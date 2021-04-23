Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider. The statement came after the European Medicines Agency’s assessment that the formation of…

- Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Thursday that he will present to the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) a proposal of measures for the upcoming Orthodox Easter weekend, according to Romania-Insider. Cițu stated that for those who wish to attend the Easter service, traffic during…

- The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. As of Friday, the…

- Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU announced on Wednesday that more than 2 million people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania. “This morning we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people who all have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 3,050,742 doses have been administered,”…

- A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres. People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…

- Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

- The Mayor of Timișoara Dominic Fritz announced on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is rising and that there are no more intensive care beds in the city’s hospitals, according to Romania-Insider. Fritz suggested that the city may need a new quarantine to reduce the crisis. He…

- An 86-year-old woman in Romania is the one-millionth person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She received the vaccine from Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, the national vaccination campaign coordinator at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, according to Agerpres. The Prime Minister, Florin Citu, who…