PG Lazar after JusMin Toader's announcement: MP and SRI collaboration was carried out under law

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced that he is initiating the procedure to assess the managerial activity of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, in the context of the protocols concluded with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI). He says that the assessment results, which are to be…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Tuesday that according to the Constitution, crime and punishment is governed by organic law, but the fundamental law gives the government the possibility to adopt emergency ordinances that generate legal effects, adding that since 1990 only four clemency actions…

- The Ministry of Justice announced on Friday the beginning of a new selection procedure for the proposal of a new head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), August 6 through September 6. Previously on Friday, the said ministry had announced having rejected all four bids for the position…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said Monday that Attorney General Augustin Lazar consulted him before appointing Anca Jurma as acting chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), according to agerpres. Journalists asked Toader on Monday as he was entering the headquarters…

- Minister Tudorel Toader said on Monday that an emergency ordinance on amnesty and pardoning is not under discussion or to be okayed at the Ministry of Justice. Tudorel Toader had a meeting with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday, and was asked by journalists what he had discussed with…

- Over the past four years 2,099 defendants - public servants, persons elected at local or county level - have been sent to court for committing some abuse of office offenses, but none of them have committed the offenses for themselves or for their relatives, Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar stated…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced that the Government will adopt, on Thursday, eight strategic investment projects that will be carried out under a public private partnership (PPP), including the construction of a national blood, human plasma and stem cells bank, two regional hospitals, South…

- The Turkish citizens of Romania will vote on Saturday and Sunday, at the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest and the Consulate in Constanta, for the presidential and parliamentary elections. Turkish Ambassador Osman Koray Ertas underscored that these are the first elections after the referendum of 2017.…