Over 300 Ukrainians, registered in Refugee Center in Vrancea County

The National Audiovisual Council (CNA) fined on Thursday TV broadcaster Realitatea Plus 40,000 RON for breaching the impartiality requirements in its coverage of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine in a news and debate program.

The Union of Romania's Ukrainians (UUR) has so far collected over 800 tonnes of humanitarian aid and carried out more than 60 shipments in Ukraine, sheltering more than 700 refugees at its headquarters, according to Ukrainian minority lawmaker Nicolae-Miroslav Petretchi, Agerpres reports.

A number of 750 hot meals will be offered daily to people in Ukraine who cross the border through the southeastern Isaccea border crossing point, Agerpres reports.

Ballerina Lara Paraschiv, one of the artists that were integrated in an aid program offered by the Bucharest National Opera, expressed her disappointment on Friday, that Ukraine, headed by president Volodymyr Zelensky, is "alone" in its fight against Russian aggression.

The flow of refugees from Ukraine through the border crossing point of southeastern Isaccea has remained constant in the last 48 hours, and several convoys of humanitarian aid have arrived in the area, brought after initiatives from several areas of the country.

His Grace Bishop Veniamin of Southern Bessarabia urged the faithful to support the refugees from Ukraine and to pray for peace.

Over 700 people from Ukraine have crossed the Danube by ferry to eastern Isaccea in the last 24 hours to avoid war in their country, Agerpres reports.

The main hotels in the northeastern Botosani Municipality have exhausted their accommodation spaces, as a result from requests that came from Ukrainian citizens, that left the country after Ukraine was invaded by the Russians.