Pandemic seen driving southeastern Europe warehouse boom

Stiri Recomandate

Oficial de la Garda de Coasta: Peste 1.000 tone de deseuri, descoperite in Portul Murfatlar

Oficial de la Garda de Coasta: Peste 1.000 tone de deseuri, descoperite in Portul Murfatlar

Slepuri cu peste 1.000 tone de deseuri, descoperite in Portul Murfatlar. Peste 3.000 tone de deseuri, oprite sa intre in Romania, de la inceputul anului.Politistii de frontiera din cadrul Garzii de Coasta, in cooperare… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai bune cărți despre spiritualitate pentru a-ți hrăni sufletul

Cele mai bune cărți despre spiritualitate pentru a-ți hrăni sufletul

A găsi inspirația pentru a ne îmbogăți sufletul și a ne echilibra emoțiile pare a fi o călătorie nesfârșită, mai ales în timpul pandemiei. La urmă urmei, 2020 și 2021 reprezintă doi ani... [citeste mai departe]

Atenție! Un fals consilier superior în cadrul Ministerul Muncii și Protecției Sociale face controale

Atenție! Un fals consilier superior în cadrul Ministerul Muncii și Protecției Sociale face controale

Un fals consilier superior în Ministerul Muncii și Protecției Sociale face controale. Ministerul atrage atenția că Ionuț Patar nu este angajat și nu reprezintă instituția, scrie stiripesurse.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci doljeni urmăriți european pentru furt în grup, reținuți

Cinci doljeni urmăriți european pentru furt în grup, reținuți

Poliţişti din cadrul Serviciului de Investigaţii Criminale Dolj au pus, ieri, în executare 5 mandate europene de arestare, emise de autorităţile judiciare din Franţa pe numele a 3 tineri, doi de 25 de ani şi unul de 26 de ani, din comuna Piscu Vechi şi a doi bărbaţi de… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Încă un împrumut bancar? Turc vrea bani pentru parcări!

VIDEO: Încă un împrumut bancar? Turc vrea bani pentru parcări!

Proiectele care se derulează în municipiu reduc drastic numărul de parcări. Primarul Ioan Turc a declarat ieri că există un plan de realizare parcări. Dar pentru a le realiza este nevoie de un împrumut din bancă. Pistele de bicicliști, linia verde, axa Gării- Năsăudului… [citeste mai departe]

EVZ Play cu Turcescu. Mici, bere şi vaccin!

EVZ Play cu Turcescu. Mici, bere şi vaccin!

Şirul minunilor româneşti nu se opreşte aici pentru că o ştire încărcată de emoţie profundă a lovit ieri ţărişoara: Nicuşor Dan s-a tuns! Evenimentul era să lase neobservată o decizie a Curţii de Apel Cluj care a anulat condiționarea participării la evenimente de vaccinare sau test negativ la Covid. Şi tot de acolo… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinul Sputnik V ar putea fi produs în Republica Moldova. Dodon: „Deja am început negocierile cu partenerii ruşi”

Vaccinul Sputnik V ar putea fi produs în Republica Moldova. Dodon: „Deja am început negocierile cu partenerii ruşi”

Liderul PSRM, ex-preşedintele Igor Dodon, a declarat că îşi doreşte ca vaccinul rusesc împotriva COVID-19, Sputnik V, să fie produs şi în Republica Moldova.… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) Tone de deșeuri oprite la graniță

(VIDEO) Tone de deșeuri oprite la graniță

Peste zece tone de deșeuri (resturi metalice și polistiren) importate din Bulgaria au fost oprite la intrarea în țară de polițiștii de frontieră români. Transportul a fost întors din drum pentru că nu existau toate documentele legale „În cursul zilei de marţi, la diferite intervale de timp, poliţiştii de frontieră… [citeste mai departe]

Dragoş Damian, CEO Terapia Cluj: „Cei care aveţi 40-50-60 de ani, nu o să apucaţi pensia, o să muriţi înainte!”

Dragoş Damian, CEO Terapia Cluj: „Cei care aveţi 40-50-60 de ani, nu o să apucaţi pensia, o să muriţi înainte!”

Dragoş Damian, CEO al companiei pharma Terapia Cluj, este de părere că reforma pensiilor care vine la pachet cu PNNR va însemna că românii de 40-50-60 de ani… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus Contanta: Incidenta, in usoara scadere la nivel de municipiu si judet

Coronavirus Contanta: Incidenta, in usoara scadere la nivel de municipiu si judet

Incidenta raspandirii COVID 19, in continua scadere la nivelul municipiului si judetului Constanta.Potrivit Prefecturii Constanta, incidenta in municipiul Constanta pentru ultimele 14 zile, este de 0.12 cazuri la mia de locuitori, in usoara… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Pandemic seen driving southeastern Europe warehouse boom

Publicat:
Pandemic seen driving southeastern Europe warehouse boom

Logistics and warehouse companies are accelerating expansion plans in southeastern Europe where business is expected to boom as the pandemic spurs manufacturers to relocate operations close to main markets, according to ReutersDutch group Raben has seen increasing interest from firms looking to establish supply chains near core western European markets to avoid costly disruptions […] The post Pandemic seen driving southeastern Europe warehouse boom appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Global crime bust: 800 suspects arrested in 16 countries

13:05, 08.06.2021 - Officials from Europol, the FBI, Sweden and the Netherlands on Tuesday gave details of the European leg of a global sting in which criminals were given phones that used encryption but which law enforcement officials could decode and use to listen in on conversations, according to Reuters.  The deputy…

Belarus leader accuses West of using plane incident to try to undermine him

12:40, 26.05.2021 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday accused the West of trying to use the diversion of a Ryanair plane at the weekend to wage hybrid war against him and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident, according to Reuters.  In his first comments after what some European…

European markets inch higher to start the new trading week

11:10, 17.05.2021 - European stocks were cautiously higher on Monday morning as global investors weighed concerns over a rise in inflation and the increase in COVID-19 cases that largely attributed to the spread of the Indian variant, according to CNBC.  The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.2% in early trade, with autos…

European stocks fall as inflation data shock hits global sentiment

13:05, 13.05.2021 - European stocks retreated on Thursday as markets around the world were spooked by the latest U.S. inflation data, according to CNBC. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1% in early trade, with basic resources dropping 2.6% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into the red. European markets…

Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

13:30, 06.05.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.  The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

Study: Pandemic postponed consumers’ plans to purchase a new car

14:25, 04.05.2021 - The Global Automotive Consumer Study conducted by Deloitte showed that most European customers maintained their previous intention to buy a new car compared to Asian countries that postponed their purchase plan (India – 38%, Korea – 32% and China – 29%), according to Business Review.  Among the European…

Leaders of 23 countries back EU’s pandemic treaty idea

12:45, 30.03.2021 - Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now destroying the globe, according to Reuters.  The treaty got the formal backing of…

Oil falls as European lockdowns dim demand recovery hopes

13:15, 22.03.2021 - Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 09 iunie 2021
Bucuresti 16°C | 28°C
Iasi 14°C | 27°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 26°C
Timisoara 14°C | 30°C
Constanta 18°C | 26°C
Brasov 12°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 26°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 06.06.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 377.991,60 877.991,60
II (5/6) 9 13.999,68 -
III (4/6) 406 310,33 -
IV (3/6) 7.575 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.357.236,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 iunie 2021
USD 4.0446
EUR 4.9229
CHF 4.5075
GBP 5.718
CAD 3.3467
XAU 246.095
JPY 3.6921
CNY 0.6322
AED 1.1011
AUD 3.1293
MDL 0.2292
BGN 2.517

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec