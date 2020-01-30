Pawel Musial este noul CEO al PROFI

Stiri Recomandate

Organizația Mondială a Sănătății a declarat stare de urgență la nivel global în urma epidemiei de coronavirus

Organizația Mondială a Sănătății a declarat stare de urgență la nivel global în urma epidemiei de coronavirus

Organizația Mondială a Sănătății a anunțat joi seară că a declarat stare de urgență la nivel global în urma epidemiei de coronavirus. Decizia OMS a fost motivată de… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Internațională a Memoriei Holocaustului: Deformareaimaginii „celuilalt"

Ziua Internațională a Memoriei Holocaustului: Deformareaimaginii „celuilalt”

La Institutul Roman de Culturà si Cercetare Umanisticà din Venetia Miercuri 29 ianuarie 2020, la orele 17.30, in Sala de Conferinte a Institutului Roman de Culturà si Cercetare Umanisticà din Venetia (Campo Santa Fosca, Canareggio 2214… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ Teodorovici vrea să îl dea în JUDECATĂ pe Ciolacu: "Ori pleacă el, ori plec eu!"

ULTIMA ORĂ Teodorovici vrea să îl dea în JUDECATĂ pe Ciolacu: ”Ori pleacă el, ori plec eu!”

Fostul ministru al Finanțelor, Eugen Teodorovici, spune că, potrivit statutului PSD, el este președintele „de facto” al partidului și nu Marcel Ciolacu, cel care a preluat conducerea interimară. Mai… [citeste mai departe]

Terenuri ce ar fi trebuit sa revina Constantei?!: Ce vrea municipalitatea de la averea lui Cristi Borcea. Ce a facut Fiscul bucurestean

Terenuri ce ar fi trebuit sa revina Constantei?!: Ce vrea municipalitatea de la averea lui Cristi Borcea. Ce a facut Fiscul bucurestean

Proces pe averea lui Cristi Borcea Municipiul Constanta prin Primar a contestat la instantele constantene decizia Fiscului bucurestean… [citeste mai departe]

Începând de vineri, STB SA distribuie călătorilor măști medicale

Începând de vineri, STB SA distribuie călătorilor măști medicale

STB SA începe, de vineri, 31 ianuarie 2020, să distribuie măști medicale către călători, pentru a diminua efectele răspândirii virusului gripal în mijloacele de transport în comun din București. Până în prezent, 2.332 de cazuri de gripă sezonieră au fost confirmate… [citeste mai departe]

Declaratie de avere - Liliana Mihai, sef serviciu cadastru si evidente funciare la CN APM SA Constanta (document)

Declaratie de avere - Liliana Mihai, sef serviciu cadastru si evidente funciare la CN APM SA Constanta (document)

Liliana Mihai este sef serviciu cadastru si evidente funciare in cadrul Companiei Nationale Administratia Porturilor Maritime SA Constanta. La data de 5 iunie 2019 si a depus… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu, interviu exlusiv pentru Prime TV. Lidera PAS face dezvăluiri despre Grigore Cobzac şi relaţia sa cu Andrei Năstase

Maia Sandu, interviu exlusiv pentru Prime TV. Lidera PAS face dezvăluiri despre Grigore Cobzac şi relaţia sa cu Andrei Năstase

Partidul Acţiune şi Solidaritate va decide mâine dacă îl va sancţiona sau nu pe membrul formaţiunii, Grigore Cobzac, care a decis să participe… [citeste mai departe]

#DobrogeaDigitala - Viata mea. Amintiri din inchisoare si din libertate, de George Sarry: Cosciuge, sah si plosnite in temnita de la Aiud

#DobrogeaDigitala - Viata mea. Amintiri din inchisoare si din libertate, de George Sarry: Cosciuge, sah si plosnite in temnita de la Aiud

Volumul de memorii "Viata mea. Amintiri din inchisoare si din libertate" este o impresionanta marturie a unei vieti ce pare incredibila.… [citeste mai departe]

Anunț OFICIAL. Portarul Ionuţ Radu va juca la Parma

Anunț OFICIAL. Portarul Ionuţ Radu va juca la Parma

Portarul român Ionuţ Radu a fost transferat de echipa italiană de fotbal Parma de la o altă formaţie din Serie A, Genoa, joi, sub formă de împrumut, până la data de 30 iunie, potrivit site-ului oficial al... [citeste mai departe]

Statia de tratare a apei a CNE Cernavoda, modernizata. Iata ce suma este alocata! (document)

Statia de tratare a apei a CNE Cernavoda, modernizata. Iata ce suma este alocata! (document)

Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica SA organizeaza o licitatie publica pentru atribuirea unui contract aferent lucrarilor de modernizare la Statia de tratare Apa STA Etapa II Faza 1. Valoarea estimata a achizitiei… [citeste mai departe]


Pawel Musial este noul CEO al PROFI

Publicat:
Pawel Musial este noul CEO al PROFI

Timișoara, 30 ianuarie, 2020 – , Președinte Executiv PROFI, a fost numit Director General in exercițiu al companiei, cu incepere de la 3 februarie 2020. Pawel a mai deținut funcția de Director General al PROFI din 2010 pana in 2015. , , va lua o scurta pauza și va reveni in PROFI ulterior. Pe timpul interimatului, va prelua rolul de Director General in exercițiu. “A fost o placere și o onoare sa lucrez cu echipa și sa conduc extraordinara creștere a rețelei PROFI din ultimii ani. A fost o perioada foarte incitanta și totodata foarte…

