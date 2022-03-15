Over 13,000 Ukrainian refugees enter Romania on Monday, 425,000 since crisis starts

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Minister of Labor, Marius Budai, declared on Monday that 223 persons, refugees from Ukraine, have currently been employed in Romania, in the areas of production and services.

Burlington English Romania International School is hiring English teachers from Ukraine and providing free English classes for Ukrainian refugees, according to a press statement released by the organisation on Monday, Agerpres reports.

The Border Police informs that in the last 24 hours, 75,902 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, out of whom 16,676 Ukrainian citizens, an increase of 2 percent compared to the previous day.

The Gorj County Emergency Hospital in Targu Jiu has started treating refugees from Ukraine, the first patients being two pregnant women, announced, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the medical institution, Mihaela Ticleanu.

As many as 400 refugees from Ukraine arrived on Monday afternoon by train in Ploiesti, and after a triage, they were to be accommodated in places provided to them in the city and elsewhere in the county.

Ukrainian-born ER doctor Ilya Koblyuk of Targu Mures has started a humanitarian campaign to help the Chernivtsi Hospital with medicines.

Romania's Interior Ministry (MAI) informed on Monday that, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 3,288 Ukrainian citizens had applied for asylum in Romania.

A car carrying eight Ukrainian refugees, including three children, was involved in a car accident in the town of Beclean, Bistrita-Nasaud County on Wednesday at around 03:00hrs.