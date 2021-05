GCS: 94 persons die from SARS-CoV-2 in last 24 hours, death toll hits 28,474

A number of 94 people, 49 male and 45 female, infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to the data released on Tuesday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Of these, one death was registered for the 30-39 age category,… [citeste mai departe]