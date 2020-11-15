Piatra Neamt fire/Russian Embassy sends condolences to families of victims and wishes injured speedy recovery

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- PNL (National Liberal Party) leader and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Sunday announced that the Liberals are stopping for two days the electoral campaign out of respect for the victims of the fire at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital. "I would like to announce that we have decided to postpone our…

- The Russian Embassy in Romania sends condolences to the families of the victims of the fire at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. "The Russian Embassy in Romania expresses its sincere condolences to the relatives and close friends of the victims who perished…

- The US Ambassador to Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, on Sunday expressed his condolences to the families of those who perished in the hospital fire at Piatra Neamt-based hospital on Saturday and has directed that the American flag be flown at half-mast in honour of the victims. "The people of the United…

- Pope Francis on Sunday conveyed his thoughts and prayer to grieving families for the loss of loved ones following Saturday night's fire at the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit of the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, according to Vatican News. At the "Angel of the Lord" prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis…

- The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has decided today to extend the state of alert on Romania's territory by another 30 days, starting October 15."As you could see, an upward trend of infections is expected in Europe, and in Romania we have the same trend. Leaving aside…

- Romania's novel coronavirus caseload surged by a total of 3,899 since our last report following national tests, taking the total number of infected persons to 135,900, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported this weekend. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test,…

- Romania finished fifth in the medal table of the 2020 Balkan Junior Championships hosted by Istanbul on Saturday and Sunday, with 2 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze medals. Turkey ranked first with 14 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals, followed by Ukraine, 11-4-3, Croatia, 6-6-1, Serbia, 5-2-10, Romania…

- National Liberal Party (PNL) Deputies' leader Florin Roman has announced that the parliamentary group he is running will not participate in the voting on the censure motion."The PNL Deputies' group will not participate in the voting on the censure motion, which the PSD [Social Democratic Party]…