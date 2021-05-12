Parliament votes Ramona Saseanu interim director general of Romanian Television Company

Stiri Recomandate

AIEA: Iranul a atins un nivel de purificare a uraniului de 63%

AIEA: Iranul a atins un nivel de purificare a uraniului de 63%

Iranul a purificat uraniu până la nivelul de 63% la uzina nucleară de la Natanz, în contextul unor fluctuaţii produse în procedurile tehnice, arată un raport al Agenţiei Internaţionale pentru Energie Atomică (A... [citeste mai departe]

Şeful Gărzii de Mediu: România este plină de gunoaie. În momentul în care s-au amplasat camere, oamenii n-au mai aruncat deşeuri

Şeful Gărzii de Mediu: România este plină de gunoaie. În momentul în care s-au amplasat camere, oamenii n-au mai aruncat deşeuri

Şeful Gărzii de Mediu, Octavian Berceanu, a declarat la Digi24 că ţara este plină de gunoaie. În acest sens, a demarat controale,… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Stanciu Viziteu își ia consilier în administrație din Sascut. Neculai Enache a trecut prin 5 partide, până la USR

Primarul Stanciu Viziteu își ia consilier în administrație din Sascut. Neculai Enache a trecut prin 5 partide, până la USR

Neculai Enache, liderul USR din comuna Sascut, va fi angajat la cabinetul primarului municipiului Bacău, Lucian Daniel Stanciu Viziteu. Acesta încearcă… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de localităţi din Ialomiţa, incluse în zona de risc înalt din cauza gripei aviare

Zeci de localităţi din Ialomiţa, incluse în zona de risc înalt din cauza gripei aviare

Din cauza apariţiei focarelor de gripă aviară înalt patogenă pe teritoriul Europei, Direcţia Sanitară Veterinară şi pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor Ialomiţa a inclus 24 de localităţi în zona epidemiologică de înalt. [citeste mai departe]

Măsuri de relaxare a restricţiilor, promovate simultan cu prelungirea stării de alertă

Măsuri de relaxare a restricţiilor, promovate simultan cu prelungirea stării de alertă

Ca urmare a adoptării Hotărârii Comitetului Naţional pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă nr. 26 din 10.05.2021 privind propunerea prelungirii stării de alertă, guvernul a prelungit starea de alertă cu încă 30 de zile, fiind decise… [citeste mai departe]

The Weeknd va cânta la gala Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd va cânta la gala Billboard Music Awards

Cântăreţul The Weeknd va cânta la gala Billboard Music Awards. Evenimentul va avea loc pe 23 mai. Canadianul a primit nominalizări la 16 categorii. The Weeknd are o carieră care se întinde pe 10 ani. The Weeknd a stabilit mai multe recorduri Billboard: a avut 34 de piese în top 40 în Billboard Hot… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Românii, SUFOCAȚI de gunoaiele Europei! Containere cu deșeuri PERICULOASE, descoperite în Portul Constanța

VIDEO Românii, SUFOCAȚI de gunoaiele Europei! Containere cu deșeuri PERICULOASE, descoperite în Portul Constanța

50 containere cu gunoaie vor fi trimise înapoi în Germania, pe mare, cu aceleași nave care le-au și adus. Fac parte dintr-un lot mai mare, de 1.000 de bucăți intrate… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Constanta: Accident rutier cu patru victime la iesire din Topraisar. O persoana incarcerata

Judetul Constanta: Accident rutier cu patru victime la iesire din Topraisar. O persoana incarcerata

Accident rutier grav pe DJ 391.Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta "Dobrogea" a fost solicitat sa intervina in aceasta dimineata la iesire din Topraisar spre Mereni, pe DJ 391.Potrivit primelor informatii,… [citeste mai departe]

STS: Cum poate fi obținut și cum va funcționa pașaportul COVID pentru România

STS: Cum poate fi obținut și cum va funcționa pașaportul COVID pentru România

Certificatele digitale verzi care vor facilita libera circulaţie în Uniunea Europeană (UE) pe timpul pandemiei de COVID-19 vor fi implementate în România cu suportul Serviciului de Telecomunicaţii Speciale (STS). STS anunţă că a transmis,… [citeste mai departe]

Muncitori imigranți de la plantațiile din sudul Portugaliei sunt ținuți închiși în satele unde locuiesc, devenite focare de Covid

Muncitori imigranți de la plantațiile din sudul Portugaliei sunt ținuți închiși în satele unde locuiesc, devenite focare de Covid

Numărul cazurilor de coronavirus a scăzut în Portugalia. La fel ca în alte state europene, relaxarea măsurilor pandemice a umplut… [citeste mai departe]


Parliament votes Ramona Saseanu interim director general of Romanian Television Company

Publicat:
Parliament votes Ramona Saseanu interim director general of Romanian Television Company

Parliament decided to appoint as interim director general of the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation (SRTV), agerpres reports. Saseanu, recommended by the (PNL), garnered 240 votes for and 135 against.
The other candidates were rejected. Thus, recommended by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) got 131 votes for and 244 against, while got four votes for and 371 against.

At a plenary meeting on Tuesday, Parliament rejected SRTv activity reports on 2017, 2018 and 2019.

As a result, the company's…

Parlamentul a votat, dupa ore de dezbateri, noul șef interimar al TVR.

23:51, 11.05.2021 - Ramona Saseanu, propusa de PNL, a obtinut 240 voturi pentru si 135 impotriva.Ceilalti candidati au fost respinsi. Astfel, Adrian Tanta, propus de AUR, a intrunit 131 voturi pentru si 244 impotriva, in timp ce Monica Ghiurco a obtinut patru voturi pentru si 371 impotriva. Votul a fost secret cu buletine,…

VOT in Parlament: Noua sefa a TVR, o jurnalista care s-a remarcat prin interviuri cu vrajitoare

22:35, 11.05.2021 - Parlamentul a decis, marti, numirea Ramonei Saseanu in functia de director general interimar al Societatii Romane de Televiziune. Ramona Saseanu, propusa de PNL, a obtinut 240 voturi pentru si 135 impotriva. Ceilalti candidati au fost respinsi. Astfel, Adrian Tanta, propus de AUR, a intrunit…

Chamber of Deputies: Simple motion initiated by PSD against agriculture minister - rejected

14:55, 31.03.2021 - The plenum of the Chamber of Deputies rejected, on Wednesday, the simple motion initiated by Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros, according to AGERPRES. There were 115 votes "for" and 166 votes "against" the motion. The motion, entitled "Romania's…

IntMin Bode: I am surprised that parliamentarians do not know the regulation

12:45, 31.03.2021 - The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, voiced surprise, on Wednesday, with the fact that "the parliamentarians do not know the regulation", in the context in which he found out that Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) representatives will arrive at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI)…

Simion: AUR MPs request urgent meeting with interior minister

10:00, 31.03.2021 - Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) MPs will be in front of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Wednesday, at 10.00, to request an "urgent" meeting with Minister Lucian Bode and demand "immediate suspension of those involved in the abuses committed last night in Braila against the peaceful…

Senate abrogates regulation regarding early retirement of judges, prosecutors

19:51, 22.03.2021 - Senate, as a decision-making chamber, on Monday adopted two drafts initiated by the MPs of PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR (Save Romania Union) regarding the abrogation of the regulation allowing the early retirement of judges and prosecutors. The drafts were adopted by 108 votes "in favour",…

Vaccination campaign going well, target stands: 10.4 million people immunized against COVID by September

16:41, 16.03.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu reiterated on Tuesday, in southern Craiova, that the COVID vaccination campaign is going well in Romania, emphasizing that the target of reaching 10.4 million people immunized against SARS-CoV-2 virus by September remains the same. "The target stands - and we checked when…

Leader of AUR party, Simion, denied entry to Republic of Moldova, requests MAE intervention

16:55, 14.03.2021 - The leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, is requesting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to intervene with the authorities in Chisinau so that he may be allowed access to the Republic of Moldova, as a Romanian dignitary, the AUR MP claiming he is stuck at the…


