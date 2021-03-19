PM Citu: EU Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of 2021

Stiri Recomandate

Argeșul a trecut în scenariul galben! Restricții pentru 5 localități trecute în scenariul roșu

Astăzi, județul Argeș a trecut în scenariul galben, cu o rată de infectare de 1,60?1.000 de locuitori. Tot astăzi, Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență (CJSU) Argeș s-a întrunit și a hotărât… [citeste mai departe]

Este timpul să preţuim apa. Acțiune de ecologizare pe malurile Crișului Repede, în Oradea

Au mai rămas câteva zile până la Ziua Mondială a Apei. Pentru a marca această zi, la inițiativa Administrației Naționale Apele Române vineri, 19 martie, angajații Administrației Bazinale de Apă Crișuri, fie că vorbim… [citeste mai departe]

Germania vrea vaccinul Sputnik V și anunță ca va semna un contract rapid cu Rusia dacă UE nu va face nimic în acest sens

Ministrul german al Sănătății, Jens Spahn, s-a declarat vineri ca fiind în favoarea semnării unui contract între țara sa și Rusia pentru doze din vaccinul… [citeste mai departe]

„Tras” la volan. Consumase metamfetamină

În această dimineață, în jurul orei 02:35, polițiștii din Bistrița au întocmit un dosar penal sub aspectul comiterii infracțiunii de conducerea unui vehicul sub influența alcoolului sau altor substanțe Articolul „Tras” la volan. Consumase metamfetamină apare prima dată în Someșeanul.ro . [citeste mai departe]

Misterioasa plantă care se ascunde de oameni. Specialiștii au elucidat misterul: cum o face

Lumea din jurul nostru este plină de mistere. Multe din plantele care trăiesc în jurul nostru, s-au dezvoltat în mii de ani și s-au adaptat la mediu. Este cazul și unei spectaculoase plante, ce crește în China, cunoscută… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Ghinea a mers cu mașina la muncă în Vinerea Verde: Ministerul meu e DEPARTE

„Ministerul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene este departe și era greu să vin cu trotineta”, spune Cristian Ghinea, ca scuză pentru că, de Vinerea Verde, a ajuns la Guvern cu mașina. „Eu am scuză că ministerul meu este departe.… [citeste mai departe]

INSP: 46,140 cases of acute respiratory infections in March 8-14

The total number of cases of acute respiratory infections was, at national level, of 46,140, between March 8 and 14, by 43.6% lower cases compared to the same week of last year (81,831) and 3.1% higher compared to the previous week (44,732), the National Institute of Public… [citeste mai departe]

Raluca Turcan: Peste 900.000 de tineri români nu sunt nici la muncă, nici la școală

În condiţiile unei crize economice generate de criza sanitară, principala preocupare a Guvernului este să ţină economia în funcţiune şi să păstreze cel putin locurile de muncă. Aceasta a afirmat ministrul Muncii, Raluca Turcan,… [citeste mai departe]

BISERICA se revoltă după ceea ce s-a întâmplat în Parcul Titan: ”Au lovit din nou!”

Biserica Ortodoxă Română se arată sidetată de atacul împotriva comunității creștine din cartierul Titan. Biserica din lemn din cartierul bucureștean a fost vandalizată. Persoane necunoscute au scris pe ea cu sprey roz… [citeste mai departe]

România, printre performerele în IT din fostul spațiu socialist

România are unul dintre cele mai competitive sectoare IT&C dintre toate statele foste socialiste sau sovietice, relevă un recent studiu al platformei Emerging Europe, consultat de G4Media . Indicele competitivității calculat de Emerging Europe plasează România pe locul… [citeste mai departe]


PM Citu: EU Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of 2021

Publicat:
Prime Minister Florin Cițu on Thursday discussed in detail with the of the , , about the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania, stating that the EU Commission supports the lifting of the Cooperation and (CVM) at the end of this year according to […] The post PM Citu: EU Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of 2021 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

