Pipeline rupture halts gas shipments through Balkans

Stiri Recomandate

Air Force aircraft supports firefighters intervening in the forest fire in Oituz

Air Force aircraft supports firefighters intervening in the forest fire in Oituz

A C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force equipped for extinguishing fires took off, on Monday, around 15.30, from Base 90 Air Transport to support the Bacau Emergencies Inspectorate (ISU) firefighters intervening in a forest fire… [citeste mai departe]

A mers cu un prieten la prostituate, la Roma. Când a văzut cine era femeia care tocmai îşi negocia tariful, a rămas ŞOCAT!

A mers cu un prieten la prostituate, la Roma. Când a văzut cine era femeia care tocmai îşi negocia tariful, a rămas ŞOCAT!

Ar fi de râs, dacă n-ar fi de plâns, deoarece această poveste reală are un final tragic. Un conaţional de-al nostru a mers cu un prieten la prostituate,… [citeste mai departe]

Claudius Aeliani Partea a 31-a: De natura animalium: 17.2.

Claudius Aeliani Partea a 31-a: De natura animalium: 17.2.

Preambul: Claudius Aeliani este un autor clasic bilingv în latină-greacă, denumit meliglossos (cel dulce la vorbă), născut la Praeneste (astăzi Palestrina) în Latium, peninsula italică cca. 175 e.n. – decedat cca. 235 e.n. A scris lucări din care s-au păstrat cel puţin două:  în 17 cărţi… [citeste mai departe]

Mulți doritori de a se imuniza. La Chişinău, numărul celor vaccinaţi s-a majorat cu 50%

Mulți doritori de a se imuniza. La Chişinău, numărul celor vaccinaţi s-a majorat cu 50%

Tot mai mulţi moldoveni vor să se imunizeze împotriva COVID. Timp de o săptămâna, la Centrul Municipal de Vaccinare, numărul doritorilor a crescut cu 50 la sută. Specialiştii susţin că vin pentru administrarea serului… [citeste mai departe]

Ce face Simona Halep cu o parte din banii ei. Adevărul abia acum s-a aflat, românii sigur o vor aplauda

Ce face Simona Halep cu o parte din banii ei. Adevărul abia acum s-a aflat, românii sigur o vor aplauda

Ce face Simona Halep cu o parte din banii ei. Fostul lider mondial a câștigat peste 37 de milioane de dolari doar din tenis. De obicei, se scrie doar despre acest aspect al vieții dublei campioane… [citeste mai departe]

Asociaţie pentru protecţia animalelor: câinii se sfâşie între ei în adăpostul supraaglomerat din Târgu Jiu

Asociaţie pentru protecţia animalelor: câinii se sfâşie între ei în adăpostul supraaglomerat din Târgu Jiu

O asociaţie de protecţie a animalelor acuză faptul că adăpostul pentru câinii fără stăpân din Târgu Jiu este supraaglomerat şi că patrupedele au ajuns să se sfâşie între… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat din Suceava, prins criță la volan, în Bistrița-Năsăud

Bărbat din Suceava, prins criță la volan, în Bistrița-Năsăud

Un bărbat din județul Suceava a fost depistat de polițiștii din Bistrița-Năsăud, sâmbătă, conducând sub influența pe DE 58, în Prundu Bârgăului, astfel că s-a ales cu dosar penal.   Polițiștii Secţiei 2 Poliţie Prundu Bârgăului au întocmit un dosar penal în care continuă… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de campioni români vor îndemna românii să se vaccineze

Zeci de campioni români vor îndemna românii să se vaccineze

Zeci de campioni români, printre care Gabriela Szabo și Marian Drăgulescu, vor îndemna populația să se vaccineze.  Ministerul Tineretului și Sportului lansează campania media „Campioni pentru viață”, cu sprijinul celor mai mari sportivi ai României, între care Gabriela Szabo… [citeste mai departe]

Protest la Ministerul Educaţiei de la Chişinău pentru renunţarea la vacanţa prelungită

Protest la Ministerul Educaţiei de la Chişinău pentru renunţarea la vacanţa prelungită

Un grup de părinţi a organizat luni, 1 noiembrie, un protest la Guvern, cerând de la Ministerul Educaţiei să renunţe la decizia de a prelungi vacanţa elevilor până pe 7 noiembrie. Aceştia au înaintat o petiţie semnată… [citeste mai departe]

Marius Copil qualifies for round of 16 in Eckental (challenger)

Marius Copil qualifies for round of 16 in Eckental (challenger)

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil qualified for the round of 16 of the challenger tournament of Eckental, Germany, with total prize money worth 44,820 euros, after he defeated on Monday Ukrainian Vitali Saciko, in three sets, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, agerpres reports. Copil, 31, ATP's… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Pipeline rupture halts gas shipments through Balkans

Publicat:
Pipeline rupture halts gas shipments through Balkans

Bulgaria‘s gas-network operator, Bulgartransgaz said it has halted the transport of natural gas to Romania, Serbia, and Hungary after a pipeline rupture, according to RFE/RL. Bulgartransgaz announced on Monday that an emergency occurred early in the morning near the northeastern village of Vetrino and crews were trying to replace a section of the gas pipeline as […] The post Pipeline rupture halts gas shipments through Balkans appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

US authorities consider adding Romania and three other countries to Visa Waiver Program

12:55, 27.10.2021 - US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the United States is considering adding four countries to its Visa Waiver Program that allows citizens to come to America without a visa for a stay of up to 90 days, according to Reuters. “We have four candidates in the pipeline: Israel, Cyprus,…

Romania’s trade deficit increased to E14bln in the first 8 months

15:16, 11.10.2021 - Romania‘s National Institute of Statistics (INS) stated on Monday that the country’s trade deficit rose by E3.08bln year-on-year in the first eight months of 2021 to an estimated E14.6bln, according to See News.  “Exports increased by an annual 24.4% and imports rose 24.9% on the year in January-August,”…

European Commission endorses Romania’s E29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan

11:40, 28.09.2021 - The European Commission (EC) adopted a positive assessment of Romania’s recovery and resilience plan on Monday under which the country will receive E14.2bln in grants and E14.9bln in loans under the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) when EC President Ursula von der Leyen made an…

Table tennis: Romania gets gold in mixed doubles in the Balkan Championships in Bulgaria

10:45, 20.09.2021 - Romania conquered the gold medal in the mixed doubles event at the Table Tennis Balkan Championships in Albena, Bulgaria, on Saturday, through pairing Cristian Chirita/Andreea Dragoman, who defeated Turks Zihni Batuhan Sahin/Merve Ozturk, 3-0. Romania also won bronze, through Alina Zaharia, who paired…

School year 2021-2022 starts in Romania for almost 3 mln students

11:35, 13.09.2021 - Almost 3 million students in Romania start the new school year 2021-2022 on Monday but not all return to in-person classes. Schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below six per thousand inhabitants and if this threshold is exceeded, students will move to online…

Mii de refugiați din Afganistan sunt așteptați sa ajunga pe teritoriul Romaniei, prin Serbia, principala poarta de intrare in țara

15:06, 18.08.2021 - Autoritațile romane se așteapta ca in urmatoarea perioada mii de cetețeni afgani sa ajunga in Romania. In țara noastra deja sunt peste 2700 de refugiați din Afganistan intrați in cursul anului 2021. Și aceștia sunt de parere, ca mulți dintre conaționalii lor vor parasi țara de teama regimului taliban.…

Romania’s central bank ramps up 2021/2022 inflation forecasts

15:11, 09.08.2021 - Romania’s central bank on Monday lifted its annual inflation target considerably higher for this year and Governor Mugur Isarescu said a tightening cycle has already started even though policymakers have yet to raise interest rates, according to Reuters. Rate-setters now expect inflation to reach 5.6%…

FOTO Peste o mie de tone de gunoaie care urmau sa intre ilegal in Romania, oprite la Cernavoda

12:50, 04.08.2021 - Polițiștii de frontiera din cadrul Garzii de Coasta au depistat intr-un transport pe fluviul Dunarea, o barja incarcata cu peste 1.050 tone deseuri din fier, sosite in portul Cernavoda, care urmau sa fie importate in Romania, din Serbia, fara respectarea prevederilor legale. In data de 03.08.2021, polițiștii…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 02 noiembrie 2021
Bucuresti 7°C | 15°C
Iasi 7°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 11°C
Timisoara 4°C | 14°C
Constanta 10°C | 17°C
Brasov 3°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 31.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 338.367,60 1.287.092,00
II (5/6) 14 8.056,37 -
III (4/6) 480 234,97 -
IV (3/6) 7.770 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.745.770,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 noiembrie 2021
USD 4.2769
EUR 4.9488
CHF 4.6751
GBP 5.8372
CAD 3.4565
XAU 245.688
JPY 3.7437
CNY 0.6686
AED 1.1644
AUD 3.2088
MDL 0.2433
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec