: Dacă ar fi ţinut cont de votul românilor am fi evitat acele conflicte care aduc oamenii în stradă

Senatorul PSD de Giurgiu Robert Cazanciuc a declarat miercuri, într-o conferinţă de presă, că începutul de an… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PM Citu on Justice: Priority now is to get rid of CVM

Publicat:
PM Citu on Justice: Priority now is to get rid of CVM

Romanian government's priority right now is to get rid of the Control and (CVM), on Thursday said the minister, , in reference to the Justice field.

"Here, the CVM (...), we also had a discussion with [Justice minister, ed. n.], for us, now, the priority is to get rid of the CVM. (...) It is about complying with the recommendations of the , recommendations of the and to get rid of the CVM, that is what we have to do," said in an interview on on Thursday.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Iohannis: Judicial system expects active role from CSM, constructive, mature approach, partisanship-free

13:55, 03.12.2020 - The judicial system expects from the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) an active role, a constructive and mature approach, free of partisanship in terms of the most "burning" themes in the field, on Thursday said president Klaus Iohannis, at the stocktaking report annual meeting of the CSM, according…

Control al ANAF la Federația Romana de Fotbal

13:50, 24.11.2020 - Ministrul Finantelor, Florin Cîtu, a anuntat, marti, ca în 17 noiembrie echipele de control ale ANAF au început un control la Federatia Româna de Fotbal."În 17.11.2020, echipele de control ale ANAF au început un control la Federatia Româna de Fotbal,…

Florin Citu nu a semnat raportul de predare-primire de la Eugen Teodorovici: Am observatii si sunt cateva anchete in Ministerul de Finante; unele sunt terminate, iar raportul a ajuns la organele de control, unele la DNA, altele in alta parte

21:05, 23.11.2020 - Florin Citu a fost intrebat, luni seara, intr-o conferinta de presa, daca a semnat raportul de predare-primire la preluarea functiei de la Eugen Teodorovici si a afirmat: ”Am observatii acolo si sunt cateva anchete in Ministerul de Finante. In acest moment unele sunt terminate, iar raportul a ajuns…

GeneralElection2020/USR's Barna says to go for presidential talks with PLUS's Ciolos to attempt USR-PLUS-PNL majority

09:00, 30.10.2020 - National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Thursday that the real stake after this year's general election is the establishment of a reformist majority in Romania, which can only comprise USR, the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the National Liberal Party…

FinMin Citu: Inflation not to rise, interest rates to continue to fall

13:31, 29.10.2020 - Inflation will not rise and interest rates will continue to fall, with Romania having an advantage over the rest of Europe, that it can push the economy through interest rates, the Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu said on Thursday, according to AGERPRES."Inflation will not rise and…

Florin Citu: "Cand am ajuns la minister erau 30 de miliarde de lei in facturi neplatite catre sectorul privat"

11:06, 29.10.2020 - "Nu si nu cresc taxele si nici nu trebuie sa ne uitam la anul viitor, ajunge sa ne uitam la 2020. In 2020 am trecut printr-o perioada dificila, exista riscul sa nu avem bani la buget si totusi, chiar daca am eliminat taxe introduse de cei care azi ne acuza de socialisti, cum ar fi supraacciza la…

FinMin Citu: Budget deficit on first nine months is 6.36 pct of GDP

15:45, 27.10.2020 - Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, announced on Tuesday that the budget deficit for the first nine months of this year is of 6.36 pct of the GDP, or 67.27 billion RON, according to AGERPRES."Romania, together with the global economy, is going through the largest crisis in the last 100…

Citu: Depunerea declaratiilor fiscale, amanata pana pe 25 decembrie; rambursarea TVA cu control ulterior, pana in 25 ianuarie 2021

16:11, 21.10.2020 - Depunerea declaratiilor fiscale de catre firme va fi amanata pana pe 25 decembrie 2020, iar rambursarea TVA cu control ulterior ar putea fi prelungita pana pe 25 ianuarie, anul viitor, a anuntat, miercuri, ministrul Finantelor Publice, Florin Citu. "Ne gandim la anul viitor pentru ca se…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 ianuarie 2021
Bucuresti -5°C | 2°C
Iasi -3°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | -0°C
Timisoara -3°C | 3°C
Constanta -2°C | 4°C
Brasov -5°C | -0°C
Baia Mare -5°C | 1°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.01.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 451.864,80 5.253.743,28
II (5/6) 2 75.310,80 -
III (4/6) 331 455,05 -
IV (3/6) 6.993 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.764.776,48

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 ianuarie 2021
USD 4.0025
EUR 4.8738
CHF 4.5059
GBP 5.4734
CAD 3.1425
XAU 238.75
JPY 3.8507
CNY 0.6186
AED 1.0897
AUD 3.1005
MDL 0.2327
BGN 2.4919

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec