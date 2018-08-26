PG Lazar after JusMin Toader's announcement: MP and SRI collaboration was carried out under law

Stiri Recomandate

De ce şi cum au bombardat sovieticii Berlinul atunci când Wehrmacht se afla la periferiile Moscovei?

De ce şi cum au bombardat sovieticii Berlinul atunci când Wehrmacht se afla la periferiile Moscovei?

Una dintre cele mai bizare şi îndrăzneţe operaţiuni din Al Doilea Război Mondial (şi au fost multe) este bombardarea capitalei Germaniei de o URSS extrem de slăbită. Înfruntând numeroase probleme,… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ pentru INTERNAUŢI: Facebook începe să testeze credibilitatea utilizatorilor!

ALERTĂ pentru INTERNAUŢI: Facebook începe să testeze credibilitatea utilizatorilor!

Scorul de încredere vine să completeze eforturile făcută de platforma Facebook de a lupta contra dezinformării. Ca și alte companii, Facebook se bazează pe utilizatorii săi pentru a identifica dezinformarea. Atunci când o persoană… [citeste mai departe]

DSU: 36 de accidente rutiere în care au fost implicate autospeciale ale serviciilor de ambulanţă, în patru luni şi jumătate; patru persoane au murit

DSU: 36 de accidente rutiere în care au fost implicate autospeciale ale serviciilor de ambulanţă, în patru luni şi jumătate; patru persoane au murit

Departamentul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (DSU) a anunţat, sâmbătă seară, că, în numai patru… [citeste mai departe]

TOP 5 inovaţii din istorie care au schimbat lumea

TOP 5 inovaţii din istorie care au schimbat lumea

Inovaţiile au avut un rol central în istoria omenirii, fiind un catalizator al evoluţiei speciei. Unele dintre acestea au adus schimbări majore imediat, în timp ce altele au pus bazele altor invenţii. Totuşi, chiar şi cele care au adus schimbări... [citeste mai departe]

SCANDAL monstru în Italia. Procurorii îl acuză pe ministrul de Interne de `sechestrare de persoane` din cauza interdicției de debarcare a unei nave cu imigranți

SCANDAL monstru în Italia. Procurorii îl acuză pe ministrul de Interne de `sechestrare de persoane` din cauza interdicției de debarcare a unei nave cu imigranți

Justiţia italiană a deschis o anchetă contra ministrului italian de interne,… [citeste mai departe]

Salvini, lovitură de la Justiţie: Anchetă pentru sechestrare de persoane

Salvini, lovitură de la Justiţie: Anchetă pentru sechestrare de persoane

Cercetările se desfășoară pentru 'sechestrare de persoane, arestări ilegale şi abuz de putere' în dosarul migranţilor reţinuţi la bordul navei Diciotti, au anunţat sâmbătă media italiene, relatează AFP. Şeful său de cabinet este vizat de aceeaşi anchetă… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiul de la clădirea Palatului Episcopiei Greco-Catolice din centrul municipiului Oradea a fost localizat şi nu mai există pericol de extindere

Incendiul de la clădirea Palatului Episcopiei Greco-Catolice din centrul municipiului Oradea a fost localizat şi nu mai există pericol de extindere

Incendiul izbucnit, sâmbătă seară, la clădirea Palatului Episcopiei Greco-Catolice din centrul municipiului… [citeste mai departe]

Emil Turdean nu mai dă bani degeaba! A fost ”ales” președinte al USR Turda!

Emil Turdean nu mai dă bani degeaba! A fost ”ales” președinte al USR Turda!

USR Turda a trecut printr-un nou rând de alegeri a structurii de conducere, după eșecurile înregistrate până acum, finanțatorul ”din umbră”, Emil Turdean, preluând el organizația. Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru… [citeste mai departe]

PG Lazar after JusMin Toaders announcement: MP and SRI collaboration was carried out under law

PG Lazar after JusMin Toaders announcement: MP and SRI collaboration was carried out under law

The collaboration between the Public Prosecution Service (MP) and the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) was carried out according to the law, the protocol being merely a technical working procedure, a cooperation… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PG Lazar after JusMin Toader's announcement: MP and SRI collaboration was carried out under law

Publicat:
PG Lazar after JusMin Toader's announcement: MP and SRI collaboration was carried out under law

The collaboration between the (MP) and the (SRI) was carried out according to the law, the protocol being merely a technical working procedure, a cooperation between the institutions with the strict observance of the law, Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar said on Saturday.
His mention comes after Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced the initiation of the assessment procedure of his managerial activity, in the context of the public debates regarding the protocols concluded between the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

JusMin Toader starts legal procedure to assess managerial activity of PG Lazar

14:37, 25.08.2018 - Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced that he is initiating the procedure to assess the managerial activity of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, in the context of the protocols concluded with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI).  He says that the assessment results, which are to be…

JusMin Toader: Since the 1990s only four clemency actions taken under existing constitution

15:47, 31.07.2018 - Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Tuesday that according to the Constitution, crime and punishment is governed by organic law, but the fundamental law gives the government the possibility to adopt emergency ordinances that generate legal effects, adding that since 1990 only four clemency actions…

JusMin announces new selection for nomination of DNA head, on August 6

15:48, 27.07.2018 - The Ministry of Justice announced on Friday the beginning of a new selection procedure for the proposal of a new head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), August 6 through September 6.  Previously on Friday, the said ministry had announced having rejected all four bids for the position…

JusMin Toader says AG Lazar cosulted him before appointing Jurma interi chief anti-graft prosecutor

10:52, 23.07.2018 - Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said Monday that Attorney General Augustin Lazar consulted him before appointing Anca Jurma as acting chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), according to agerpres. Journalists asked Toader on Monday as he was entering the headquarters…

JusMin Toader: Justice Ministry has no emergency ordinance on amnesty and pardoning under debate

14:22, 16.07.2018 - Minister Tudorel Toader said on Monday that an emergency ordinance on amnesty and pardoning is not under discussion or to be okayed at the Ministry of Justice.  Tudorel Toader had a meeting with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday, and was asked by journalists what he had discussed with…

PG Lazar:2,099 defendants charged with abuse of office in 4 years didn't committ offenses for self or relatives

17:14, 04.07.2018 - Over the past four years 2,099 defendants - public servants, persons elected at local or county level - have been sent to court for committing some abuse of office offenses, but none of them have committed the offenses for themselves or for their relatives, Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar stated…

Government to pass today eight strategic investment projects to be carried out under public private partnership

15:43, 28.06.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced that the Government will adopt, on Thursday, eight strategic investment projects that will be carried out under a public private partnership (PPP), including the construction of a national blood, human plasma and stem cells bank, two regional hospitals, South…

Turkish citizens of Romania vote;Turkish Ambassador: These are first elections after replacing form of government

17:24, 16.06.2018 - The Turkish citizens of Romania will vote on Saturday and Sunday, at the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest and the Consulate in Constanta, for the presidential and parliamentary elections. Turkish Ambassador Osman Koray Ertas underscored that these are the first elections after the referendum of 2017.…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 26 august 2018
Bucuresti18°C | 34°CCer senin
Iasi17°C | 30°CCer senin
Cluj-Napoca14°C | 30°CCer senin
Timisoara14°C | 29°Cposibil ploaie
Constanta21°C | 29°CCer senin
Craiova14°C | 29°Cposibil ploaie
Brasov16°C | 29°CCer senin
Baia Mare14°C | 28°Cposibil ploaie
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 23.08.2018

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 223.181,42 3.382.855,18
II (5/6) 4 18.598,45 -
III (4/6) 211 352,57 -
IV (3/6) 4.397 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.663.552,78

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 august 2018
USD 4.0089
EUR 4.6377
CHF 4.073
GBP 5.1407
CAD 3.0645
XAU 153.502
JPY 3.5979
CNY 0.5847
AED 1.0914
AUD 2.9178
MDL 0.2395
BGN 2.3713

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec