PES activists Romania mount action in Brussels to push for positive vote on Romania's Schengen bid

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania's accession to the Schengen area will be on the agenda of the Council of Justice and Home Affairs meeting on Thursday and those negotiations are ongoing until that moment, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Spain is Romania's traditional ally in the Schengen case, the Prime Minister of the government of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, said on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu underscored on Wednesday that Romania is one step closer to Schengen and the European Commission confirmed that our country "has done its homework and meets all the requirements for the accession." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- Romania is ready to fulfill its responsibilities and be part of Schengen, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, after the European Commission has requested the EU Council, on Wednesday, to make the necessary decisions, without any delay, in order to allow the full accession of Romania, Bulgaria and…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday stated that all the officials he met with in Brussels emphasized their support for Romania's accession to Schengen, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- MEP Dacian Ciolos stated on Wednesday related to Romania's accession to the Schengen area, that it is not his duty to explain to the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and National Liberal Party (PNL) leaders how the European mechanisms work, noting that they hold some positions that impose political…

- The European Parliament, gathered in plenary session in Strasbourg, adopted on Tuesday a non-legislative resolution requesting the EU Council to adopt a positive decision regarding the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu is to attend, Wednesday and Thursday, the meeting of the NATO defence ministers, which is carried out at the NATO Headquarters, in Brussels, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…