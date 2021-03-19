PM Citu: EU Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of 2021

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday discussed in detail with the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, about the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania, the EC saying that it supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) at the…

- The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Thursday in a press release that higher education, water distribution, energy efficiency and private sector investment across Romania will benefit from the E809 million with the aim to support Romania. “The European Investment Bank Group has made a crucial…

- Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna discussed today with European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova, focusing mainly on the future Rule of law Report on Romania and Romania's progress towards closing the process of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM). "Both parties share the goal of…

- Uber is available in Craiova, a city in the south of Romania starting from Thursday making it the seventh city in Romania where the service operates, according to Business Review. “We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the South of the country. We are seeing great…

- Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke over the phone on Thursday, in preparation for this year’s NATO summit and in the context of the NATO 2030 forward-looking reflection process, according to actmedia.eu. According to a statement from the Presidential…

- The Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu, who leads the National Restoration Program (PNR), wrote on Facebook on Thursday that in the past 44 years after the 1977 earthquake, many heritage buildings required prompt intervention and 91 objectives are to be carried out under PNR, according to Agerpres. …

- Prime Minister Florin Cițu argued on Thursday that the government will attract foreign investors to jointly reform the economy, adding that 30 years have been wasted in this regard, according to Agerpres. “I made a promise last year and many said it was a campaign promise. No, it was not a campaign…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu expressed his hope, on Thursday, that Romania will enter the Schengen area this year, mentioning that everything depends on a favorable Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report, on the observance of the recommendations of the European Commission, of the Venice…