CNCAV: 84.6% of medical staff could be vaccinated by Jan-end

The National Committee for the Coordination of anti-COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) estimates that 84.6% of the medical staff, who started immunization in stage I, could be vaccinated by the end of January. "In stage I of vaccination, which began on December 27, 2020, until… [citeste mai departe]