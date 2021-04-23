Stiri Recomandate

Rusia a anunțat o apropiată retragere a trupelor sale de la frontiera ucraineană

Rusia a anunțat o apropiată retragere a trupelor sale de la frontiera ucraineană

După săptămâni de tensiuni între Rusia și Ucraina, ajunse zilele trecute la un punct în care a existat temerea de izbucnire a unui conflict armat, joi a apărut un prim semn de destindere. Moscova a anunțat că își va retrage trupele masate… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis a mers cu bicicleta la palatul Cotroceni: „Un pic de ploaie nu a dăunat nimănui”

Iohannis a mers cu bicicleta la palatul Cotroceni: „Un pic de ploaie nu a dăunat nimănui”

Președintele Klaus Iohannis, care a ajuns vineri cu biciclata la palatul Cotroceni, alăturându-se astfel campaniei Vinerea Verde, a recomandat folosirea mijloacelor de transport alternativ, a mersului pe jos sau… [citeste mai departe]

Concedii medicale plătite pentru românii carantinați. Care sunt condițiile de acordare

Concedii medicale plătite pentru românii carantinați. Care sunt condițiile de acordare

Statul va plăti concediul medical pentru carantină sută la sută atât pentru contacții persoanelor confirmate cu SARS COV 2, cât și pentru persoanele care revin în țară dintr-o vacanță petrecută într-o ţară aflată pe lista… [citeste mai departe]

Şeful SMFT: Forţele Terestre devin, cu fiecare zi, forţa care dă încredere populaţiei

Şeful SMFT: Forţele Terestre devin, cu fiecare zi, forţa care dă încredere populaţiei

Forţele Terestre devin, cu fiecare zi, forţa care dă încredere populaţiei că sunt în măsură să răspundă adecvat şi eficace oricăror situaţii, a transmis, vineri, şeful Statului Major al Forţelor Terestre, generalul-maior… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul de Externe turc numește regiunea Mării Negre casa noastră comună, care trebuie ţinută departe de tensiuni

Ministrul de Externe turc numește regiunea Mării Negre casa noastră comună, care trebuie ţinută departe de tensiuni

Ministrul Afacerilor Externe al Republicii Turce, Mevlut Cavuşoglu, a declarat vineri că regiunea Mării Negre este "casa noastră comună" şi trebuie să fie "ţinută… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 500 de milioane de lei, scoși din rezerva statului: Parlamentul a decis modificarea legii bugetului de stat

Peste 500 de milioane de lei, scoși din rezerva statului: Parlamentul a decis modificarea legii bugetului de stat

Legea bugetului de stat a fost modificată. Un proiect în acest sens a fost aprobat astăzi de deputați. Scopul acestuia este de a institui măsuri de protecție socială pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Luni începe vaccinarea la centrul drive-thru, la Sala Sporturilor. Clujenii, imunizați din mașină cu Pfizer

Luni începe vaccinarea la centrul drive-thru, la Sala Sporturilor. Clujenii, imunizați din mașină cu Pfizer

Vaccinarea va începe luni la ora 13:00, dar centrul &"drive-thru&" va fi deschis 7 zile din 7, în intervalul orar 08:00 - 20:00. Clujenii vor fi vaccinați cu Pfizer.… [citeste mai departe]

Ovidiu Haţegan arbitrează meciul CFR Cluj – Universitatea Craiova, din Liga 1

Ovidiu Haţegan arbitrează meciul CFR Cluj – Universitatea Craiova, din Liga 1

Arbitrul Ovidiu Haţegan va conduce la centru partida CFR Cluj - Universitatea Craiova, care se va disputa, sâmbătă, de la ora 20.30, în etapa a treia a play-off-ului Ligii I, potrivit news.ro. Haţegan va fi ajutat de asistenţii Vasile Marinescu… [citeste mai departe]

CLSU Cugir: „Astăzi, 23 aprilie 2021, în oraș sunt 88 cazuri active de COVID-19, dintre care 34 au fost depistat în ultima săptămână”

CLSU Cugir: „Astăzi, 23 aprilie 2021, în oraș sunt 88 cazuri active de COVID-19, dintre care 34 au fost depistat în ultima săptămână”

În oraşul Cugir, rata incidenţei cazurilor de îmbolnăviri cu Covid-19 este de 3,43 la mia de locuitori, cu 88… [citeste mai departe]

A fost înregistrat cel de-al 27.113-lea deces cauzat de COVID-19, în România

A fost înregistrat cel de-al 27.113-lea deces cauzat de COVID-19, în România

În cursul dimineții de astăzi, 23 aprilie 2021, au mai fost confirmate încă 150 decese, cauzate de COVID-19, astfel încât numărul total al acestora a ajuns 27.113. În intervalul 22.04.2021 (10:00) – 23.04.2021 (10:00) au fost raportate 170 de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PM Cîțu: Mask is mandatory until 10 mln get vaccinated against Covid-19

Publicat:
PM Cîțu: Mask is mandatory until 10 mln get vaccinated against Covid-19

Romania’s Prime Minister, Florin Cițu said on Thursday that wearing a mask could no longer be mandatory only once Romania reaches the target of getting 10 million people vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Romania-Insider. explained that the date of June 1 does not represent the moment when we are completely back to […] The post PM Cițu: Mask is mandatory until 10 mln get vaccinated against Covid-19 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages

12:05, 09.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider.   The statement came after the European Medicines Agency’s assessment that the formation of…

PM Citu proposes measures for those who attend Orthodox Easter service

14:00, 08.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Thursday that he will present to the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) a proposal of measures for the upcoming Orthodox Easter weekend, according to Romania-Insider.  Cițu stated that for those who wish to attend the Easter service, traffic during…

Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases rise

11:40, 02.04.2021 - The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider.  As of Friday, the…

COVID-19: Over 2 million people vaccinated in Romania

13:05, 31.03.2021 - Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU announced on Wednesday that more than 2 million people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania. “This morning we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people who all have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 3,050,742 doses have been administered,”…

Anti-restriction protests rally in Victoriei Square against COVID measures

11:35, 30.03.2021 - A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres.  People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…

Romania halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

16:36, 12.03.2021 - Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

Timișoara close to return to lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

17:40, 04.03.2021 - The Mayor of Timișoara Dominic Fritz announced on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is rising and that there are no more intensive care beds in the city’s hospitals, according to Romania-Insider.  Fritz suggested that the city may need a new quarantine to reduce the crisis. He…

The 1,000,000th person gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Romania

18:21, 03.03.2021 - An 86-year-old woman in Romania is the one-millionth person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She received the vaccine from Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, the national vaccination campaign coordinator at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, according to Agerpres. The Prime Minister, Florin Citu, who…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 23 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 7°C | 21°C
Iasi 3°C | 12°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 13°C
Timisoara 2°C | 16°C
Constanta 8°C | 17°C
Brasov 0°C | 12°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 13°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 22.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 283.803,60 8.565.143,76
II (5/6) 16 5.912,57 -
III (4/6) 373 253,62 -
IV (3/6) 6.275 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.942.596,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 aprilie 2021
USD 4.0852
EUR 4.9257
CHF 4.4639
GBP 5.6702
CAD 3.2715
XAU 234.562
JPY 3.7859
CNY 0.6291
AED 1.1122
AUD 3.1584
MDL 0.2272
BGN 2.5184

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec