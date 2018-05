Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for the quarterfinals of Strasbourg (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu on Tuesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Strasbourg (France), equipped with total prizes worth 226,750 US dollars, after defeating Russian Elena Ribakina, 6-3, 7-6 (2). Buzarnescu… [citeste mai departe]