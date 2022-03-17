Over 300 Ukrainians, registered in Refugee Center in Vrancea County

Over 300 Ukrainians, registered in Refugee Center in Vrancea CountyPublicat:
Over 300 Ukrainians were registered at the Refugee Center in eastern Vrancea County since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine and until now, where they were accommodated in centers provided by authorities or individuals, according to the Vrancea Prefecture.
