Peste 1.500 de persoane vor primi despăgubiri pentru construirea primei autostrăzi din Iași pe traseul Mircești – Pașcani, parte din A7

Peste 1.500 de persoane vor primi despăgubiri pentru construirea primei autostrăzi din Iași pe traseul Mircești – Pașcani, parte din A7

Guvernul va acorda despăgubiri în valoare de 12,6 milioane lei pentru construirea celor aproape 30 km de drum între… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:

Citeste articolul mai departe pe jurnaluldebuzau.ro…  

Sursa articol: jurnaluldebuzau.ro


Gov't passes first budget revision of 2022

15:15, 18.08.2022 - On Thursday, the government passed the first national budget revision of 2022 that increases government revenues by 30.4 billion lei and expenses by 33 billion lei.

Finance Minister: Budget revision envisaged mainly financing of economic and citizen support packages

14:50, 18.08.2022 - The budget revision has mainly taken into account the financing of the economic and citizen support packages approved by the government this year, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu declared at the government meeting on Thursday.

UPDATE PM Ciuca: Budget revision is positive backed by an increase of nearly 30 billion in aggregate budget

14:30, 18.08.2022 - Budget revision is positive and backed by an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), an increase of approximately 30 billion lei in the aggregate budget, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday at a government sitting.

PM Ciuca: Budget revision is positive backed by an increase of nearly 30 billion in aggregate budget

14:00, 18.08.2022 - Budget revision is positive and backed by an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), an increase of approximately 30 billion lei in the aggregate budget, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday at a government sitting.

Budget revision draft: Consolidated budget deficit to be increased by 2.649 billion RON

21:40, 11.08.2022 - The revenues of the general consolidated budget will increase, on balance, by 29.941 billion RON, spending by 32.591 billion RON, while the consolidated general budget deficit on a cash basis will increase by 2.649 billions RON according to the draft Ordinance on the state budget revision for 2022,…

EduMin Cimpeanu: No official material from Finance Ministry on possible negative budget revision of Education

22:15, 09.08.2022 - Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu said on Tuesday, when asked whether the ministry he leads will be affected by a negative budget revision, that he did not receive an official material from the Ministry of Finance and that he knows that the "Educated Romania" project is supported by the entire…

Kelemen Hunor: Budget revision is being prepared, to take place at beginning of August

09:15, 13.07.2022 - The budget revision will take place at the beginning of August, said the deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).


