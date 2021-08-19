PM Citu: First task of the FinMin is keeping gov't deficit below 7.16% throughout the year

Stiri Recomandate

Incidența în municipiul Brașov a crescut din nou

Incidența în municipiul Brașov a crescut din nou

Potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică, incidența cazurilor de COVID-19 este 0,13 în municipiu și 0,10 în județ. Sunt pozitive 66 de persoane. LOCALITATEAPOPULAȚIETOTAL POZITIVIINCIDENȚA19.08.2021 – – – -Total649964660,10DUMBRĂVIŢA523940.76HÂRSENI234610.43HĂRMAN728930.41ORAŞ… [citeste mai departe]

Gina Pistol, probleme cu micuța Josephine. Ce a pățit fiica lui Smiley, în miez de noapte

Gina Pistol, probleme cu micuța Josephine. Ce a pățit fiica lui Smiley, în miez de noapte

De când a venit pe lume Josephine, viața Ginei Pistol și a lui Smiley a devenit mult mai frumoasă și împlinită. Cei doi proaspeți părinți fac tot posibilul pentru a o răsfăța pe micuța prințesă a castelului. Ce a pățit… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Bărbat din Jariștea, dat DISPĂRUT de fiică, după ce a plecat de acasă marți seară și nu a mai revenit

ULTIMA ORĂ! Bărbat din Jariștea, dat DISPĂRUT de fiică, după ce a plecat de acasă marți seară și nu a mai revenit

  L-ați văzut? ZĂRU PETRU La data de 18 august a.c., în jurul orei 13.58, prin apel 112, polițiștii din cadrul Secției 9 Poliție Rurală Odobești au fost sesizați… [citeste mai departe]

„Nu am vreun temei legal sau moral să demisionez”. Alexandr Stoianoglo declară că „nu va ceda presiunilor și nu va lucra la indicații politice”

„Nu am vreun temei legal sau moral să demisionez”. Alexandr Stoianoglo declară că „nu va ceda presiunilor și nu va lucra la indicații politice”

Alexandr Stoianoglo a reiterat astăzi, într-o conferință de presă, că nu va demisiona din… [citeste mai departe]

DSP-urile centralizează paturile care pot fi alocate copiilor, inclusiv la ATI. Tulpina Delta pune autoritățile în alertă

DSP-urile centralizează paturile care pot fi alocate copiilor, inclusiv la ATI. Tulpina Delta pune autoritățile în alertă

Autoritățile se pregătesc de varianta unui eventual val 4 al epidemiei de coronavirus și au cerut direcțiilor de sănătate publică județene o centralizare… [citeste mai departe]

Un copil a murit şi alţi doi au fost răniţi într-un atac armat cu Kalaşnikov pe străzile Marsiliei

Un copil a murit şi alţi doi au fost răniţi într-un atac armat cu Kalaşnikov pe străzile Marsiliei

Un adolescent de 14 ani a fost împuşcat mortal, iar alţi doi tineri, de 14 şi 8 ani au fost răniţi miercuri seară în Marsilia, Franţa, în timpul unui atac armat, scrie AFP, citată de Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]

Femeie de 50 de ani din Pianu cercetată de polițiștii din Alba Iulia, după ce a fost surprinsă conducând fără permis

Femeie de 50 de ani din Pianu cercetată de polițiștii din Alba Iulia, după ce a fost surprinsă conducând fără permis

Ieri, 18 august 2021, în jurul orei 20.00, polițiștii rutieri din Alba Iulia, în timp ce acționau pe strada Tudor Vladimirescu din municipiu, au depistat… [citeste mai departe]

Cel puțin 12 persoane au murit pe aeroportul din Kabul

Cel puțin 12 persoane au murit pe aeroportul din Kabul

Talibanii au îndemnat joi mulțimea numeroasă de afgani care așteptau în afara aeroportului Kabul în speranța că vor fugi din țară să se întoarcă acasă, afirmând că nu vor să facă rău nimănui, la o zi după ce luptătorii talibani au tras asupra protestatarilor din Jalalabad, ucigând trei. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

H3RO: au început înscrierile pentru competiția de la Mamaia

H3RO: au început înscrierile pentru competiția de la Mamaia

Smartatletic, organizator al celei mai mari competiții de triatlon din Estul Europei, anunță că înscrierile sunt deschie pentru ediția cu numărul 13 a competiției de triatlon H3RO Mamaia, care va avea loc pe data de 2 octombrie 2021. Pe lângă pasionații de triatlon, la startul… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! FOTO! O casă din Paltin a fost distrusă de flăcări în această dimineață

ULTIMA ORĂ! FOTO! O casă din Paltin a fost distrusă de flăcări în această dimineață

Un apel primit în această dimineață, în jurul orei 05:50, la numărul unic de urgenţă 112, anunţa izbucnirea unui incendiu la o gospodărie din comuna Paltin. În cel mai scurt timp, la fața locului s-au deplasat 3 echipaje… [citeste mai departe]


PM Citu: First task of the FinMin is keeping gov't deficit below 7.16% throughout the year

Publicat:
PM Citu: First task of the FinMin is keeping gov't deficit below 7.16% throughout the year

said on Thursday that the first task he set for the new Minister of Finance, , is keeping the government deficit below 7.16% until the end of the year, adding that he will not accept tax increases during his tenure.

"I've completed the handover of the ministerial portfolio after 45 days of being the interim finance minister. As I said when I took over, I stayed here for almost 45 days. Some of the things that were blocked in the first part of the year have been unblocked: e-invoicing starts on September 1, the is being approved,…

