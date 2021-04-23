PM Cîțu: Mask is mandatory until 10 mln get vaccinated against Covid-19Publicat:
Romania’s Prime Minister, Florin Cițu said on Thursday that wearing a mask could no longer be mandatory only once Romania reaches the target of getting 10 million people vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Romania-Insider. The Prime Minister explained that the date of June 1 does not represent the moment when we are completely back to […] The post PM Cițu: Mask is mandatory until 10 mln get vaccinated against Covid-19 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages
12:05, 09.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider. The statement came after the European Medicines Agency’s assessment that the formation of…
PM Citu proposes measures for those who attend Orthodox Easter service
14:00, 08.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Thursday that he will present to the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) a proposal of measures for the upcoming Orthodox Easter weekend, according to Romania-Insider. Cițu stated that for those who wish to attend the Easter service, traffic during…
Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases rise
11:40, 02.04.2021 - The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. As of Friday, the…
COVID-19: Over 2 million people vaccinated in Romania
13:05, 31.03.2021 - Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU announced on Wednesday that more than 2 million people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania. “This morning we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people who all have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 3,050,742 doses have been administered,”…
Anti-restriction protests rally in Victoriei Square against COVID measures
11:35, 30.03.2021 - A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres. People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…
Romania halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
16:36, 12.03.2021 - Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…
Timișoara close to return to lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise
17:40, 04.03.2021 - The Mayor of Timișoara Dominic Fritz announced on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is rising and that there are no more intensive care beds in the city’s hospitals, according to Romania-Insider. Fritz suggested that the city may need a new quarantine to reduce the crisis. He…
The 1,000,000th person gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Romania
18:21, 03.03.2021 - An 86-year-old woman in Romania is the one-millionth person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She received the vaccine from Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, the national vaccination campaign coordinator at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, according to Agerpres. The Prime Minister, Florin Citu, who…