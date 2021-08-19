PM Citu: First task of the FinMin is keeping gov't deficit below 7.16% throughout the year

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Inflation is not at a record level nor is it 5%, this being an estimate of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Dan Vilceanu stated on Thursday, at the Ministry of Finance."No, inflation is not at a record level and it is not 5% either. 5% is an estimate of the National Bank (...) From my point of…

- The National Political Bureau of the PNL will meet today to consider Dan Vilceanu as a pick for the position of finance minister. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Florin Citu on Tuesday evening, at the end of a meeting at Vila Lac with several PNL leaders who have endorsed him for PNL…

- The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu declared that the biggest quality of Prime Minister Florin Citu is that he can lie freely. "The biggest quality of Florin Citu is being able to lie freely (when he says that Romanians' lives keep getting better and that the purchase power…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday in Craiova that he started assessing the performance of the members of his cabinet with the portfolio where he proposed the minister, which is the Ministry of Finance, because "if you do not have the courage to do your own analysis then you don't start…

- Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that he has forwarded to the President, Klaus Iohannis the request to dismiss Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare. The Prime Minister is to replace Nazare as interim Minister of Finance, as there is no other proposal at this moment. “After a…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that festivals and concerts could be organized this year and stressed the importance of anti-COVID-19 vaccination. "But they are not now, they are in August, September, so there is time to see how things evolve. We have given clear signals. And I am sure…

- The Government approved the increase, from June 1, from 500 to 1,000 of the number of participants in cultural, artistic, entertainment activities carried out in open spaces, if they prove that they are vaccinated against COVID-19, tested or having gone through the SARS-CoV-2 infection, Prime Minister…

- The consolidated general budget deficit has gone up to 1.81% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), after four months in this year, with a significant growth from the first three months, when the budgetary execution ended with a deficit of 1.28% of the GDP. According to the data sent on Thursday…