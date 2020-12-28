PM Citu: Minimum salary to increase slightly above inflation rate

Stiri Recomandate

Premierul Florin Cîţu anunţă măsurile active care se vor prelungi şi în 2021

Premierul Florin Cîţu a anunţat, luni, după şedinţa de Guvern, că o serie de măsuri active care s-au derulat în 2020 vor fi continuate şi anul viitor, referindu-se la şomajul tehnic, IMM Invest şi munca flexibilă. OUG cu toate măsurile… [citeste mai departe]

PM Citu: I have found a solution to prolong measure regarding postponement of interest rates

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday said that he found a solution that would allow Romanians who were and are still affected by the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic to continue to benefit from the deferral… [citeste mai departe]

FCSB s-a interesat de un fotbalist în vogă din Liga 1: „Rar mai vezi unul ca el în România”

FCSB e în căutarea unui fundaș dreapta și are mai multe ținte din Liga 1. Nu doar Denis Haruț de la FC Botoșani a intrat în vizorul roș-albaștrilor, ci și Georgi Pashov, fundașul dreapta de 30 de ani de… [citeste mai departe]

Prima reacție alergică a unei persoane vaccinate pentru coronavirus, în România

O asistentă medicală din Cluj a avut o „manifestare alergica uşoară”, după ce a fost vaccinată anti-COVID. „Din 165 persoane vaccinate până în prezent, a existat un singur caz de manifestare alergică uşoară de tip urticarian la nivelul… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 2021: Cum va fi următorul an pentru fiecare zodie

În cadrul emisiunii "ATITUDINI", astrologul și fondatoarea "Astro Diamond", Cristina Oxentii, a venit cu câteva previziuni astrologice pentru anul 2021 pentru fiecare zodie în parte. Berbec — cea mai grea perioadă a trecut. Noul an vă ușurează mult situația morală și psihologică, veți… [citeste mai departe]

Genial! Când s-a gândit Hagi să facă Academia de la Constanța: „Atunci am pus pe foaie”

Gică Hagi, 55 de ani, a explicat într-un interviu pentru Andi Moisescu când i-a venit ideea să creeze o academie de fotbal în România.  „Sistemul pentru juniori există, dar nu e tratat foarte serios. Prin licență,… [citeste mai departe]

Pe 31 decembrie va fi prima zi de vaccinare a personalului medical din Argeș

Pe 31 decembrie va fi prima zi de vaccinare a personalului medical din Argeș. Se fac deja programările în platforma națională. Citește și Vaccinarea anti Covid. Punctul de vedere oficial al BOR „Mâine(n.red. marți, 29 decembrie a.c),  în jurul orei… [citeste mai departe]

Novavax începe studiul clinic pe oameni pentru vaccinul anti-COVID. 30.000 de voluntari s-au înscris

Aproximativ 30.000 de voluntari vor face parte din studiul clinic al vaccinului anti-COVID produs de Novavax, a a declarat luni dezvoltatorul de medicamente, după ce a întârziat procesul de două ori… [citeste mai departe]

Un medic român avertizează: Valul 3 al pandemiei va veni și peste noi, cu noile tulpini

Directorul medical al Spitalului de boli infecțioase „Victor Babeș” din Timișoara transmite un mesaj de încredere în vaccin și subliniază că personal s-a vaccinat, deși are alergii multiple, și cu toate acestea, n-a avut… [citeste mai departe]

O serie de districte din Germania nu vor folosi dozele de vaccin anti-COVID-19 sub suspiciunea că lanţul frigorific necesar transportului a fost întrerupt

O serie de districte din Germania nu vor folosi dozele de vaccin anti-COVID-19 primite… [citeste mai departe]


PM Citu: Minimum salary to increase slightly above inflation rate

Publicat:
on Monday said that the minimum salary will increase slightly above the inflation rate, by 3.1 per cent, next year.

"Today we had a discussion with employers and unions about the minimum salary. On the one hand, you know very well that the Romanian economy is going through an economic crisis along with all the world's economies. On the one hand, entrepreneurs, who had carried the burden in this past year and supported the economy during this time of crisis, came up with the proposal to keep the minimum salary at the same level, instead of increasing it. On…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Citu: We won't slash salaries of public employees; they will stay at 2020 level

19:05, 28.12.2020 - Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday announced that the salaries of public sector employees will not be cut next year, but they will be maintained at the level of those of December 2020, until an analysis of the salary law is completed. "As for the employees in the public sector, I said it,…

LabMin Turcanu: Government's Decision to increase minimum salary to be passed on Wednesday

18:15, 28.12.2020 - The Government's Decision by which the minimum gross salary will be increased next year from 2,230 lei to 2,300 lei will be adopted in the Government's meeting on Wednesday, the Labor and Social Protection Minister Raluca Turcan announced on Monday on Facebook. "The minimum wage will be increased…

Government considers raising gross minimum wage for 2021 by 70 RON, to 2,300 RON

15:10, 28.12.2020 - Government is considering raising gross minimum wage, guaranteed for the year 2021 with a level that would surpass the inflation rate, namely by 70 RON, gross, from 2,230 RON to 2,300 RON gross per month. Prime Minister Florin Citu and Labor Minister Raluca Turcan, had on Monday, consultations…

SMEs Council: Government takes over our proposal for raising minimum wage to 2,300 RON

13:00, 28.12.2020 - Prime-Minister Florin Citu supported on Monday, within the National Tripartite Council, the proposal of raising the minimum wage to 2,300 RON as of 2021, declared on Monday, for AGERPRES, the chairman of the National Council of Small and Medium Sized Private Enterprises in Romania - (CNIPMMR), Florin…

Governing program: Establishing minimum wage will take into account productivity, inflation, economic growth

21:55, 23.12.2020 - The Government intends to draw up a law that will regulate the gross minimum wage through a calculation formula, based on work productivity, inflation index and economic growth, according to the Governing program submitted on Wednesday in Parliament, by then PM-designate Florin Citu. "Drawing up…

ParliamentaryElections2020/AEP: Abroad voters can vote even if residence document expired after March 1

17:05, 30.11.2020 - Romanian voters who hold a document certifying their residence abroad and whose validity period has expired between March 1 and December 6 may exercise their right to vote in elections to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. A press release of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) sent on Monday…

Orban: Raises in minimum wage in 2021 depends on the state of the economy

12:11, 24.11.2020 - At virtual talks with representatives of the Tripartite National Council for Social Dialogue on Monday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the guaranteed minimum wage will increase in 2021 depending on the state of the economy, according to AGERPRES. "We are in favour of a raise mechanism…

University of Bucharest announces launch of Open Lab within CIVIS, financing of social responsibility projects

18:01, 29.09.2020 - The University of Bucharest (UB) announced on Tuesday the launch of an Open Lab aimed at settling and accelerating collaboration between the academic community of the higher education institution and the interested parties of the Romanian society for the development of local, regional or national…


