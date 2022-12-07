PES activists Romania mount action in Brussels to push for positive vote on Romania's Schengen bid

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO A fost deschisă expoziția caritabilă "Născuți să fim liberi", organizată de refugiații ucraineni din Constanța/ Banii vor fi folosiți pentru a-i ajuta pe cei rămași în Ucraina

FOTO A fost deschisă expoziția caritabilă "Născuți să fim liberi", organizată de refugiații ucraineni din Constanța/ Banii vor fi folosiți pentru a-i ajuta pe cei rămași în Ucraina

Cum arată lupta pentru câștigarea principalelor competiții inter-cluburi din Europa

Cum arată lupta pentru câștigarea principalelor competiții inter-cluburi din Europa

Ce au căutat românii pe Google în 2022. Războiul din Ucraina, recensământul şi roxadustat, în top

Ce au căutat românii pe Google în 2022. Războiul din Ucraina, recensământul şi roxadustat, în top

(stop-cadru) Deficit bugetar de 18 mlrd lei în 2023. Budianschi: Avem doar o soluție - să ne împrumutăm atât cât este posibil

(stop-cadru) Deficit bugetar de 18 mlrd lei în 2023. Budianschi: Avem doar o soluție - să ne împrumutăm atât cât este posibil

Oana Ozmen: Cred cu tărie că femeile au un rol cheie în orice societate

Oana Ozmen: Cred cu tărie că femeile au un rol cheie în orice societate

Avion obligat să aterizeze de urgență, după ce o femeie s-a prefăcut că naște. Ajuns la sol, 28 de persoane au fugit pe pistă

Avion obligat să aterizeze de urgență, după ce o femeie s-a prefăcut că naște. Ajuns la sol, 28 de persoane au fugit pe pistă

Poziția Episcopiei Greco-Catolice de Maramureș cu privire la proiectul de act normativ privind situația bisericii Mănăstirii Bixad

Poziția Episcopiei Greco-Catolice de Maramureș cu privire la proiectul de act normativ privind situația bisericii Mănăstirii Bixad

OUG privind stabilizarea prețului la energie, adoptată de Senat

OUG privind stabilizarea prețului la energie, adoptată de Senat

De ce nu trebuie să bei cafea iarna. Un medic celebru, avertisment despre pericolul acestui obicei

De ce nu trebuie să bei cafea iarna. Un medic celebru, avertisment despre pericolul acestui obicei

Bulgaria reacționează după înregistrarea în care un migrant este împușcat și acuză o manipulare înaintea votului pentru Schengen

Bulgaria reacționează după înregistrarea în care un migrant este împușcat și acuză o manipulare înaintea votului pentru Schengen

PES activists Romania mount action in Brussels to push for positive vote on Romania's Schengen bid

Publicat:
PES activists Romania mount action in Brussels to push for positive vote on Romania's Schengen bid

Dozens of representatives of PES activists Romania from the country and the diaspora gathered on Wednesday in front of the EU Council headquarters in Brussels to send messages of support for Romania's Schengen admission, the (PSD) said in a release.

Iohannis: Romania will not stop negotiating its accession to the Schengen area

13:06, 06.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania's accession to the Schengen area will be on the agenda of the Council of Justice and Home Affairs meeting on Thursday and those negotiations are ongoing until that moment, told Agerpres.

Pedro Sanchez: Spain is Romania's traditional ally in Schengen case

18:05, 23.11.2022 - Spain is Romania's traditional ally in the Schengen case, the Prime Minister of the government of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, said on Wednesday.

PSD's Ciolacu: Romania is one step closer to Schengen

15:40, 16.11.2022 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu underscored on Wednesday that Romania is one step closer to Schengen and the European Commission confirmed that our country "has done its homework and meets all the requirements for the accession."

PM Ciuca: We stand ready to deliver on our responsibilities and be part of Schengen

14:45, 16.11.2022 - Romania is ready to fulfill its responsibilities and be part of Schengen, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, after the European Commission has requested the EU Council, on Wednesday, to make the necessary decisions, without any delay, in order to allow the full accession of Romania, Bulgaria and…

PM Ciuca in Brussels: All my interlocutors emphasized the support that Romania enjoys in achieving accession to Schengen

14:30, 27.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday stated that all the officials he met with in Brussels emphasized their support for Romania's accession to Schengen, told Agerpres.

Ciolos: I don't think it is my duty to explain to PSD, PNL leaders how European mechanisms work

18:41, 19.10.2022 - MEP Dacian Ciolos stated on Wednesday related to Romania's accession to the Schengen area, that it is not his duty to explain to the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and National Liberal Party (PNL) leaders how the European mechanisms work, noting that they hold some positions that impose political…

EP adopts resolution supporting accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen area

14:51, 18.10.2022 - The European Parliament, gathered in plenary session in Strasbourg, adopted on Tuesday a non-legislative resolution requesting the EU Council to adopt a positive decision regarding the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, told Agerpres.

DefMin Dincu to attend NATO defence ministers' meeting, Wednesday and Thursday

12:40, 12.10.2022 - National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu is to attend, Wednesday and Thursday, the meeting of the NATO defence ministers, which is carried out at the NATO Headquarters, in Brussels, told Agerpres.


