Parliament approves Romania's National Defence Strategy

Creşte numărul pacienţilor pozitivi în urma testării la Spitalul Municipal Sighetu Marmaţiei

Un număr de 12 pacienţi internaţi în Spitalul Municipal Sighetu Marmaţiei au fost confirmaţi, în urma testării, cu noul coronavirus, a informat, marţi, purtătorul de cuvânt al CJSU Maramureş, Dan Bucă. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Vrancea: Promovabilitate de 63,27% la Bacalaureat; trei absolvenţi au obţinut media 10

Rata de promovabilitate la examenul de Bacalaureat din Vrancea din acest an este de 63,27%, înainte de contestaţii, în scădere faţă de anul precedent, când 67,82% dintre absolvenţii de liceu au promovat examenul, potrivit unui… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat prins la furat la Profi

Un nou caz de furt din magazin s-a petrecut marți, la Gherla.  Un bărbat în vârstă de 65 de ani a fost prins după ce a sustras produse de pe raftul magazinului Profi de pe strada Mihai Eminescu. Omul este domiciliat în comuna Tinca, județul Bihor. Furtul este unul minor și constă într-un set de … [citeste mai departe]

Propunerea unei confederatii patronale: Administratorii de firma care nu au facultate ar trebui sa urmeze un curs de formare antreprenoriala

Administratorii de societati comerciale care nu au studii universitare sau studii la un liceu economic ar trebui sa urmeze… [citeste mai departe]

Spania permite circulația liberă a cetățenilor europeni, de miercuri

Spania va permite începând de miercuri, 1 iulie, circulaţia liberă a cetăţenilor europeni şi va ridica progresiv restricţiile de călătorie în terţe ţări, pe baza unei liste convenite cu Uniunea Europeană, citând EFE. Ministerul de Interne spaniol a publicat… [citeste mai departe]

Probleme pe Drumul Bistriței. Tișe: Luăm în considerare rezilierea contractului cu Napoca

Pe drumurile județene cuprinse în programul anual de lucrări aprobat de CJ Cluj lucrările vor continua în ritm intens toată vara, a anunțat Alin Tișe. Sunt însă probleme pe Drumul Bistriței. [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Comisiei Medicale a UEFA, anunț îngrijorător pentru naționala României: „E nevoie de vaccin”

Tim Meyer, președintele Comisiei medicale a UEFA, spune că nu s-a luat încă o decizie, dar foarte probabil toate partidele din Liga Națiunilor și barajele pentru Euro se… [citeste mai departe]

Modalitatea inedită prin care vrea să îi răsplătească o cosmeticiană pe absolvenții de liceu și generală pentru notele bune

O cosmeticiană din Beclean le-a pregătit o surpriză absolvenților de liceu și generală care au obținut note bune la Bacalaureat și Evaluarea… [citeste mai departe]


Parliament approves Romania's National Defence Strategy

Publicat:
At a joint plenary sitting on Tuesday, Parliament approved, 311 to 4 and 38 abstentions, a joint report by the defence committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate on Romania's for 2020 - 2024, a document submitted by the president . The document is composed of five chapters: 'Romania, active member of NATO and EU, a resilient country and a pole of regional stability'; 'National security interests and objectives'; 'Assessment of the international security environment'; 'Threats, risks and vulnerabilities'; 'Action guidelines and main ways to ensure…

