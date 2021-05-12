Parliament votes Ramona Saseanu interim director general of Romanian Television Company

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ramona Saseanu, propusa de PNL, a obtinut 240 voturi pentru si 135 impotriva.Ceilalti candidati au fost respinsi. Astfel, Adrian Tanta, propus de AUR, a intrunit 131 voturi pentru si 244 impotriva, in timp ce Monica Ghiurco a obtinut patru voturi pentru si 371 impotriva. Votul a fost secret cu buletine,…

- Parlamentul a decis, marti, numirea Ramonei Saseanu in functia de director general interimar al Societatii Romane de Televiziune. Ramona Saseanu, propusa de PNL, a obtinut 240 voturi pentru si 135 impotriva. Ceilalti candidati au fost respinsi. Astfel, Adrian Tanta, propus de AUR, a intrunit…

- The plenum of the Chamber of Deputies rejected, on Wednesday, the simple motion initiated by Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros, according to AGERPRES. There were 115 votes "for" and 166 votes "against" the motion. The motion, entitled "Romania's…

- The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, voiced surprise, on Wednesday, with the fact that "the parliamentarians do not know the regulation", in the context in which he found out that Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) representatives will arrive at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI)…

- Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) MPs will be in front of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Wednesday, at 10.00, to request an "urgent" meeting with Minister Lucian Bode and demand "immediate suspension of those involved in the abuses committed last night in Braila against the peaceful…

- Senate, as a decision-making chamber, on Monday adopted two drafts initiated by the MPs of PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR (Save Romania Union) regarding the abrogation of the regulation allowing the early retirement of judges and prosecutors. The drafts were adopted by 108 votes "in favour",…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu reiterated on Tuesday, in southern Craiova, that the COVID vaccination campaign is going well in Romania, emphasizing that the target of reaching 10.4 million people immunized against SARS-CoV-2 virus by September remains the same. "The target stands - and we checked when…

- The leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, is requesting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to intervene with the authorities in Chisinau so that he may be allowed access to the Republic of Moldova, as a Romanian dignitary, the AUR MP claiming he is stuck at the…