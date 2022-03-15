Over 13,000 Ukrainian refugees enter Romania on Monday, 425,000 since crisis starts

Over 13,000 Ukrainian refugees enter Romania on Monday, 425,000 since crisis startsPublicat:
The Romanian Border Police have reported that on Monday 66,345 people entered Romania, including 13,769 Ukrainian nationals (down 4.8% from the previous day) through the border crossing points, Agerpres reports.
