PES activists Romania mount action in Brussels to push for positive vote on Romania's Schengen bid
Dozens of representatives of PES activists Romania from the country and the diaspora gathered on Wednesday in front of the EU Council headquarters in Brussels to send messages of support for Romania's Schengen admission, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) said in a release.
