Over 13,000 Ukrainian refugees enter Romania on Monday, 425,000 since crisis starts

Stiri Recomandate

Nu știm despre izolare cum se procedează în continuare

Nu știm despre izolare cum se procedează în continuare

"Nu știm despre izolare cum se procedează în continuare"      Foto: Arhivă RRA RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂŢI  - Emisiunea: "Matinal" - Rubrica: "Apel matinal" - Ne aflăm într-o zi de marţi, la o săptămână de la anularea restricţiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la o casă din Cluj-Napoca! Totul ar fi pornit de la o lumânare nesupravegheată. FOTO

Incendiu la o casă din Cluj-Napoca! Totul ar fi pornit de la o lumânare nesupravegheată. FOTO

Un incendiu a izbucnit luni seara la o anexa unei case situată pe strada Croitorilor din municipiul Cluj-Napoca. Un bărbat de 60 de ani a încercat să stingă incendiul până la sosirea pompierilor. [citeste mai departe]

DIN ARHIVA GAZETEI – Alexandru RÎBINSCHI – Al-Qaida şi revoluţia yemeniţilor

DIN ARHIVA GAZETEI – Alexandru RÎBINSCHI – Al-Qaida şi revoluţia yemeniţilor

23 ianuarie 2015…      Timp de secole, Yemenul a fost numit „Arabia fericită“. Din totdeauna s-a crezut că Yemen-ul a fost locul de naştere al Reginei din Saba. În prezent, Post-ul DIN ARHIVA GAZETEI – Alexandru RÎBINSCHI – Al-Qaida… [citeste mai departe]

Volodimir Zelenski: trupele ruse sunt confuze, fug de pe câmpul de luptă. Ei ne furnizează arme/ Video

Volodimir Zelenski: trupele ruse sunt confuze, fug de pe câmpul de luptă. Ei ne furnizează arme/ Video

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a declarat că discuţiile de pace cu Rusia - a patra întâlnire - vor continua marţi în Turcia, potrivit BBC. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

A murit un subofițer român aflat în misiune în Kosovo. Avea 43 de ani

A murit un subofițer român aflat în misiune în Kosovo. Avea 43 de ani

O informație de ultimă oră, venită de la Ministerul Apărării Naționale, anunță decesul unui subofițer român aflat în misiune în Kosovo. Revenim cu detalii! The post A murit un subofițer român aflat în misiune în Kosovo. Avea 43 de ani first appeared on Ziarul… [citeste mai departe]

ÎNCĂ O GAFĂ DE ARBITRAJ ÎMPORTIVA CHINDIEI

ÎNCĂ O GAFĂ DE ARBITRAJ ÎMPORTIVA CHINDIEI

În minutul 32 al partidei Chindia – FCU Craiova (play-out, etapa #1), la 0-0, gazdele trebuiau să primească un penalty. Ce s-a întâmplat? Daniel Florea, atacantul gazdelor, a încercat să pătrundă în careu din flancul stâng, însă a fost călcat de Dragoș Albu, mijlocașul oltenilor. Fault evident! Aproape de fază,… [citeste mai departe]

Inflaţia anuală a ajuns la 8,53% în februarie 2022

Inflaţia anuală a ajuns la 8,53% în februarie 2022

Inflaţia anuală a ajuns la 8,53% în februarie 2022, în accelerare faţă de luna ianuarie când a atins 8,35%, arată datele publicate luni de Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS).De la începutul anului, februarie 2022 comparativ cu decembrie 2021, rata inflaţiei este de 2,1%.Creşterea anuală a… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă, mesaj pentru maghiari: „Să ne regăsim uniți în diversitatea Uniunii Europene din care facem parte”

Nicolae Ciucă, mesaj pentru maghiari: „Să ne regăsim uniți în diversitatea Uniunii Europene din care facem parte”

„Cu prilejul Zilei Maghiarilor de Pretutindeni vă asigur, din nou, de respectul meu personal și al Guvernului României față de identitatea și valorile comunității… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia a cerut ajutor de la China! L-ar putea primi

Rusia a cerut ajutor de la China! L-ar putea primi

Rusia a cerut atât asistență militară, cât și financiară din partea Chinei. Printre ajutoarele solicitate Beijingului se numără pachete cu alimente neperisabile, preambalate, cunoscute în SUA sub denumirea de „meal, ready-to-eat”, scrie  CNN , care citează două surse care au preferat să-și păstreze… [citeste mai departe]

Dezastrul din trei orașe ucrainene, văzut din satelit. Ce a rămas în urma bombardamentelor

Dezastrul din trei orașe ucrainene, văzut din satelit. Ce a rămas în urma bombardamentelor

Noi imagini din satelit arată urmările bombardamentelor din mai multe orașe. Localitatea Moschun, aflat în apropiere de Kiev, a fost aproape complet distrusă în urma atacurilor forțelor ruse, relatează CNN. Case… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Over 13,000 Ukrainian refugees enter Romania on Monday, 425,000 since crisis starts

Publicat:
Over 13,000 Ukrainian refugees enter Romania on Monday, 425,000 since crisis starts

have reported that on Monday 66,345 people entered Romania, including 13,769 Ukrainian nationals (down 4.8% from the previous day) through the border crossing points, Agerpres reports.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ministry of Labor: 223 Ukrainian refugees employed in Romania, until now

17:40, 14.03.2022 - The Minister of Labor, Marius Budai, declared on Monday that 223 persons, refugees from Ukraine, have currently been employed in Romania, in the areas of production and services. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Burlington English Romania hiring English teachers from Ukraine, providing free classes for refugees

12:35, 14.03.2022 - Burlington English Romania International School is hiring English teachers from Ukraine and providing free English classes for Ukrainian refugees, according to a press statement released by the organisation on Monday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Over 16,000 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania in last 24 hours; almost 400,000 since onset of crisis

13:30, 13.03.2022 - The Border Police informs that in the last 24 hours, 75,902 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, out of whom 16,676 Ukrainian citizens, an increase of 2 percent compared to the previous day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Ukrainian refugees treated at Targu Jiu County Emergency Hospital

13:05, 10.03.2022 - The Gorj County Emergency Hospital in Targu Jiu has started treating refugees from Ukraine, the first patients being two pregnant women, announced, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the medical institution, Mihaela Ticleanu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Four hundred refugees from Ukraine arrive in Ploiesti

19:45, 07.03.2022 - As many as 400 refugees from Ukraine arrived on Monday afternoon by train in Ploiesti, and after a triage, they were to be accommodated in places provided to them in the city and elsewhere in the county. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Ukrainian-born doctor of Targu Mures starts medicine aid campaign for Chernivtsi Hospital

18:10, 07.03.2022 - Ukrainian-born ER doctor Ilya Koblyuk of Targu Mures has started a humanitarian campaign to help the Chernivtsi Hospital with medicines. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Ukrainian asylum seekers in Romania since conflict starts reach 3,288

14:55, 07.03.2022 - Romania's Interior Ministry (MAI) informed on Monday that, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 3,288 Ukrainian citizens had applied for asylum in Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Car with Ukrainian refugees involved in traffic collision

09:30, 02.03.2022 - A car carrying eight Ukrainian refugees, including three children, was involved in a car accident in the town of Beclean, Bistrita-Nasaud County on Wednesday at around 03:00hrs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 martie 2022
Bucuresti 0°C | 14°C
Iasi -2°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 13°C
Timisoara 4°C | 15°C
Constanta 1°C | 10°C
Brasov -4°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 13°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 13.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 591.360,00 13.130.184,88
II (5/6) 6 32.853,33 -
III (4/6) 565 348,88 -
IV (3/6) 10.933 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 13.852.414,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 martie 2022
USD 4.5151
EUR 4.949
CHF 4.8288
GBP 5.8843
CAD 3.5412
XAU 284.719
JPY 3.8258
CNY 0.7094
AED 1.2292
AUD 3.2699
MDL 0.2446
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec