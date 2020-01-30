Pawel Musial este noul CEO al PROFI

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Pawel Musial, presedinte executiv al Profi, a fost numit director general in exercitiu al companiei, incepand cu 3 februarie 2020. Pawel a mai detinut functia de director general al Profi din 2010 pana in 2015. Actualul director general, Daniel Cirstea, va lua o scurta pauza si va reveni in…

- Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, second seed, was decisively defeated by Belarus Arina Sabalenka, 6-4, 6-2, on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament. in Adelaide (Australia), featuring a total prize worth 848,000 US dollars. Sabalenka (21 years, WTA's 12th), the sixth seed, prevailed…

- The activity carried out in the manufacturing industry, retail trade and services will register a relative stability in the next three months, whereas prices will increase in the manufacturing industry and constructions, according to the trends which the Romanian managers anticipate for December…

- Reteaua PROFI creste rapid, inaugurand noi magazine proprii dar si preluand retele deja existente. Cea mai recenta evolutie este preluarea unui grup de 18 spatii comerciale Pram Maya din judetele Prahova si Dambovita, prin intermediul unei tranzactii deja agreate de Consiliul Concurentei. “Preluarile…

- Romanian tennis players Simona Halep and Patricia Tig are among the four finalists for the 2019 WTA Shot of the Year, along with Polish Iga Swiatek and Ukrainian Elian Svitolina. Halep, got picked with two nominations, having won the monthly polls in February and May, came into the final with the…

- KazMunayGas International has "a special contribution to strengthening Romania's energy security", and this company "will continue to operate in strict compliance with the Romanian law," the new ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Bucharest, Nurbakh Rustem told a news conference on Thursday. …

- Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan won the ITF tournament in Saint-Etienne (France), with total prizes of 25,000 US dollars, on Sunday, after her opponent, French Oceane Dodin, did not show up for the final match.Ana Bogdan (26 years, WTA's 129th), 4th seed, had defeated the Frenchman (23 years,…

- CupruMin copper mining company of Abrud has recently sold 45,000 tonnes of copper concentrate at a tender, having been offered "the highest per tonne price ever," according to a press statement released on Thursday. "CupruMin was offered the best per tonne price in its history, at the recently concluded…