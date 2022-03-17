Over 300 Ukrainians, registered in Refugee Center in Vrancea County

Stiri Recomandate

S-a aflat! Care e țara în care ologarhii ruși au depozitați sute de miliarde de dolari

S-a aflat! Care e țara în care ologarhii ruși au depozitați sute de miliarde de dolari

În băncile elveţiene se află aproape 213 miliarde de dolari depozite ruseşti, estimează Asociaţia Bancherilor Elveţieni (SBA), ceea ce sugerează nivelul afacerilor pe care le derulează ruşii bogaţi cu băncile din Elveţia.… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Sectorului 6 a declarat că pe maşinile parcate neregulamentar vor fi lipite stickere cu amenzi

Primarul Sectorului 6 a declarat că pe maşinile parcate neregulamentar vor fi lipite stickere cu amenzi

Ciprian Ciucu, Primarul Sectorului 6, a anunţat că şoferii maşinilor parcate neregulamentar vor găsi stickere de înştiinţare că au fost amendaţi sau de atenţionare. De asemenea, aceştia riscă… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment îngrijorător: Criza refugiaților abia acum începe. În primul val au fost oamenii înstăriți, urmează greul, clasa mijlocie

Avertisment îngrijorător: Criza refugiaților abia acum începe. În primul val au fost oamenii înstăriți, urmează greul, clasa mijlocie

"Majoritatea celor care tranzitează vin cu maşinile, nici nu opresc, ci pleacă spre Occident. (...) Este un flux continuu,… [citeste mai departe]

Protecția Consumatorilor a închis Carrefour Florești - FOTO

Protecția Consumatorilor a închis Carrefour Florești - FOTO

 Magazinul Carrefour din Florești a fost închis de Protecția Consumatorilor, în urma unui control care a avut loc joi, 17 martie. La ora 18.40, oameni din Florești au raportat că magazinul este închis. Clienții au reclamat în principal mizeria din acest magazin. OPC Cluj nu a… [citeste mai departe]

Oficialii CAS Prahova le recomandă pacienţilor care nu sunt primiţi în cabinete de medicii de familie să se adreseze Colegiului Medicilor

Oficialii CAS Prahova le recomandă pacienţilor care nu sunt primiţi în cabinete de medicii de familie să se adreseze Colegiului Medicilor

Oficialii Casei Judeţene de Asigurări de Sănătate Prahova le recomandă pacienţilor care nu sunt primiţi în cabinete… [citeste mai departe]

China condamnă restricțiile impuse de SUA companiei Pacific Networks

China condamnă restricțiile impuse de SUA companiei Pacific Networks

Acțiunile Comisiei Federale americane pentru Comunicații (FCC) evidențiază faptul că SUA continuă să generalizeze conceptul de securitate națională, abuzând de puterea statului, a declarat Gao Feng, purtătorul de cuvânt al Ministerului chinez al Comerțului, după… [citeste mai departe]

Arnold Schwarzenegger, mesaj pentru poporul rus: Viețile voastre, viitorul vostru sunt sacrificate pentru un război fără sens

Arnold Schwarzenegger, mesaj pentru poporul rus: Viețile voastre, viitorul vostru sunt sacrificate pentru un război fără sens

Actorul Arnold Schwarzenegger s-a adresat rușilor prin intermediul unui mesaj video anunțându-i că vrea să le spună adevărul despre războiul din… [citeste mai departe]

Studiul care bulversează Europa. Vaccinul, ineficient pentru varianta Delta

Studiul care bulversează Europa. Vaccinul, ineficient pentru varianta Delta

O analiză aprofundată ale unor cazuri de pacienți spitalizați cu probe Covid secvențiate, sintetizată de Centrul European de Prevenire și Control al Bolilor, a arătat că numărul celor nevaccinați era aproape identic cu al celor vaccinați cu două doze.… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal: Federația Germană permite cluburilor sa semneze cu jucători din Rusia și Ucraina

Fotbal: Federația Germană permite cluburilor sa semneze cu jucători din Rusia și Ucraina

Federaţia germană de fotbal (DFB) va permite cluburilor să semneze înţelegeri cu jucătorii eliberaţi de contracte ce provin din campionatele Rusiei şi Ucrainei, însă aceştia nu vor putea juca în acest sezon în meciurile… [citeste mai departe]

BBC a plătit o importantă sumă de bani pentru a-l despăgubi pe fostul secretar privat al prinţesei Diana

BBC a plătit o importantă sumă de bani pentru a-l despăgubi pe fostul secretar privat al prinţesei Diana

BBC a anunţat joi că a plătit "o importantă sumă de bani" pentru a-l despăgubi pe fostul secretar privat al lui Lady Di, Patrick Jephson, care a demisionat după un interviu controversat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Over 300 Ukrainians, registered in Refugee Center in Vrancea County

Publicat:
Over 300 Ukrainians, registered in Refugee Center in Vrancea County

Over 300 Ukrainians were registered at the in eastern since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine and until now, where they were accommodated in centers provided by authorities or individuals, according to the .

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

TV broadcaster Realitatea Plus fined for breach of impartiality in coverage of Russian aggression on Ukraine

19:10, 17.03.2022 - The National Audiovisual Council (CNA) fined on Thursday TV broadcaster Realitatea Plus 40,000 RON for breaching the impartiality requirements in its coverage of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine in a news and debate program. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Union of Romania's Ukrainians collects, dispatches over 800 tonnes of humanitarian aid for Ukrainians

13:56, 17.03.2022 - The Union of Romania's Ukrainians (UUR) has so far collected over 800 tonnes of humanitarian aid and carried out more than 60 shipments in Ukraine, sheltering more than 700 refugees at its headquarters, according to Ukrainian minority lawmaker Nicolae-Miroslav Petretchi, Agerpres reports. Fii…

#soliDAR - campaign providing hot meals for Ukrainians arriving in Romania, at Isaccea and Constanta

15:40, 16.03.2022 - A number of 750 hot meals will be offered daily to people in Ukraine who cross the border through the southeastern Isaccea border crossing point, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Ballerina Lara Paraschiv, refugee in Bucharest: Ukraine, president Zelensky are alone there, nobody helps

21:55, 04.03.2022 - Ballerina Lara Paraschiv, one of the artists that were integrated in an aid program offered by the Bucharest National Opera, expressed her disappointment on Friday, that Ukraine, headed by president Volodymyr Zelensky, is "alone" in its fight against Russian aggression. Fii la curent cu cele…

Ukrainian refugees continue entering Romania through southeastern Isaccea

20:05, 02.03.2022 - The flow of refugees from Ukraine through the border crossing point of southeastern Isaccea has remained constant in the last 48 hours, and several convoys of humanitarian aid have arrived in the area, brought after initiatives from several areas of the country. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Southern Bessarabia Bishop urges help for Ukrainians forced to leave their families and homes

11:36, 01.03.2022 - His Grace Bishop Veniamin of Southern Bessarabia urged the faithful to support the refugees from Ukraine and to pray for peace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

Over 700 Ukrainians arrive in eastern Isaccea, by ferry

14:10, 25.02.2022 - Over 700 people from Ukraine have crossed the Danube by ferry to eastern Isaccea in the last 24 hours to avoid war in their country, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

Hotels in Botosani, full of Ukrainians fleeing because of war

10:15, 25.02.2022 - The main hotels in the northeastern Botosani Municipality have exhausted their accommodation spaces, as a result from requests that came from Ukrainian citizens, that left the country after Ukraine was invaded by the Russians. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 18 martie 2022
Bucuresti -4°C | 7°C
Iasi -5°C | 5°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 7°C
Timisoara -3°C | 11°C
Constanta -3°C | 2°C
Brasov -7°C | 4°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 13.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 591.360,00 13.130.184,88
II (5/6) 6 32.853,33 -
III (4/6) 565 348,88 -
IV (3/6) 10.933 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 13.852.414,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 martie 2022
USD 4.481
EUR 4.9461
CHF 4.7662
GBP 5.904
CAD 3.5374
XAU 279.95
JPY 3.7782
CNY 0.7055
AED 1.22
AUD 3.2867
MDL 0.2437
BGN 2.5289

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec