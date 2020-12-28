PM Citu: Minimum salary to increase slightly above inflation rate Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday said that the minimum salary will increase slightly above the inflation rate, by 3.1 per cent, next year. "Today we had a discussion with employers and unions about the minimum salary. On the one hand, you know very well that the Romanian economy is going through an economic crisis along with all the world's economies. On the one hand, entrepreneurs, who had carried the burden in this past year and supported the economy during this time of crisis, came up with the proposal to keep the minimum salary at the same level, instead of increasing it. On… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

