Piatra Neamt fire/Russian Embassy sends condolences to families of victims and wishes injured speedy recovery

Stiri Recomandate

Restricții severe pentru șapte localități sucevene unde rata de infectare cu coronavirus a depășit 3 cazuri la mia de locuitori. Alte două localități intră în scenariul galben

Restricții severe pentru șapte localități sucevene unde rata de infectare cu coronavirus a depășit 3 cazuri la mia de locuitori. Alte două localități intră în scenariul galben

Șapte localități sucevene intră… [citeste mai departe]

La Frankfurt nu mai sunt buletine de vot - oamenii se revoltă

La Frankfurt nu mai sunt buletine de vot - oamenii se revoltă

CHIȘINĂU, 15 nov - Sputnik. Secția de votare din Frankfurt s-a închis, pentru că s-a epuizat buletinele de vot. Revoltați, moldovenii care nu au reușit să voteze au început să protesteze. Alții s-au grăbit să plece la secția din Stuttgart - cea mai apropiată de Frankfurt. Cei… [citeste mai departe]

Orban: S-au efectuat lucrări fără avizul DSP

Orban: S-au efectuat lucrări fără avizul DSP

Premierul Ludovic Orban a declarat că există informații conform cărora în interiorul secția ATI a Spitalului Județean din Neamț s-au efectuat lucrări de construcție. Orban a mai spus că managerii spitalului nu aveau cum să nu știe despre aceste lucrări și că operațiunile nu erau avizate de DSP. „Ancheta va… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT| CARANTINĂ la Cugir, începând de MARȚI, ora 00:00. Zonele vizate și măsurile de protecție

DOCUMENT| CARANTINĂ la Cugir, începând de MARȚI, ora 00:00. Zonele vizate și măsurile de protecție

Ziarul Unirea DOCUMENT| CARANTINĂ la Cugir, începând de MARȚI, ora 00:00. Zonele vizate și măsurile de protecție DOCUMENT| CARANTINĂ la Cugir, începând de MARȚI, ora 00:00. Zonele vizate și… [citeste mai departe]

Simptome neobișnuite de Covid-19 descoperite la tot mai mulți pacienți români tineri

Simptome neobișnuite de Covid-19 descoperite la tot mai mulți pacienți români tineri

Virusul COVID-19 îi surprinde pe medici în fiecare zi, iar rata de infectare crește și ea de pe o zi pe alta. Este o luptă permanentă pe care o duc medicii, la toate nivelurile, iar vaccinul pare că este singura armă în lupta… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ! A fost găsit locul de unde a izbucnit incendiul de la PIATRA NEAMȚ

ALERTĂ! A fost găsit locul de unde a izbucnit incendiul de la PIATRA NEAMȚ

Parchetul General a anunţat că procurorii au început audierile în dosarul privind incendiul izbucnit la Secţia ATI din incinta Spitalului Judeţean Piatra Neamţ, au fost finalizate patru dintre necropsiile pacienţilor decedaţi şi a fost stabilit locul… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT| CARANTINĂ la Ciugud, începând de MARȚI, ora 00:00. Zonele vizate și măsurile de protecție

DOCUMENT| CARANTINĂ la Ciugud, începând de MARȚI, ora 00:00. Zonele vizate și măsurile de protecție

Ziarul Unirea DOCUMENT| CARANTINĂ la Ciugud, începând de MARȚI, ora 00:00. Zonele vizate și măsurile de protecție DOCUMENT| CARANTINĂ la Ciugud, începând de MARȚI, ora 00:00. Zonele vizate… [citeste mai departe]

China are un program secret de extindere a capacităţilor sale nucleare, se arată într-un raport de informaţii declasificat al SUA

China are un program secret de extindere a capacităţilor sale nucleare, se arată într-un raport de informaţii declasificat al SUA

China îşi extinde capacităţile nucleare, inclusiv prin centrale de îmbogăţire a uraniului şi plutoniului ca parte a unui program secret… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o ţară din UE va intra în carantină la nivel național până pe 6 decembrie: „Nu vă întâlniți cu nimeni!”

Încă o ţară din UE va intra în carantină la nivel național până pe 6 decembrie: „Nu vă întâlniți cu nimeni!”

Belgia se regăseşte din nou în epicentrul dezastrului pandemic, iar pentru a stopa fluxul internărilor în spitale, autorităţile au anunţat vineri o serie… [citeste mai departe]

Pacienții asimptomatici. Când trebuie să sune la 112 și la ce trebuie să fie atenți

Pacienții asimptomatici. Când trebuie să sune la 112 și la ce trebuie să fie atenți

Un pacient diagnosticat cu COVID-19, dar cu o formă ușoară, trebuie să-și monitorizeze, izolat fiind, starea de sănătate. Când trebuie să sune la 112 și la ce trebuie să fie atent? Cum evoluează COVID-19 la persoanele asimptomatice?… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Piatra Neamt fire/Russian Embassy sends condolences to families of victims and wishes injured speedy recovery

Publicat:
Piatra Neamt fire/Russian Embassy sends condolences to families of victims and wishes injured speedy recovery

in Romania sends condolences to the families of the victims of the fire at the and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

" in Romania expresses its sincere condolences to the relatives and close friends of the victims who perished in the fire at the . The diplomatic mission wishes the wounded a speedy recovery," the message posted on Sunday on the Facebook page of the Embassy reads.

Ten people died in the fire that broke out on Saturday evening at the ICU unit of the ,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ludovic Orban: PNL stops electoral campaign, out of respect for victims of Piatra Neamt fire

19:45, 15.11.2020 - PNL (National Liberal Party) leader and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Sunday announced that the Liberals are stopping for two days the electoral campaign out of respect for the victims of the fire at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital. "I would like to announce that we have decided to postpone our…

Russian Embassy sends condolences to families of victims and wishes injured speedy recovery

19:35, 15.11.2020 - The Russian Embassy in Romania sends condolences to the families of the victims of the fire at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. "The Russian Embassy in Romania expresses its sincere condolences to the relatives and close friends of the victims who perished…

Piatra Neamt hospital fire/US Ambassador expresses his condolences to families of victims

15:35, 15.11.2020 - The US Ambassador to Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, on Sunday expressed his condolences to the families of those who perished in the hospital fire at Piatra Neamt-based hospital on Saturday and has directed that the American flag be flown at half-mast in honour of the victims. "The people of the United…

Pope Francis prays for the victims of the tragedy at Piatra Neamt hospital

15:20, 15.11.2020 - Pope Francis on Sunday conveyed his thoughts and prayer to grieving families for the loss of loved ones following Saturday night's fire at the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit of the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, according to Vatican News. At the "Angel of the Lord" prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis…

CNSU decides 30-day state of alert extension starting Oct. 15

22:40, 13.10.2020 - The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has decided today to extend the state of alert on Romania's territory by another 30 days, starting October 15."As you could see, an upward trend of infections is expected in Europe, and in Romania we have the same trend. Leaving aside…

Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count at 135,900, death toll hits 5,003

14:00, 04.10.2020 - Romania's novel coronavirus caseload surged by a total of 3,899 since our last report following national tests, taking the total number of infected persons to 135,900, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported this weekend. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test,…

Romania finishes fifth in 2020 Balkan Junior Athletics Championships

09:10, 14.09.2020 - Romania finished fifth in the medal table of the 2020 Balkan Junior Championships hosted by Istanbul on Saturday and Sunday, with 2 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze medals. Turkey ranked first with 14 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals, followed by Ukraine, 11-4-3, Croatia, 6-6-1, Serbia, 5-2-10, Romania…

Florin Roman: PNL Deputies will not participate in voting on censure motion

19:05, 30.08.2020 - National Liberal Party (PNL) Deputies' leader Florin Roman has announced that the parliamentary group he is running will not participate in the voting on the censure motion."The PNL Deputies' group will not participate in the voting on the censure motion, which the PSD [Social Democratic Party]…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 16 noiembrie 2020
Bucuresti 1°C | 12°C
Iasi 4°C | 11°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 9°C
Timisoara 5°C | 15°C
Constanta 7°C | 13°C
Brasov -1°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 12.11.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 127.663,20 5.663.970,32
II (5/6) 1 42.554,40 -
III (4/6) 148 287,52 -
IV (3/6) 2.391 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.820.809,12

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 noiembrie 2020
USD 4.1184
EUR 4.869
CHF 4.5031
GBP 5.4287
CAD 3.1395
XAU 248.971
JPY 3.9206
CNY 0.6232
AED 1.1212
AUD 2.9906
MDL 0.2406
BGN 2.4895

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec