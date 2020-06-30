Parliament approves Romania's National Defence Strategy At a joint plenary sitting on Tuesday, Parliament approved, 311 to 4 and 38 abstentions, a joint report by the defence committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate on Romania's National Defense Strategy for 2020 - 2024, a document submitted by the president Klaus Iohannis. The document is composed of five chapters: 'Romania, active member of NATO and EU, a resilient country and a pole of regional stability'; 'National security interests and objectives'; 'Assessment of the international security environment'; 'Threats, risks and vulnerabilities'; 'Action guidelines and main ways to ensure… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

