Another 79,634 people, vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

The National Committee for immunizing against COVID (CNCAV) informs on Friday that in the last 24 hours there were 79,634 vaccine doses administered, among which 60,667 - Pfizer, 10,164 - AstraZeneca and 8,803 - Moderna, according to the data supplied by the National Institute… [citeste mai departe]